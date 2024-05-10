High school softball: 4A Super Regionals Game 1 recaps from Thursday

Ridgeline pitcher Brielle Gardiner, shown here in a game earlier this season, led her team to a win over Orem in the 4A state tournament on Thursday. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Desert Hills 12, Mountain Crest 2

Lulu West struck out nine and then at the plate went 2 for 5 with three RBIs from the leadoff spot to lead No. 2 Desert Hills to the comfortable Game 1 win over No. 18 seed Mountain Crest in the 4A Super Regionals series.

Snow Canyon 14, Logan 2

No. 3 seed Snow Canyon scored 11 runs in the third inning against No. 14 seed Logan as it prevailed in Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals Series.

Chandler Beck went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs, while Avery Thorkelson and Alyssa Staheli also homered in the win for the Warriors.

Ridgeline 13, Orem 3

Anne Wallace went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and then her battery mate Brielle Gardiner went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBI as they led the offensive charge in Ridgeline’s Game 1 win over Orem in the 4A Super Regional series.

Gardiner picked up the win on the mound by striking out 11 batters in five innings.

Payson 9, Sky View 4

Peyton Staheli struck out five batters, and then Alli Drake, Adi Duke and Lexie Harmer all drove in two runs as No. 6 seed Payson beat No. 11 seed Sky View in Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals series.

Hurricane 9, Murray 4

No. 8 seed Hurricane defeated No. 9 seed Murray 9-4 in Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals. Ani Hutchings was crucial for Murray, she hit three RBIs, and pitched five innings to earn the win on the mound.

McKinlee Wright also hit three RBIs and a home run for Murray.

Crimson Cliffs 7, Stansbury 5

No. 5 seed Stansbury secured the Game 1 win over No. 12 Crimson Cliffs in the 4A Super Regionals Series as it overcame a 3-2 deficit after four innings.

Paige Tuckfield had a strong day at the plate going 3 for 4 and scoring two runs.

Cedar City 9, Timpanogos 7

No. 4 Cedar scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead of No. 13 Timpanogos as the Reds won Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals series.

Hunter Blackner homered and drove in three runs to pace Cedar at the plate.

Bear River 5, Tooele 3

No. 7 seed Bear River narrowly defeated No. 10 seed Tooele in Game 1 of the 4A Super Regionals series.