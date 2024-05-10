High school softball: Grantsville, North Sanpete, Morgan, Emery march through 3A state tournament winners bracket

Ridgeline plays Bingham in high school softball at Bingham High School in South Jordan on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Here is a recap of the 3A softball state tournament winners bracket side from Thursday at the Spanish Fork Sports Complex that had Emery, Morgan, North Sanpete and Grantsville moving on to the next round.

Emery 5, Canyon View 4

No. 1 seed Emery was able to defeat No. 8 seed Canyon View for the third time this season in dramatic comeback fashion to move on in the 3A softball bracket.

Emery scored first in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a line drive double to center field from Brooklynn Ekker that brought Kali Jensen home.

Canyon View responded, however, and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Emery tied things up at 2 in the bottom of the third and things stayed that way until the fifth inning when Canyon View scored twice to make it 4-2.

Down to its final inning at bat, Emery made it 4-3 when a fielder’s choice ground out brought a runner home. The very next batter, Katelyn Nielson, then sent the third pitch of her at-bat over the right field wall for the walk-off two-run home run.

Nielson finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kaly Jensen and Brooklynn Ekker added two hits apiece to help the Spartans get the win.

Morgan 2, Carbon 1

No. 4 seed Morgan was able to score two runs in the bottom of the second inning to get just enough of a lead to beat No. 5 seed Carbon 2-1.

Each team got five hits in this pitching duel but Morgan was able to score thanks to a single ground ball that got out to the Carbon right fielder that helped Morgan score the game winning runs in the bottom of the second inning after Carbon took the lead in the top of the first off of an ground ball that brought Kylan Sorensen home.

Eva Birkeland pitched a gem, going all seven innings with only the five hits allowed to go along with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn the win in the circle for the Trojans.

North Sanpete 12, Providence Hall 0

No. 2 seed North Sanpete was able to easily handle the No. 7 seed Providence Hall in a 12-0 win in five innings.

North Sanpete scored two runs in the second inning, four runs in the third and six runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Patriots. Madyson Steadman and Shea Rawlinson each went 3 for 3 from the plate. Rawlinson would also add four RBIs to her total and was one of five different Hawks to hit a home run.

Four different Hawks players were able to contribute multiple RBIs to go along with a stellar pitching performance from Katelyn Johnson, who went the full five innings, allowing only three hits to go along with one walk and nine strikeouts in obtaining the win in the circle.

Grantsville 15, South Summit 0

No. 6 seed Grantsville was able to stun No. 3 seed South Summit 15-0 in just four innings to advance in the 3A softball bracket.

The Grantsville pitching staff of Hayden Bytheway and Payten Bytheway held the South Summit offense to just two hits. Hayden Bytheway got the win thanks to no walks and six strikeouts.

Grantsville was able to score in each of the four innings of the game, with three runs in the first inning, one run in the second inning, two runs in the third and an astounding nine runs in the fourth innings to put the game away for the Cowboys

Eden Ressel went 4 for 4 from the plate, obtaining three RBIs with a double and a home run. Elise Smith, Kira Hart and Hayden Bytheway were each able to contribute two RBIs apiece in getting the win.