High school softball: Chardon rallies from nine down to beat Riverside, 10-9

Apr. 9—As the days and hours wound down to the Chardon softball team's conference opener against Riverside on April 9, Coach Stewart Landies pondered how his young lineup that features a handful of freshmen and new starters would react.

He got his answer at about 6:30 p.m.

Trailing, 9-0, and on the brink of being run-ruled by the powerful Beavers, the Hilltoppers began the long journey back and posted an improbable 10-9 win in the Western Reserve Conference opener for both teams.

Freshman Alexa Anderson relieved starter Jenna Hendricks on the mound and shut out Riverside over the final three innings, and classmate McKenna Banville delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth to lift Chardon (5-2, 1-0 WRC) to the victory.

"There was a lot of discussion this week about the right person starting at the right time and are the freshmen going to be ready to deal with the pressure and what have you," Landies said. "I'm really glad they rose to the opportunity.

"That's the great thing about freshmen. I don't think they really understand or grasp the pressure of the situation. They're just out there having fun and playing softball."

Riverside (6-3, 0-1) looked as if it was going to wrap up a five-inning run-rule when Emi Jeras and Annaliese Davis drove in runs in the fourth on the heels of Clara Granchi's second home run of the game. But Chardon was just getting started.

"We're scrappy," Banville said of the mindset in the dugout being down nine runs. "We've got sixth-inning energy."

The first six Chardon runners reached base in the fourth, with Jadyn Tarantino, Banville and Mackenzie Kilpeck all delivering RBI hits to trim the margin to 9-3. An inning later, Grace Legan blasted a two-run homer to cut the gap to 9-5.

"(The momentum) started before the home run," Legan said. "People were putting the bat on the ball and were pumping each other up."

The hit parade continued in the sixth, with the first six batters reaching base to chase Granchi from the game. No. 9 hitter Sierra Taylor had a two-run single to plate a pair of runs. Legan's single tied it and then with two outs, Banville's bloop just over first base drove in Anderson with the go-ahead run.

Riverside had one last chance to tie it or take the lead in the top of the seventh, but Anderson got Granchi to fly out to deep left for the final out with the tying run on first base.

Granchi entered the final at-bat 4-for-4 with two home runs and a double.

"I just went in, took deep breaths and pitched like I do," Anderson said.

Riverside coach Bill Ross credited Chardon for the comeback and the win, but pointed to a bugaboo that haunted his team in its spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Four errors helped fuel Chardon's comeback effort.

"We saw the same thing in Myrtle Beach," Ross said. "We'd get a lead and start making errors and give other teams momentum. When you do that, it's hard to win. ... Give good teams extra outs, and that's what you're going to see. That's a good (Chardon) team over there. You can't give good teams extra outs."

He tipped his cap to Anderson for silencing his team's bats over the final three innings, but noted, "We had nine runs. There's no reason to lose that game."

Aside from Granchi's four-hit, two-homer game, Riverside got two hits and three RBI from Davis and two RBI hits from Jeras as part of the team's 15-hit attack.

Legan (three hits, three RBI) led Chardon's 12-hit day.

Landies credited his team for changing its approach at the plate and hot trying to pull outside pitches. He's also happy his players didn't hang their heads while on the verge of being run-ruled.

"It wasn't anything I said or anything the coaches did," Landies said. "It was those kids. The energy in the dugout, you could feel it. It was great.

"That's why it's a team game, right? Everybody on that team contributed today."

THE SCORE

Chardon 10, Riverside 9