High school softball: Deseret News 2024 4A All-State team
Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Ms. Softball
Brielle Gardiner, Ridgeline, P, Fr.
Recorded a 27-1 record on the mound with 4 no-hitters, 14 shutouts, 246 strikeouts, .776 ERA, and a .752 WHIP to help Ridgeline take the state title. Gardiner also recorded a .532 BA, 9 HRs, 11 2Bs, and 55 RBIs.
4A Player of the Year
Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C, Jr.
11 HRs, 6 2Bs, 33 RBIs, 31 BBs, .410 BA, .588 OBP, 19 SBs, .959 fielding %.
4A Playoff MVP
Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C, Jr.
4A First Team
Lulu West, Desert Hills, P, So. — 1.94 ERA, 159 IP, 185 strikeouts, .398 BA, .478 OBP.
Riley Greene, Desert Hills, SS, So. — .515 BA, .558 OBP, 52 Hits, 39 RBIs, 47 Runs, .992 fielding %.
Brooklyn Ricci, Hillcrest, C, Sr. — .587 BA, .659 OBP, 1.571 OPS, 37 hits, 16 HRs.
Avery Thorkelson, Snow Canyon, P, Sr. — 19 Wins, 2.33 ERA, 153 IP, 268 strikeouts, .421 BA, 9 2Bs.
Payten Benson, Desert Hills, C, Jr. — .992 fielding %, .365 BA, .542 OBP, 6 HRs, 29 RBIs.
Adisyn Hansen, Ridgeline, LF, Sr. — .489 BA, 39 SBs, .568 OBP, 5 3Bs, 3 2Bs, 25 RBIs, .938 fielding %.
Ellie Pond, Ridgeline, SS, Sr. — .447 BA, 10 HRs, 10 2Bs, 39 RBIs, 32 SBs, .908 fielding %.
Kyli Carrell, Hillcrest, P, Sr. — 182 strikeouts, .627 BA, .659 OBP, 52 hits, 10 HRs, 52 RBIs.
Bella Douglas, Bear River, IF/2B, Jr. — .392 BA, .510 OBP, 1.181 OPS, 30 RBIs.
McKinlee Wright, Hurricane, C, Sr. — .430 BA, 1.492 OPS, 37 Hits, 12 HRs, 35 RBIs, 14 SBs.
Sadie Parson, Cedar, P, Jr. — .354 BA, 194 strikeouts.
Chandler Beck, Snow Canyon, 1B, Sr. — .500 BA, 11 HRs, 41 RBIs, .565 OBP, .974 SLG.
Luci Roche, Bear River, C, Jr. — .385 BA, 9 2Bs, .964 field %.
Bailey Lee, Desert Hills, RF, So. — .430 BA, .476 OBP, 39 RBIs, 1.000 fielding %.
4A Second Team
Kiki Laing, Logan, P/2B, So.
Gracee Stucki, Crimson Cliffs, P, Jr.
Kylie Jorgensen, Ridgeline, 2B, So.
Aspen Leishman, Mountain Crest, SS/P, Sr.
Randee Pace, Uintah, LF, Sr.
Kaya Towne, Bear River, INF/SS, Sr.
Paisley Lantz, Crimson Cliffs, 3B, Sr.
Lucia Jessen, Payson, C, Jr.
Allie Callahan, Payson, CF, Jr.
Allie Anderson, Tooele, P, Sr.
Bonnie Barnett, Stansbury, 3B/C, So.
Charlee Gilroy, Uintah, SS, Sr.
Aubree Fry, Bear River, OF, Jr.
Abby Stout, Hurricane, SS, Sr.
4A Honorable Mention
Sophie Staheli, Crimson Cliffs, SS, Jr.
Sadie Groneman, Orem, SS, Fr.
Marley Geddes, Cedar, 2B, Sr.
Kylie Carpenter, Pine View, INF/C, So.
Ava Howell, Ridgeline, CF, Sr.
Summer Stewart, Murray, P/INF, Fr.
Skylee Haramoto, Sky View, SS/RHP, Sr.
Hallee Heath, Desert Hills, 1B/3B, Jr.
Alyssa Staheli, Snow Canyon, SS, Jr.
Tessa Baker, Stansbury, SS, Jr.
Hunter Culley, Tooele, C, So.
Morgan Staheli, Dixie, SS/P, So.
Sammy Jenne, Mountain View, SS, Sr.
Tava’esina Albert, Provo, SS, So.
Tawnee Lundahl, Sky View, RHP/IF, Sr.
Madison Stephensen, Stansbury, C/LF, Sr.