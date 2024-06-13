Advertisement

High school softball: Deseret News 2024 4A All-State team

james edward
·4 min read
Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace celebrates while running the bases in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024.
Ridgeline’s Anne Wallace celebrates while running the bases in the 4A softball state finals game against Desert Hills at Miller Park in Provo on Friday, May 17, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Softball

Brielle Gardiner, Ridgeline, P, Fr.

Recorded a 27-1 record on the mound with 4 no-hitters, 14 shutouts, 246 strikeouts, .776 ERA, and a .752 WHIP to help Ridgeline take the state title. Gardiner also recorded a .532 BA, 9 HRs, 11 2Bs, and 55 RBIs.

4A Player of the Year

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C, Jr.

11 HRs, 6 2Bs, 33 RBIs, 31 BBs, .410 BA, .588 OBP, 19 SBs, .959 fielding %.

4A Playoff MVP

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C, Jr.

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline
Anne Wallace, Ridgeline
Brielle Gardiner, Ridgeline
Brielle Gardiner, Ridgeline
Adi Hansen, Ridgeline
Adi Hansen, Ridgeline
Riley Greene, Desert Hills
Riley Greene, Desert Hills
Luci Roche, Bear River
Luci Roche, Bear River
Ellie Pond, Ridgeline
Ellie Pond, Ridgeline
Sadie Parson, Cedar
Sadie Parson, Cedar
Brooklyn Ricci, Hillcrest
Brooklyn Ricci, Hillcrest
Bailee Lee, Desert Hills
Bailee Lee, Desert Hills
Kyli Carrell, Hillcrest
Kyli Carrell, Hillcrest
Payten Benson, Desert Hills
Payten Benson, Desert Hills
Bella Douglas, Bear River
Bella Douglas, Bear River
Lulu West, Desert Hills
Lulu West, Desert Hills
Avery Thorkelson, Snow Canyon
Avery Thorkelson, Snow Canyon
Chandler Beck, Snow Canyon
Chandler Beck, Snow Canyon
McKinlee Wright, Hurricane
McKinlee Wright, Hurricane | Provided by Hurricane

4A First Team

Lulu West, Desert Hills, P, So. — 1.94 ERA, 159 IP, 185 strikeouts, .398 BA, .478 OBP.

Riley Greene, Desert Hills, SS, So. — .515 BA, .558 OBP, 52 Hits, 39 RBIs, 47 Runs, .992 fielding %.

Brooklyn Ricci, Hillcrest, C, Sr. — .587 BA, .659 OBP, 1.571 OPS, 37 hits, 16 HRs.

Avery Thorkelson, Snow Canyon, P, Sr. — 19 Wins, 2.33 ERA, 153 IP, 268 strikeouts, .421 BA, 9 2Bs.

Payten Benson, Desert Hills, C, Jr. — .992 fielding %, .365 BA, .542 OBP, 6 HRs, 29 RBIs.

Adisyn Hansen, Ridgeline, LF, Sr. — .489 BA, 39 SBs, .568 OBP, 5 3Bs, 3 2Bs, 25 RBIs, .938 fielding %.

Ellie Pond, Ridgeline, SS, Sr. — .447 BA, 10 HRs, 10 2Bs, 39 RBIs, 32 SBs, .908 fielding %.

Kyli Carrell, Hillcrest, P, Sr. — 182 strikeouts, .627 BA, .659 OBP, 52 hits, 10 HRs, 52 RBIs.

Bella Douglas, Bear River, IF/2B, Jr. — .392 BA, .510 OBP, 1.181 OPS, 30 RBIs.

McKinlee Wright, Hurricane, C, Sr. — .430 BA, 1.492 OPS, 37 Hits, 12 HRs, 35 RBIs, 14 SBs.

Sadie Parson, Cedar, P, Jr. — .354 BA, 194 strikeouts.

Chandler Beck, Snow Canyon, 1B, Sr. — .500 BA, 11 HRs, 41 RBIs, .565 OBP, .974 SLG.

Luci Roche, Bear River, C, Jr. — .385 BA, 9 2Bs, .964 field %.

Bailey Lee, Desert Hills, RF, So. — .430 BA, .476 OBP, 39 RBIs, 1.000 fielding %.

Kiki Laing, Logan
Kiki Laing, Logan
Randee Pace, Uintah
Randee Pace, Uintah
Charlee Gilroy, Uintah
Charlee Gilroy, Uintah
Abby Stout, Hurricane
Abby Stout, Hurricane
Paisley Lantz, Crimson Cliffs
Paisley Lantz, Crimson Cliffs
Grace Stucki, Crimson Cliffs
Grace Stucki, Crimson Cliffs
Allie Callahan, Payson
Allie Callahan, Payson
Lucy Jessen, Payson
Lucy Jessen, Payson
Kylie Jorgensen, Ridgeline
Kylie Jorgensen, Ridgeline
Kaya Towne, Bear River
Kaya Towne, Bear River
Aspen Leishman, Mountain Crest
Aspen Leishman, Mountain Crest
Bonnie Barnett, Stansbury
Bonnie Barnett, Stansbury
Aubree Fry, Bear River
Aubree Fry, Bear River
Allie Anderson, Tooele
Allie Anderson, Tooele

4A Second Team

Kiki Laing, Logan, P/2B, So.

Gracee Stucki, Crimson Cliffs, P, Jr.

Kylie Jorgensen, Ridgeline, 2B, So.

Aspen Leishman, Mountain Crest, SS/P, Sr.

Randee Pace, Uintah, LF, Sr.

Kaya Towne, Bear River, INF/SS, Sr.

Paisley Lantz, Crimson Cliffs, 3B, Sr.

Lucia Jessen, Payson, C, Jr.

Allie Callahan, Payson, CF, Jr.

Allie Anderson, Tooele, P, Sr.

Bonnie Barnett, Stansbury, 3B/C, So.

Charlee Gilroy, Uintah, SS, Sr.

Aubree Fry, Bear River, OF, Jr.

Abby Stout, Hurricane, SS, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Sophie Staheli, Crimson Cliffs, SS, Jr.

Sadie Groneman, Orem, SS, Fr.

Marley Geddes, Cedar, 2B, Sr.

Kylie Carpenter, Pine View, INF/C, So.

Ava Howell, Ridgeline, CF, Sr.

Summer Stewart, Murray, P/INF, Fr.

Skylee Haramoto, Sky View, SS/RHP, Sr.

Hallee Heath, Desert Hills, 1B/3B, Jr.

Alyssa Staheli, Snow Canyon, SS, Jr.

Tessa Baker, Stansbury, SS, Jr.

Hunter Culley, Tooele, C, So.

Morgan Staheli, Dixie, SS/P, So.

Sammy Jenne, Mountain View, SS, Sr.

Tava’esina Albert, Provo, SS, So.

Tawnee Lundahl, Sky View, RHP/IF, Sr.

Madison Stephensen, Stansbury, C/LF, Sr.