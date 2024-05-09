High school softball: North rides experience factor to sectional win over Mentor

May 8—Experience is a valuable tool. Just ask the North softball team.

Not only are the Rangers a senior-heavy team, but they're a squad that knows what it's like to lose to Mentor in the postseason tournament, as they did a year ago.

The experience paid off on May 8.

Battling back from a first-inning deficit, North avenged last year's loss to Mentor in a district semifinal game with a 7-4 win over the Cardinals that gave coach Matt McPeek's team a Division I sectional title.

With the win, fifth-seeded North (17-7) moves on to play fourth-seeded North Canton Hoover at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 13 in the Mentor District.

"This was a huge win for us," senior pitcher Amanda Dobida said, "especially starting this week. This is probably the biggest week of our season."

Not only did North have a revenge type of game against Mentor in tournament action, but the Rangers also will play Riverside on May 9 in what amounts to the Western Reserve Conference title game, as both teams enter the game with one loss in league play. The game, which was suspended by rain two weeks ago, will resume in the bottom of the fourth inning in a scoreless tie.

On top of that, North plays rival South in an under-the-lights game at Todd Field on May 10.

Three big games in three days, and the Rangers cleared the first hurdle with the win over Mentor.

"We've been talking about it all week," McPeek said. "Taking care of one thing at a time. We have 2 1/2 games this week. If you guys can't get excited for something like this..."

Adding to the adrenaline, McPeek said, was that Mentor jumped into North's quarter-bracket.

"(We) took it personally the we were kind of followed into the bracket, the same as last year," he said. "They weren't going to lose on their home field."

But Mentor did make a run at it. After North took a 5-1 lead with a four-run fourth inning — with Lily Namestnik, Brynne Smith and Alyssa McPeek all driving in runs — Mentor closed the gap to 5-4 with a three-run sixth when Kat Bouffard hit a bases-loaded double.

North got to monumental insurance runs in the bottom of the frame, though, when Dobida and Aly Hall both worked bases-loaded walks to give the Rangers more of a cushion at 7-4.

Mentor made one rally attempt in the top of the seventh. Gabi Dadante bunted for a single and Mak Kobetitsch singled to center with one out. But the Rangers got a key out when left-fielder Maddy Ferrari reached over the left-field fence to catch a foul ball off the bat of Mentor's slugging freshman Ireland Rainey.

Dobida then got Maggie Haydu to pop out to short to end the game.

"We were right where we wanted to be in the order and the left-fielder made a great catch over the fence," Mentor coach Jo Bondra said. " We got down early, stayed positive and battled back. They battled all year. We came in here with a plan and tried to execute it."

But that wasn't easy against a senior-heavy team like North.

"One-hundred percent," Bondra said. "I don't think there are many times I've used two pitchers in a game, but when they see you for a third time (in the batting order), you have to make a change. I think they all returned from last year. They came out ready to go."

Dobida walked three and struck out eight to get the win. She left Mentor runners stranded on base in three different innings.

"Mentor's lineup is tough," she said. "They're all around great hitters, they can bunt and they're fast. They know what to do in certain situations. We had to jump on them early and bouncing back every time they did score was great."

Ashley Sykes led the hit parade with three hits atop the North lineup.

"I just went in looking for a first-pitch strike," she said. "I try to be aggressive early on. Getting in a hole usually doesn't end well."

Despite the loss, Mentor (16-9) has plenty to play for. The Cardinals face Brunswick on May 9. A win clinches the outright GCC title.

"It's a quick turnaround," Bondra said. "We have to be back ready to go so we can secure the GCC."

THE SCORE

North 7, Mentor 4