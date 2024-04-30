High school softball: Mentor's Jo Bondra and her uncle Tony Bondra at Gilmour share passion for the game

Apr. 29—It's not out of the ordinary for Jo Bondra to pick up the phone and call her uncle to chat about softball.The past week? The phones have been rather silent.That's because as much as Bondra, Mentor's softball coach, loves talking strategy and scenarios with her uncle, she also wants to beat him.You see, Bondra's uncle [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.

Already subscribed? To login in, click here.