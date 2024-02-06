High school soccer: Plenty of Austin area teams still undefeated

District soccer action continues across the Austin area for local UIL and TAPPS schools with plenty of teams still undefeated.

Boys

(Friday results)

Bowie 1, Westlake 0: Rowen Wells scored off a pass from Griffin Crawley and Blaze Hatchett had the shutout as the Bulldogs remained undefeated.

Dripping Springs 4, Del Valle 2: Joey Svoboda’s two goals, Parker Johnson’s two assists and goals from Logan Kraham and Trent Trotter pushed the Tigers past the Cardinals Friday. Octavio Estrada had a brace for Del Valle.

Vandegrift 4, Cedar Ridge 0: Emmy Aranda scored twice, James Hehman had two assists and Charlie Reed posted the shutout to keep the Vipers atop District 25-6A.

Stony Point 1, Westwood 0: Karl Jeremiah Theagene scored and Daniel Sawyer and Andrew Lopez combined for the clean sheet to lead the Tigers in an important District 25-6A win.

Weiss 8, Copperas Cove: Sajjad Ahmad had three goals and an assist and Dylan Bergvall had a goal and assists as the Wolves hammered the Bulldawgs. Mazin Saleh, Cody Urquiza and Eli Walkup also scored, while Juleeanh Ontiveros recorded the shutout in goal.

Vista Ridge 2, Manor 2: Arthur Santos had a goal and an assist, Ace Stephens scored and Yaseen Salman had an assist for the Rangers.

Connally 4, Bastrop 1: Joshua Montero finished two goals, Lawrence Doe had two assists and both Aaron Olalde and Shehram Hayatullah found the net as the Cougars stayed undefeated. Orlando Frias also had an assist.

East View 3, Pflugerville 1: Eymard Diaz, Damian Cantu and Julian Bariga all had goals to keep the Patriots atop District 23-5A, with Bariga and Serjio Maldonado producing assists. Roberto Jaramillo scored for the Panthers on an assist from Emmanuel Castelan.

Northeast 6, Eastside 3: Augustine Bitomwa tallied a brace and an assist, Roger Amador produced a goal and three assists and Jason Morales, Jose Juarez and Evan Vasquez all provided goals for the Raiders. Luis Carlos Vargas also had an assist.

LASA 2, McCallum 1: Yohannes Heineman provided a brace off assists from Graham Gilbert and Alec Marintzer to lead the Raptors to a key District 24-5A win. Tucker Martinson found the net for the Knights.

Glenn 2, Leander 1: Vince Rodriguez and Sawyer Homec scored for the Grizzlies to keep them undefeated.

Rouse 4, Lockhart 1: Nathan Shaw had a goal and two assists, Sebastian Grande Flores had a goal and assist and both Joseph Reyes and Nathan Shaw scored to pace the Raiders.

Bowie Bulldogs Griffin Crawley (9) and Westlake Chaparrals defender Yaniv Dajman (25) anticipate the header on the falling ball during the second half at the District 26-6A boys soccer game on Friday, Feb 2, 2024, at Toney Burger Stadium in Austin, TX.

Girls

(Information from girls sports correspondent Butch Hart)

Leander is the highest scoring local girls team with 59 goals followed by: Giddings with 58, Burnet with 54, Rouse with 53 and rounding out the top five is McCallum with 51. Three UlL sides have won at least five straight matches: Round Rock, Cedar Park, and East View. Six other teams have won four straight: Weiss, Westwood , Giddings, Georgetown, Marble Falls and Hendrickson.

Lake Travis 2, Austin High 1: Breckyn Ferrell had an athletic goal then produced an uber athletic assist to Amelia Clark for the Cavs. The goal was the 10th of the season for Clark.

Cedar Park 4, Hays 0: Vienna Tran had a goal and an assist as Meredith Klotz, Gray Galant, and Lanie Hall added goals for the Timberwolves. Frances Tran had two assists and Brooke Pack added an assist.

Westwood 2, Stony Point 0: Mia Wiele had two assists, one each to Kylie Denton and Kaela Coughlin, as Westwood blanked Stony Point 2-0. Sam Walker notched the shutout for the Warriors.

Round Rock 3, McNeil 0: Grace El Dir scored twice and Alexis Montgomery added a third goal to lead the Dragons.

Georgetown 6, Elgin 1: Freshman Libby Benson scored three goals while Emie Benson added a goal and two assists to lead Eagles. Finley Newel and Amy Fangman also found the net for the other Eagle goals.

Vandegrift 1, Cedar Ridge 0: Aly Arsenault scored the lone goal, while Kyra Jones, who was recently voted Statesman girls athlete of the week, had another shutout in the goal including the save of a penalty kick.

Ann Richards 5, Crockett 0: Becky Madrid scored three goals and added an assist, Mia Kimmel and Skylar Moren both tallied a goal each and Isabella Atkins and Isabella Farris added an assist for the Stars.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: High school soccer: Plenty of Austin area teams still undefeated