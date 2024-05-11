High school softball: Gilmour's offensive onslaught overwhelms Perry for D-II sectional title

May 10—As runner after runner rounded third base and as homer after homer sailed over the fence in Gilmour's 20-9 win over Perry in a Division II sectional final on May 10, Chris Paradise stood with his arms crossed most of the time.

As the Lancers' batting practice coach, he had seen before this horror flick that the host Pirates were witnessing.

Sometimes statistics don't tell the whole story. Sometimes stats lie.

On this afternoon, they didn't.

The Lancers pounded out 18 hits, five of which left the park for home runs and four others caromed off the Perry fence for doubles.

It all added up to an 11-run win in a shortened five-inning game that sends Gilmour (12-2) to the district tournament where it will face Marlington.

"You know what, we're an exceptional offensive team when everyone is hitting on all cylinders," Gilmour coach Tony Bondra said.

"This guy here," Bondra continued, pointing to Paradise, "he pitches batting practice as well as anyone I've had pitch over the last 25 years. It's fast, it's inside, it's outside."

And it's hammered in practice, too.

"A firm stomach and a good screen," Paradise said of the keys to his survival while pitching batting practice to the Lancers' lineup.

Gilmour got home runs from Sophia Radolovic, Molly McCrone, Hailey Gray, Aiden Pike and Ava Gundling. The Lancers scored seven runs in the first two innings, which meant most of the afternoon and early evening, Perry was looking to not just get run-ruled.

Usually, the 14 hits and nine runs that the Pirates pushed across would have been enough for a win. But not on this day. Not against the Lancers.

"They hit the ball," Perry coach Michelle Carino understated. "We tried everything we could. We used different pitchers, different strategies. We knew we had to hit coming in. We just didn't get 21 runs."

After Radolovic and McCrone homered in the first for a 7-0 lead, Perry rallied for four runs in the bottom of the frame thanks in part to Sydney Collin's three-run homer. But when the Lancers hung another touchdown on the board in the second inning, with Gundling doubling home two and Gray hitting a home run that hasn't landed yet, the writing was on the wall.

"That was as big of a no-doubter that I've ever seen," Bondra said of Gray's shot. "That had to go 250-300 feet."

Gilmour batted around in the first, second and fifth innings. Compounding Perry's problem was issuing 10 walks.

"It's pretty scary," Gundling said of her team's offense. "we hit all the time. But I didn't expect this."

Perry got an RBI single from Madelyn Rupert in the fourth and a two-run single from Megan Winters in the fifth, but after Ava Paradise had hit a two-run double in the fifth, followed by Gundling's two-run bomb, the outcome of the game was already in doubt.

Gilmour's win avenges a 9-8 loss the Lancers absorbed at the hands of the Pirates earlier this season.

"This was a big business game," Gundling said. "We were coming here for revenge."

Added Bondra, "this team has a lot of fight. They don't want to lose. They give it their all, all of the time."

Despite the loss, Perry has plenty to play for. The Pirates have a league game against Lakeside coming up. A win there coupled with Madison beating Edgewood just once in the two games they have remaining with each other gives the Pirates the CVC Lake Division title.

Meanwhile, Gilmour focuses on the district tournament, not satisfied with where they are.

"We're going for it," Ava Paradise said. "All of it."

THE SCORE

Gilmour 20, Perry 9