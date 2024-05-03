High school softball district tournament scoreboard, updated playoff schedules

Follow along for all the latest scores, schedules and updated matchups from the high school softball district tournaments in the Boise, Idaho, region.

The race to the state tournament starts with the district playoffs. Each league sends its top finishers to the state tournaments hosted in Coeur d’Alene and Northern Idaho this year.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES, BRACKETS

Click on your favorite tournament’s name to jump to its bracket.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

The league’s top four team automatically advance to state. Another two teams will compete in play-in games May 11.

State seeds are set by MaxPreps rankings.

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

The top two teams at the district tournament advance to state. The league has no play-in opportunities this year.

State seeds are set by MaxPreps rankings.

3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY

The top three teams at the district tournament advance to state. The league has no play-in opportunities this year.

State seeds are set by MaxPreps rankings.

2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

The top two teams at the district tournament advance to state. The league has no play-in opportunities this year.

State seeds are set by MaxPreps rankings.

1A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

The league sends it top four finishers to state.

State seeds are set by MaxPreps rankings.