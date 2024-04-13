High school soccer roundup: North Murray boys avenge loss to Murray; Murray girls finish off season sweep

Apr. 12—The soccer teams from Dalton and Southeast Whitfield also squared off Friday night. For a full story from the rivalry games, click here.

Boys North Murray 2, Murray County 1

North Murray (6-9) avenged a loss to rival Murray County (5-11-1) with a 2-1 victory Thursday night.

Murray defeated North Murray on penalty kicks last month.

Sergio Miranda and Oscar Rosas each scored a goal for North Murray, and Josue Rodriguez picked up five saves for the Mountaineers in net.

Northwest Whitfield 2, North Cobb 1

Northwest Whitfield (6-7-4) ended its regular season slate with a 2-1 win Friday over North Cobb (5-9-1).

Matthew Molina and Jose Padilla each scored a goal for the Bruins.

Northwest, the third seed in Region 7-4A for the state playoffs, will travel to Clarkston on Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Girls Murray County 2, North Murray 0

Murray County (10-8) finished up a two-game season sweep of North Murray (4-8-1) with a 2-0 victory at North Murray Thursday night.

Linda Lopez and Rosa Pedro Reynoso each scored goals for Murray, and Madalynn Lynch and Jasmine Chavarria assisted.

Murray takes the third seed in Region 7-2A and will compete in the 2A playoffs for the second year in a row, while North Murray finishes fifth and will miss out on a postseason appearance.

Coahulla Creek 3, Central-Carrollton 0

Coahulla Creek (9-6) closed the regular season with a 3-0 win over Central-Carrollton (3-13) Friday.

Jannie Estrada had two goals for Creek, while Lilli Johnson had a goal and an assist. Nathalie Cuenca had one assist.

Creek will be the third seed from Region 6-3A in the 3A playoffs and will play Tuesday.

Northwest Whitfield 4, North Cobb 1

Northwest Whitfield (13-3-1) took down North Cobb (6-11) 4-1 Friday night to end the regular season.

Meryl Clark, Sadie Clark, Sofia Ortiz and Jazmin Cortez scored goals for the Lady Bruins, and Meryl Clark and Mandie Buerkle each assisted.

Northwest, the Region 7-4A champion, will host Clarkston in the 4A first round on Thursday.