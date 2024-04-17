HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian clinches playoff spot in victory over San Angelo Central

Apr. 17—SAN ANGELO — The Permian softball team clinched a playoff spot with a crucial 4-0 win over San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play Tuesday night on the road.

With the win, the Lady Panthers (18-11-2 overall, 4-5 in district) move into fourth place, ahead of San Angelo Central (18-12, 3-6).

Permian has now swept San Angelo Central this season.

Permian will play its final regular season game against Midland High (24-9, 7-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex while San Angelo Central will play at first place Wolfforth Frenship (22-8, 8-1) at the same time Friday.