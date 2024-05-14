High school softball: Davis powers South Jefferson to victory over Sandy Creek in showdown

May 13—SANDY CREEK — Colleen Davis and her South Jefferson softball teammates look forward to playing Sandy Creek every season.

In the latest showdown between the top two teams in the Frontier League, they made sure they enjoyed themselves even more as backed by Davis, the Spartans downed the Comets, 5-1 on Monday in a nonleague encounter at Sandy Creek Central School.

"I think ever since I've been playing for South Jeff they've always been our rivals, so it always feels great to come here and show up," said Davis of Sandy Creek. "It's always nice to say that you're the better team, but you never really know until you play."

Davis, a senior, scattered five hits, striking out eight and walking only one in recording the win for South Jefferson, which improves to 15-1 on the season.

"I felt pretty confident on the mound," Davis said. "I play travel ball with a lot of these girls, so I definitely know them. But just the fact that I'm a senior, these are some of my last games, I'm going on the mound confident every single game."

"This is real softball, real softball," South Jefferson coach Steve Randall said. "We knew coming in they play defense, they hit. The problem is they all know each other, but it was a good game. They're a good team and are well-coached."

The Spartans totaled eight hits of their own, including a pair each from juniors Elizabeth Hobbs and Emalea Lohrmann, with Hobbs delivering a key two-run double.

"It's pretty great, honestly, I'm really excited," Hobbs said. "Sandy Creek is a really good opponent and I'm happy that we won and got to play against them."

South Jefferson prevailed in a game between two teams ranked in the state as the Spartans are No. 18 in Class A, while the Comets (14-2) stand No. 4 in Class C.

"It's great playing a great pitcher, it's a great experience for us," said Sandy Creek coach Katie Soluri. "We don't get to see pitching like that in the C's and D's, so we look forward to it. If we get to see pitching like that all the time, hopefully we can make better adjustments in the box and string hits together."

Davis was steady throughout and backed by steady defense as Sandy Creek placed at least a runner on base in four innings, but came away with only a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"She knows some of those kids, they play together in travel ball," Randall said of Davis. "So I told her 'this is a measure of what you are, it's a measure of who you are,' and she pitched well. She missed her spots at times, but she had enough pace on it to get away with a couple, and then when she hit her spots she was pretty tough, pretty tough."

"I was throwing a lot of fastballs outside, the umpire wasn't really giving me much other than right down the plate," Davis said. "But I was still throwing my curveball and my two seams, anything that would work."

The Spartans led 1-0 in the second inning as Trinity Brimmer reached on a fielder's choice and scored on an RBI single from Peyton Rabetoy to center field.

The Comets avoided further damage in the frame as they tagged out a runner caught in a rundown between second and third base and also threw out a runner at home plate.

South Jefferson plated two runs in the fifth inning to lead 3-0 as Lohrmann, as a pinch hitter, hit a leadoff single and Rabetoy reached on bunt. But Lohrmann was thrown out attempting to take third base.

After catcher Bryanna Moroughan walked, Hobbs stroked her two-run double to center field.

"She transferred from Sandy Creek (last year)," Randall said of Hobbs. "And we thought on the bus that one of two Elizabeths is going to show up — the one that knows everybody on their team and the one that wants to beat everybody — and we got the good one today."

The Spartans generated two more runs in the sixth inning as Riley Monroe led off with a single to left, Remissa Stephens reached on an error and both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Brimmer.

"We're really creative in scoring different ways," Hobbs said. "We're a really good hitting team, but I also believe we're a pretty good bunting team. So we were able to move the ball around and do well."

Lohrmann followed with a successful suicide squeeze bunt, with the ball landing right in front of home plate with Monroe scoring from third. One out later, Stephens scored when Moroughan reached on an infield single.

"When it gets to tough games like these, you have to play small ball and that's how you really test the other defense and that's what she did," Davis said.

"We work hard on bunting, we struggle with it sometimes," Randall said. "And our bunts were very good today, you can put on a lot of pressure on them if you can do that, so it works out well."

Sandy Creek finally broke through against Davis in the seventh as Mikayla Glazier hit leadoff single to right and one out later moved to second on sacrifice bunt by Maddie Coe and scored on Abby Balcom's double to left.

But Davis then struck out the next batter swinging to complete the victory.

"There's a big difference between Colleen Davis and my pitchers," Soluri said. "Like Colleen is going to strike girls out, my pitchers are going to hit spots, throw spins and they're going to get ground balls and fly outs."

"She was on fire, she was doing amazing," Hobbs said. "She's a wonderful pitcher and a great leader on the team. She leads all of us and expects us to do our best, so we expect her to do her best. So it's a pretty good relationship."

South Jefferson came into the game having clinched the league's "A-B" Division title outright with a win on Friday, with the team a perfect 10-0 in league play.

"It's getting a little more nerve-wracking this time of year," Davis said. "Locally we don't have much competition, so as we get to playoffs, it's going to be a lot more difficult so it will definitely test our ability to show up with our defense and hitting."

Davis outdueled Glazier on the mound, who has been a standout pitcher for the Comets this season, leading them to a third consecutive "C" Division title in the league, having gone unbeaten in the league at 12-0.

Also for Sandy Creek, Julia Hollister doubled in the first inning and Baylee Williams tripled in the second, but both runners were stranded.

The showdown served it purpose for both teams, as South Jefferson has three games remaining in the regular season and Sandy Creek has two left, with sectional play beginning next week.

"One hundred percent, we love this, we thrive on this, we know that this game's going to make us better," Soluri said. "Would we like to come out win a win? Absolutely. But with sectionals coming up, seeing this kind of pitching and defense is exactly what we need."