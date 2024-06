High school softball: Deseret News 2024 3A All-State team

Grantsville Cowboys infielders Lily Parks (12) and Elise Smith (3) catch the ball as Emery Spartans outfielder Kaitlyn Thomas (10) runs into second during the 3A softball semifinals at Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Friday, May 10, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Elise Smith, Grantsville, 2B, Jr.

Helped Grantsville in its back-to-back state championship season with .448 BA, 10 2Bs, 3 HRs, 31 putouts and 45 assists defensively.

3A Playoff MVP

Payten Bytheway, Grantsville, P/1B, So.

Elise Smith, Grantsville

Haylee Moynier, Union

Dusti Draper, Juab | LIVINGSTON PHOTO

Eden Ressel, Grantsville

Paeton Johnson, North Sanpete

Katelynn Nielson, Emery

Maddy Johnson, Providence Hall

Brooklynn Ekker, Emery

Provided by Grantsville

Joesi Kelly, Morgan

Dally Bailey, North Sanpete

Mariah Bowen, South Summit

Hayden Bytheway, Grantsville

Macie Barton, Richfield

Adri Abeyta, Carbon

3A First Team

Payten Bytheway, Grantsville, P/1B, So. — 62 strikeouts, 1.878 ERA, .422 BA, 5 2Bs, 26 RBIs.

Brooklynn Ekker, Emery, SS, Sr. — .451 BA, .491 OBP.

Hayden Bytheway, Grantsville, P/1B, So. — 66 IP, 112 strikeouts, .212 BAA, .468 BA, 6 2Bs, 29 RBIs.

Paeton Johnson, North Sanpete, P/1B, Sr. — 11-4 record, 117 strikeouts, 2.38 ERA, 4 HRs, 23 RBIs.

Dally Bailey, North Sanpete, SS, Sr. — .434 BA, .513 OBP, 10 HRs, 36 RBIs.

Macie Barton, Richfield, C, Jr. — 1.183 OPS, 38 RBIs.

Katelyn Nielson, Emery, LF, Jr. — .469 BA, .510 OBP, 9 HRs.

Eden Ressel, Grantsville, 3B, So. — .426 BA, 6 2Bs, 7 HRs, 28 RBIs.

Haylee Moynier, Union, P, So. — 165 strikeouts, .962 fielding %.

Mariah Bowen, South Summit, 2B, Jr. — .500 BA, .591 OBP, 47 Hits, 17 2Bs, 21 RBIs, 48 runs.

Joesi Kelly, Morgan, CF, So — .505 BA, .808 SLG, 12 2Bs, 6 HRs, 44 RBIs, .935 fielding %.

Adri Abeyta, Carbon, OF/1B, Sr. — .479 BA, .516 OBP, 35 RBIs, 14 stolen bases.

Maddy Johnson, Providence Hall, SS/C, Jr. — .506 BA, .534 OBP, 1.250 OPS, 11 2Bs, 29 RBIs, 30 runs

Dusti Draper, Juab, SS, Jr. — .608 BA, 7 HRs, 6 3Bs, 12 2Bs, 39 RBIs.

Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete

Mara Thompson, Manti

Shannon Johnson, Emery

Kali Jensen, Emery

Eli John, Canyon View

Avery Lee, Grantsville

Lexi Hardman, Morgan

Indigo North, North Sanpete

Nena Garcia, Providence Hall

Katelyn Johnson, North Sanpete

Gracie Burt, Canyon View

Kylan Sorenson, Carbon

Rylee Miller, Manti

Kailee Lake, Emery

3A Second Team

Madyson Steadman, North Sanpete, CF, Sr.

Kylan Sorenson, Carbon, P/3B, Sr.

Elli John, Canyon View, P, Jr.

Gracie Burt, Canyon View, SS, Sr.

Katelyn Johnson, North Sanpete, P/1B, Sr.

Nena Garcia, Providence Hall, 3B/P, Jr.

Lexi Hardman, Morgan, SS, Jr.

Shannon Johnson, Emery, 1B, Sr.

Indigo North, North Sanpete, C, Sr.

Kallee Lake, Emery, P, Jr.

Mara Thompson, Manti, CF, Sr.

Rylee Miller, Manti, C, Jr.

Avery Lee, Grantsville, RF, Sr.

Kali Jensen, Emery, 3B, Jr.

3A Honorable Mention

Shea Rawlinson, North Sanpete, OF, Jr.

Eva Birkeland, Morgan, P/C/OF, Jr.

Aracely DeLeon, Ogden, SS/3B, Jr.

Lily Parks, Grantsville, SS, Sr.

Madi Bunnell, Emery, CF, Sr.

Josie Prevedel, Union, CF, Sr.

Mattie Montoya, Juan Diego, SS/C, Fr.

Rheagan Rhoten, Emery, P/C, So.

Malia Olson, South Summit, CF, Jr.

Tristyn Lenz, Providence Hall, 2B, Sr.

Toshlyn Louder, South Summit, P/IF, Jr.

Kaiya Peterson, Morgan, 2B, Jr.

Rylee Sperry, Juab, 3B, Sr.

Aidali Orozco, Manti, P, Fr.

Ofa Arreguin, Ben Lomond, C, Sr.