High school softball: 5A Regionals Game 2 roundups on Monday

Salem and Spanish Fork play softball in Salem on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

5A Regionals (Game 2)

Hunter 14, Brighton 3

No. 15 Hunter beat No. 18 Brighton 14-3 in five innings on Monday to win their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Wolverines (8-9) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Jordyn Napoles hit a double and recorded four RBIs, while Alexa Olsen added three RBIs. Kinsley Lawrence picked up the win in the circle, striking out three batters while also pitching in two doubles and two RBIs.

Olympus 12, Timpview 1

No. 10 Olympus beat No. 23 Timpview 12-1 in five innings on Saturday to win their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. Charlie Turner tallied 13 strikeouts for the Titans (15-8), while also adding a double at the plate.

Eliza Johnson and Charlotte Comer each added two RBIs for the Titans in the win.

Cedar Valley 20, Alta 2

No. 13 Cedar Valley defeated No. 20 Alta 20-2 in the second game of their 5A state tournament regional series, advancing to the next round with a 2-0 sweep.

The Aviators (12-13) exploded for 18 runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead. Takuilau Wolfgramm and Mindy Ward each recorded a double and four RBIs, while Catharina Underwood struck out four in the win and helped with a double and two RBIs.

Wasatch 3, Clearfield 0

No. 19 Wasatch beat No. 14 Clearfield 3-0 on Monday to win their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. Hallie McNaughton tallied five strikeouts in seven innings for the Wasps (6-19).

Liana Jones and Mali Evans each recorded a double, with McNaughton also recording an RBI.

West 13, Roy 12

No. 12 West beat No. 21 Roy 13-12 in eight innings on Monday to win their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Panthers (10-7) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, but the Royals (5-16) rallied to tie the game and force extra innings.

Sina Langi recorded a double and three RBIs for West, while Jerzey Tapusoa had a triple and two RBIs. Janayah Young picked up the win in the circle, striking out three batters in five innings.

Maple Mountain 9, Northridge 3

No. 11 Maple Mountain beat No. 22 Northridge 9-3 on Saturday to win their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. Kyla Donegan pitched a complete game for the Golden Eagles (8-13), striking out 12 batters.

McClain Carter went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, while Lydia Tibbals added two doubled and an RBI. The Knights (5-15) scored two runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Viewmont 13, Kearns 4

No. 16 seed Viewmont beat No. 17 seed Kearns to compete the sweep of the 5A Regionals series 2-0.

Cyprus 16, East 1

No. 9 Cyprus beat No. 24 East 16-1 in four innings on Monday to win their 5A state tournament regional series 2-0. The Pirates (14-10) scored five runs in the first inning and never trailed.

Kava Haiola went 3 for 3 with three doubles and four RBIs, while Sydney Shore, Sydney Julio and Brooklynn Blower each added two RBIs. Rylie Coleman picked up the win in the circle, striking out six batters.

The Leopards (4-10) managed just two hits in the loss.