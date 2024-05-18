High school softball: Gibbons overcomes knee injury to lead Sackets Harbor to Frontier League championship

May 17—COPENHAGEN — As a senior and after suffering a knee injury during basketball season, Natalie Gibbons wondered if she would ever play competitively again for Sackets Harbor.

But undaunted and despite missing the early part of softball season, Gibbons has returned strong and led the Patriots to another Frontier League division championship.

Gibbons, who is Sackets Harbor's top pitcher, guided the team to an 8-5 victory over Lyme on Friday to claim the league's "D" Division title in the final on Copenhagen's turf field.

"It feels pretty amazing and special since it's my senior year and this is really what I wanted," Gibbons said. "It feels pretty good to win another one with my girls."

While Gibbons battled on the mound, right fielder Katelynn McKeever reached base three times, including hitting a pair of triples, and knocked in three runs to pace the Patriots offensively.

Sackets Harbor, which won its second consecutive playoff division title, improved to 11-6 on the season.

"It feels really good," McKeever said. "As a JV player I used to always watch their games and they were really good and I always knew that eventually when I got the chance I would have to really prove myself to ever get a starting position. And just playing with a team that is so good at this sport and has really good chemistry, it feels really good."

During basketball season, Gibbons suffered an injury to a PCL, which is a ligament, in a knee in January, which fortunately didn't require surgery. But she missed out on the basketball team's run to the sectional semifinals.

She later missed the first six games of the softball season, but returned on May 2 and backed Sackets Harbor to an 11-1 victory, also against Lyme.

"It was very tough, but on the sidelines I helped out as best I could and helped the girls be on top of their game," said Gibbons, who has been playing varsity softball since the seventh grade. "I'm able to pitch games now, but I just try and push past it as much as I can," Gibbons said. "And recovery after the games are pretty important to me, too."

On Friday, Gibbons scattered 10 hits, striking out three and walking three, to record the win for the Patriots.

"She's been working hard in (physical training) and sometimes when she gets out of school, she'll work on her training and work on it, and work on it," Sackets Harbor coach Dan Green said. "I didn't think we'd have her at all, but this is her sport and she loves it and this is her senior year. "Luckily, we have Myah (Matice), who really helped and I knew we would be OK because she did her job. And Natalie's gotten stronger now as the season has gone on, she's pitched well for us."

"I think she's done an amazing job," McKeever said of Gibbons. "Like she's been recovering from a knee injury and as soon as she was able to get back in, she just really has been working hard and I really admire that."

She was also backed by solid defense as second baseman Emily Curley and first baseman Emily Young made several sharp plays in the infield, with Curley making four throws to first base for outs, as well as a putout at second base on a force play in the fourth inning.

"She really helped me out," Gibbons said of Young. "She always makes those diving catches, I can rely on her so much. If I can't get to a ball, I know she'll back me up."

Gibbons yielded the first three runs of the game in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Lyme pitcher Alanna Langdon and a two-run double by Rylee Wiseman,

But Sackets Harbor responded by generating three runs of the their own in the bottom of the frame as after McKeever reached on an error, Brooke McCargar singled and Matice walked to load the bases, Lily Green delivered an RBI groundout, McCargar scored on a wild pitch and Taylor Mower hit an RBI single to center field.

"I thought both teams hit the ball harder off the opposing pitcher then they did before," Green said. "And I was happy, because we've been struggling hitting the ball a little bit, so I was a little concerned coming into this because Alanna is one of the better pitchers in our division. But after they scored those three runs in the third, we responded right back with three runs of our own and I thought 'we're OK, we're OK.' So that was nice to see."

"We responded pretty quickly and I think that's what really motivated us to keep connecting with the ball," Gibbons said.

After the Lakers were turned away in the fourth, the Patriots struck for four runs in the bottom of the inning to take command.

After Curley singled and Olivia Derouin reached on an infield single and both runners moved up on stolen bases, McKeever belted a two-run triple over the center fielder's head for a 5-3 advantage.

"I had the two triples, which I'm really proud of because I haven't had the best hitting season," McKeever said. "But I've really been working on it and I've been getting better, so that felt good today."

After McCargar hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left field and Green reached on an infield single, Green later scored on an outfield error on a fly ball to boost the Patriots' lead to 7-3.

"We were a little shaky at the start, but I had trust in them to get up on their toes and be ready for their pitch," Gibbons said. "We usually come back if we want it enough and I think our timing got better as the game went on."

Lyme drew within 7-4 in the fifth inning as Langdon hit a ground-rule double over the center field fence and scored on Bristol DeLuca's single to left field.

But Sackets Harbor answered with its eighth run in the bottom of the inning as Peyton Britton reached on a leadoff bunt single and two outs later scored on McKeever's second triple of the day, this time to left center field for an 8-4 advantage.

The Lakers added a run in the sixth as Kirsten Widrick walked to lead off the inning and scored on Kennady Scott's single to center field.

Langdon totaled three hits, including her double, to pace Lyme (7-9), with Wiseman, DeLuca and Sanford tallying two hits each.

With her recovery, Gibbons has only got back sparingly this season, but tries to help out her teammates any way she can.

"At first, it was pretty hard, especially with my knee, I can't do certain movements still," Gibbons said. "But I just try to do as much as I can. Not being able to bat just yet still hurts, like I want to get back in the box as much as I can. But I know we have other girls who can hit as well."

Sackets Harbor won its third straight regular-season title in the division to secure the top seed in the playoffs. It also avenged a loss to Lyme in the division final two years ago.

"Now I hope we can go further in sectionals this year," Gibbons said. "This game I think really prepared us for sectionals, hopefully we can do well."