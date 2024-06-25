High school softball: Four north country players make all-state first team

Jun. 24—Four north country softball players have been honored with first-team All-State honors as the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization For Girls Sports released its all-star team.

Sandy Creek's Julia Hollister and St. Lawrence Central's Kalissa Young each were named to the first team in Class C. Sackets Harbor's Natalie Gibbons and Chateaugay's Avery McDonald won first-team honors in Class D.

Both Gibbons and McDonald made the All-State team last season with Gibbons on the fourth team last year and McDonald on the second team.

Overall, 12 players from the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference were named to the All-State team.

Hollister's Sandy Creek teammates Baylee Williams and Scout Preston also made the Class C team with Williams on the second team and Preston on the third team. Heuvelton senior shortstop Carley Simmons made the Class D second team, and Lisbon senior catcher Ava Bouchey and Heuvelton senior pitcher/infielder Chasity Johnson each are on the third team.

South Jefferson senior pitcher Colleen Davis was named to Class A third team.

Kyla Phelan of Brushton-Moira, a senior catcher/first baseman, made the Class C fourth team, and Canton's Tessa Alguire, a sophomore pitcher/shortstop, made the Class B fifth team.

Hollister hit .433 in her senior season with 13 doubles and 17 runs batted in. She was named to the Times All-North first team and headed to St. John Fisher next season.

"Julia is one of the most dedicated players I have coached," said Sandy Creek coach Katie Soluri. "She has spent countless hours in the offseason perfecting her game. The greater the pressure, the greater she performs."

Gibbons also made the Times All-North first team. The senior infielder and pitcher recorded a 10-3 record on the mound, striking out 87 with a 2.75 earned-run average. She also plans to attend St. John Fisher.

"Natalie was like having a third coach on the field and in the dugout," said Sackets Harbor coach Dan Green. "Over the years she has become a very intelligent pitcher and not just a hard thrower."

McDonald, a junior, anchored a state-caliber Chateaugay squad, registering an 18-1 record with a 1.18 ERA and 200 strikeouts. She batted .581 at the plate, scoring 32 runs and driving in 18 and was also a first-team Times All-North pick.

Young, a senior at St. Lawrence, also made the Times All-North first team for the second consecutive year. Young was the starting catcher for the Larries.

Davis struck out 149 batters on the mound for South Jefferson. She recorded a 2.16 ERA and registered a .681 batting average, driving in 40 runs for the Spartans. Davis, who will attend SUNY Brockport in the fall, was the Times' All-North Frontier League MVP this season.

Sandy Creek's Williams and Preston also made the Times All-North first team. Williams hit .559 as a sophomore and Preston wrapped up her career with a .576 batting average with four home runs and 40 RBIs. Preston plans to attend SUNY Brockport.

Canton's Alguire and Heuvelton's Simmons also were Times All-North first team picks.