High school softball: Deseret News 2024 5A All-State team

Spanish Fork Dons second baseman Tatum Hall (9) runs from second base during the 5A softball state championship against the Springville Red Devils at the Miller Park Complex in Provo, on Friday, May 24, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of the Year

Tatum Hall, Spanish Fork, 2B, Sr.

Led Spanish Fork to its fourth straight state championship with a .632 BA, 55 hits, 41 RBIs, and recorded a .850 BA at the state tournament.

5A Playoff MVP

Tatum Hall, Spanish Fork, 2B, Sr.

Tatum Hull, Spanish Fork | Provided by Spanish Fork

5A First Team

Jade Romero, Spanish Fork, SS, Jr. — .452 BA, 52 hits, 32 RBIs, .996 fielding %.

Ella Miller, Bountiful, P/3B, Jr. — .393 BA, 11 HRs, 29 RBIs, 20-5 record, 1.90 ERA, 279 strikeouts.

Lucy Evans, Spanish Fork, P, Sr. — 183 strikeouts, .909 fielding %.

Rilyne Keck, Salem Hills, 1B, Sr. — .610 BA, .649 OBP, 1.240 SLG, 61 hits, 14 2Bs, 15 HRs, 67 RBIs.

Camryn Guest, Salem Hills, CF, Jr. — .561 BA, .598 OBP, .879 SLG, 60 hits, 12 2Bs, 5 3Bs, 32 RBIs.

Jaci Alvey, Bountiful, 1B/C, Sr. — .495 BA, 5 HRs, 38 RBIs, 29 2Bs.

Ryann Haveron, Springville, P/3B, Sr. — .314 BA, 33 hits, 8 HRs, 30 RBIs, 15-6 record, 118 strikeouts

Megan Sterzer, Taylorsville, SS, Jr. — .394 BA, 1.195 OPS, 24 RBIs.

Athena Tongaonevai, Bountiful, C, Sr. — .490 BA, 12 HRs, 49 RBIs.

Cate Underwood, Cedar Valley, P/SS, Sr. — .529 BA, 46 Hits, 38 RBIs, 12 2Bs, 8 HRs, 200 strikeouts.

Brooklynn Zajac, Springville, C, Sr. — .422 BA, 49 hits, 35 RBIs, 4 HRs, 17 SBs, .983 fielding %.

Allie Fowler, Springville, P/CF, Sr. — .322 BA, 5 HRs, 21 RBIs, 13-1 record, 151 strikeouts; 1.93 ERA.

Charlie Turner, Olympus, P, Jr. — 224 strikeouts, 2.86 ERA.

Kellie Malan, Box Elder, P, Sr. — 12-1 record, 2.95 ERA, .345 BA, 3 HRs.

5A Second Team

Kennadie Blackmer, Box Elder, P, Fr.

Ainzleigh Quinn, Cyprus, OF, Sr.

Eliza Johnson, Olympus, SS/2B, Jr.

Addyson Brownell, Alta, 1B, So.

Morgan Rich, Bonneville, C, Sr.

Alyce Archuleta, Spanish Fork, 1B, Sr.

Calee Sharp, Cyprus, SS, Jr.

Andrea Tagovailoa, West Jordan, SS/2B/3B, Jr.

Molly Roberts, Viewmont, P, Sr.

Tyler Haveron, Springville, SS, Jr.

Janelle Zapata, Taylorsville, C, Sr.

Olivia Carroll, Spanish Fork, C, Sr.

Rita Tavita, West Jordan, P/SS, Jr.

Melissa Turpin, Bountiful, 3B/P, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Jenna Lloyd, Clearfield, P, Jr.

Izzie Groneman, Maple Mountain, 3B, So.

Isabella Knight, West Jordan, SS/P, Sr.

Skylee Aguirre, Kearns, SS, Fr.

Kaylee McAfee, Bonneville, SS, Jr

Audrey Ayala, Woods Cross, P, So.

Adison Comer, Olympus, OF, Jr.

Chandlyr Noble, Bonneville, P, Sr.

Bella Ocampo, West, C/UT, Sr.

Allyx Haveron, Springville, 1B, So.

Ellie Leatham, Cedar Valley, 1B, Jr.

Ricki Smith, Viewmont, SS, So.

Mele Langi, West, OF/ P, Jr.

Arianna Fjeldsted, West Jordan, CF, Jr.

Bree Garcia, Cyprus, P/1B, Jr.

Jayeda Carter, Spanish Fork, RF, Fr.