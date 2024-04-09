High school softball: Grand slam secures come-from-behind victory for Riverton

Riverton players cheer as Riverton’s Lily Heitz runs home after hitting a home run during a varsity softball game against Lehi at Lehi High School in Lehi on Monday, April 8, 2024. Riverton won 5-4.

In each team’s final nonregion game of the season, Lehi and Riverton battled to a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind victory that came down to the last strike.

Lehi took an early lead, thanks to some quick hitting in the first inning. It was able to load the bases and then score three runs on hits from Brynlee Cook, Emerson Fuller and Lizzie Hatch.

Lehi would add another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Madison Salisbury.

Fuller also started on the mound for the Pioneers and was dealing through the first four innings, tallying three strikeouts. Through those first four innings, she held a Riverton offense scoreless that came into the game averaging nearly 10 runs.

Things started to change for Riverton in the fifth inning; it managed an RBI single from Braylee Shields and then loaded the bases as senior Lily Heitz came up to bat.

Riverton head coach Whitley Haimin said, “We took until the fifth inning to adjust; obviously, we expect to make those adjustments a little bit sooner, but overall we’re pleased with us finally making those adjustments.”

Heitz would battle through the at-bat and ultimately crush a grand slam to center field.

Haimin said, “Getting the bases loaded and then getting that hit by Lily, super clutch. She’s super clutch and has been clutch all season for us.”

The huge hit by Heitz would prove to be a massive momentum shift for the Silverwolves, putting them ahead for good.

Heitz said of her big swing, “I feel like it definitely lifted the energy up … and I think a big part of that was just seeing that we can hit this pitcher and just working as a team.”

Heitz also had a nice afternoon on the mound, as she started the game for Riverton and, after settling down in the second inning, kept the Silverwolves within striking distance.

Riverton pitcher Peyton Sanchez came into the game in the fifth inning and struck out five batters in three shutout innings to seal the deal.

Haimin said, “Peyton’s been so clutch, she’s totally carried us this year.”

Sanchez is third place this season in 6A with 42 strikeouts.

“I feel like she’s just continued to get better, and pitch with freedom and trust in her ability.”

Riverton now looks to continue Region 2 play against Herriman tomorrow; it is currently 2-0, with victories over Copper Hills and Bingham.

Lehi starts Region 3 play against Pleasant Grove tomorrow, hoping to get back on track in its hot start to the season.