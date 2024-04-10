High school soccer roundup: Creek aces final regular season test before starting playoff title defense; Murray picks up region sweep at Haralson

Apr. 9—Boys Coahulla Creek 5, Heritage 1

Coahulla Creek (11-4-1) aced its final tune-up before the Class 3A playoffs, downing Heritage (10-7-1) 5-1 Tuesday night in Ringgold in the final regular season game for the Colts.

Omar Mendiola put in three goals for the Colts, while Cruz Barcenas and Miguel Arredondo each scored one.

Nathen Camacho and Anderson Tobar each had two assists, and Barcenas had one.

Creek, which won the Region 6-3A championship, advances to the state playoffs as a No. 1 seed and will attempt to defend its 2023 state championship.

Murray County 10, Haralson County 0

Murray County (5-10-1) forced a mercy rule ending with a 10-0 defeat of Haralson County (1-14-1) Tuesday night on the road.

Murray racked up five goals in each half, ending the game by reaching a 10-goal lead with 10:48 still to play.

It's the second 10-0 win over Haralson for Murray this season.

Murray County plays at North Murray on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Baylor 3, Dalton 2

Dalton (12-4-1) took a 3-2 defeat at Chattanooga's Baylor School (7-1-1) Tuesday night when Baylor scored a pair of goals in the final eight minutes to tie and then take the lead.

After the first half ended with a 1-1 tie, David Saldana put the Catamounts ahead 2-1 in the second half.

A penalty kick at the eight minute mark from Baylor tied the game, and the contest remained tied into the final minute. A go-ahead goal by Baylor with 30 seconds left lifted the hosts to the win.

Dalton hosts Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 7:30 to close out the regular season.

Fugees Academy 8, Christian Heritage 1

Christian Heritage (7-4) closed out its regular season with an 8-1 loss to Fugees Academy (6-0) Tuesday night.

Visiting Fugees held a 5-0 halftime lead, but Christian Heritage's Carson Russell put in a penalty kick early in the second half for the lone goal of the night for the Lions.

The loss puts Christian Heritage at third place in Area 4-A DII entering the postseason. The Lions, last year's Class A DII champions, will compete in the upcoming state playoffs.

Girls Christian Heritage 5, Fugees Academy 0

Christian Heritage (4-6) ended its regular season schedule with a 5-0 win over visiting Fugees Academy (1-3) Tuesday night.

After the first half ended with a 1-0 Christian Heritage lead, the Lady Lions poured in four goals after halftime to pull away with the win.

The Lady Lions finish up the regular season with the win and will advance to compete in the first round of the Class A DII state playoffs.

Dalton 5, Heritage 1

Dalton (8-4-3) took down Heritage (8-6) 5-1 Tuesday night.

Andrea Dominguez, Ashley Estrada, Aaliyah Rosales, Jasmine Moreno and Melanie Arriaga each scored a goal apiece. Yaretzi Pena had two assists, while Dominguez, Emilie Meza and Kendra Delgado all had one assist.

The Lady Catamounts host Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 5:30 for the final game of the regular season for both teams.

Northwest Whitfield 7, Northside 1

Northwest Whitfield (12-3-1) blasted past Northside (9-6) 7-1 Tuesday night at home.

Sadie Clark scored the first Northwest goal at the 27 minute mark of the first half, and Lexi Lyon rocketed in a second goal with 20:42 left before half.

Northside scored a goal to cut Northwest's lead to 2-1 a few minutes later, but the Lady Bruins scored five unanswered goals to pull away.

Northwest scored another goal late in the half to make Northwest's halftime lead 3-1. Lyon put in the first second-half goal for Northwest, and the Lady Bruins added three more goals before the end of the game.

Northwest plays at North Cobb Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee 3, Southeast Whitfield 1

Southeast Whitfield (9-3-1) fell 3-1 to Cherokee (10-5-1) Tuesday night.

Southeast plays at Dalton Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Murray County 4, Haralson County 2

Murray County (9-8) took down Haralson County (4-12) 4-2 on the road Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians were tied at two goals apiece with Haralson in the second half, but put in the final two goals of the game to take the win.

The Lady Indians play at North Murray Thursday at 5 p.m.