High school softball: 6A/5A Super Regionals Game 1 recaps on Thursday

Mountain Ridge, shown here in a game earlier this year, picked up a big win in Game 1 of its 6A Super Regional series on Thursday.

6A Playoffs

Herriman 15, Corner Canyon 0

Herriman mercy-ruled Corner Canyon 15-0 in four innings in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. McKenzie Quintero led the Mustangs (20-4), going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Maddy Maxfield went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Sofia Lancaster struck out three in the circle and helped her own cause with a double and two RBIs. Herriman scored four runs in the third inning and 11 in the fourth to end the game early. Corner Canyon finished its season at 7-17.

Pleasant Grove 18, Farmington 8

Pleasant Grove routed Farmington 18-8 in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. The Vikings (19-6) used a balanced offensive attack to overcome the Phoenix (9-11) and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Game 2 is set for Friday as Pleasant Grove looks to advance to the state tournament. Grace Norman and Brooke Fisher each had big Game 1s as they both hit two home runs with four RBIs.

Davis 6, Syracuse 3

Davis held off Syracuse 6-3 in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Serena Roth earned the win for the Darts (17-5), striking out five while allowing nine hits. Rayleigh Starnes led Davis with two RBIs, while Chloe Peery and Katie Klauman each drove in a run. Jazmine Prathan went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Titans, who ended their season at 9-11. Davis scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed.

Lehi 7, Copper Hills 1

Lehi defeated Copper Hills 7-1 in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Emerson Fuller earned the win for the Pioneers (21-6), striking out eight while allowing six hits. Madison Salisbury led Lehi’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Lizzie Hatch drove in two runs, and Piper Emery and Brynlee Cook each added an RBI. The Pioneers scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Averi Yazzie’s RBI double in the seventh accounted for the Grizzlies’ lone run as they ended their season at 11-12.

Bingham 11, Skyridge 1

Bingham mercy-ruled Skyridge 11-1 in five innings in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Brecka Larson earned the win for the Miners (18-5), striking out six while allowing four hits. Larson also helped her own cause with a triple and three RBIs. Gracelyn Lemke went 2-for-2 with two triples and four RBIs, and Rian Howland added an RBI double. Bingham scored three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to pull away. Peyton Hall’s RBI double in the second accounted for the Falcons’ lone run as they finished their season at 7-15.

Fremont 13, Weber 3

Fremont defeated Weber 13-3 in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. The Silverwolves (10-5) used a strong offensive performance to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series against the Warriors (10-11). Fremont will look to close out the series in Game 2 on Friday and advance to the state tournament.

Mountain Ridge 5, Westlake 0

Mountain Ridge beat Westlake 5-0 in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Addison Brooks pitched a complete game for the Sentinels (13-9), allowing four hits while striking out four. Brooks also helped her own cause with an RBI double. Sierra Beratto drove in two runs for Mountain Ridge, which scored four runs in the third inning to take control. Westlake ended its season at 14-13.

Riverton 15, American Fork 0

Riverton mercy-ruled American Fork 15-0 in three innings in the first round of the Class 6A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Lily Heitz led the Silverwolves (21-4), going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while also earning the win in the circle. Braylee Shields and Jaydan Bushman each drove in three runs, and Paige Mayfield and Maggie Hamblin added an RBI apiece for Riverton, which scored 12 runs in the first inning. American Fork ended its season at 6-18.

5A Playoffs

Spanish Fork 16, Viewmont 0

Spanish Fork mercy-ruled Viewmont 16-0 in four innings in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Lucy Evans earned the win for the Dons (24-2), striking out 10 while allowing just three hits. Emrie Pintar led Spanish Fork’s offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Olivia Carroll drove in three runs, and Tatum Hall added a solo home run. The Dons scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings to end the game early. Viewmont finished its season at 9-13.

West Jordan 4, Cyprus 2

West Jordan held off Cyprus 4-2 in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Rita Tavita earned the win for the Jaguars (13-8), striking out seven while allowing just two hits. Tavita also helped her own cause with an RBI double. Kimberlin Christenson went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Lafiana Fifita added an RBI double. West Jordan scored all four of its runs in the first inning. Kava Haiola’s RBI double in the fourth accounted for one of the Pirates’ runs as they fell to 15-11 on the season.

Taylorsville 15, West 0

Taylorsville mercy-ruled West 15-0 in four innings in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Aleya Wegner earned the win for the Warriors (15-5), striking out six while allowing just one hit. Janelle Zapata led Taylorsville’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Megan Sterzer drove in three runs, and Hannah Brockman added two RBIs. The Warriors scored seven runs in the second inning and five in the third to pull away. West ended its season at 11-8.

Springville 16, Hunter 1

Springville mercy-ruled Hunter 16-1 in four innings in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Ryann Haveron earned the win for the Red Devils (22-5), striking out five while allowing four hits. Kalia Sjoberg led Springville’s offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Allyx Haveron went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. The Red Devils scored five runs in the first inning and nine in the second to take control. Alexa Olsen’s RBI double in the third accounted for the Wolverines’ lone run as they finished their season at 9-11.

Olympus 6, Bonneville 5

Olympus edged Bonneville 6-5 in eight innings in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Charlie Turner earned the win for the Titans (17-8), striking out nine while allowing 11 hits. Kristina Walker led Olympus’ offense, going 3-for-5 with two doubles. Adi Comer went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Charlotte Comer added an RBI single. The Titans scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fifth to build a 5-1 lead, but the Lakers rallied with two runs each in the sixth and seventh to force extra innings. Annie Stevenson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Bonneville, which fell to 14-6 on the season.

Box Elder 13, Cedar Valley 12

Box Elder outlasted Cedar Valley 13-12 in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Lucy Braegger earned the win for the Bees (21-4), despite allowing 12 hits. Justy Pritchard led Box Elder’s offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Kennadie Blackmer and Stevie Checketts each drove in two runs. The Bees scored four runs in the first inning and three in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory. Catharina Underwood went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Aviators, who fell to 13-14 on the season. Mindy Ward and Ellie Leatham each drove in three and two runs, respectively, in the loss.

Salem Hills 11, Maple Mountain 0

Salem Hills mercy-ruled Maple Mountain 11-0 in five innings in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Jocile Norman earned the win for the Skyhawks (19-7), striking out five while allowing just two hits. Emmery Wilson led Salem Hills’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Rilyne Keck drove in two runs, and Beau Newitt and Grace Neves each added an RBI. The Skyhawks scored six runs in the first inning to take control. Maple Mountain ended its season at 9-14.

Bountiful 1, Wasatch 0

Bountiful edged Wasatch 1-0 in the first round of the Class 5A softball Super Regionals on Thursday. Ella Miller earned the win for the Redhawks (24-3), striking out a remarkable 17 batters while allowing just one hit. Athena Tongaonevai’s RBI double in the third inning provided the game’s only run. Hallie Mcnaughten took the tough-luck loss for the Wasps, striking out 11 in a complete-game effort as Wasatch ended its season at 7-20.