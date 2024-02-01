Advertisement

High school soccer playoffs, first round

Feb. 1—MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Saturday (Except where noted)

CLASS I GIRLS

Riverside at Tupelo Christian

Independence at Philadelphia

Nettleton at St. Andrew's

MSMS at TBD

Kemper County at TBD

Booneville at Pisgah (Friday)

Coahoma County at Winona

Yazoo County at Mooreville

West Lincoln at Enterprise-Clarke

Crystal Springs at Our Lady Academy

Magee at Loyd Star

Sacred Heart at TBD

North Forrest at McLaurin

Southeast Lauderdale at Franklin County

Puckett at St. Patrick

Wesson at Clarkdale

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Louisville at Amory

South Pontotoc at Newton County

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

West Lauderdale at North Pontotoc

Northeast Lauderdale at New Albany

TBD at Kosciusko

Senatobia at Choctaw Central

Houston at Itawamba AHS

Columbia at Northeast Jones

McComb at Pass Christian

Quitman at Sumrall

Greene County at Lawrence County

Poplarville at Richland

Morton at Purvis

Raymond at Bay High

Forrest County AHS at Forest

Tuesday

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Corinth at Greenville

Cleveland Central at Pontotoc

Canton at New Hope

Vancleave at Florence

Brookhaven at East Central

North Pike at Stone

Gautier at South Jones

Bye: Lafayette

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Vicksburg at Saltillo

Center Hill at Ridgeland

Grenada at Warren Central

Neshoba Central at Olive Branch

Hancock at West Jones

Picayune at George County

Terry at Long Beach

West Harrison at Pearl River Central

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Germantown at Oxford

Hernando at Clinton

DeSoto Central at Madison Central

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Biloxi at Northwest Rankin

Oak Grove at St. Martin

Petal at Ocean Springs

Gulfport at Brandon

Saturday (Except where noted)

CLASS I BOYS

Yazoo County at Mooreville

Independence at Winona

Nettleton at TBD

Philadelphia at TBD

Kemper County at TBD

Booneville at Pisgah (Friday)

Coahoma County at MSMS

TBD at Tupelo Christian

Bogue Chitto at Clarkdale

Hazlehurst at Sacred Heart

Loyd Star at Magee

St. Patrick at TBD

North Forrest at Pelahatchie

Southeast Lauderdale at Franklin County

McLaurin at St. Stanislaus

Wesson at Enterprise-Clarke

CLASS 4A BOYS

Houston at Itawamba AHS

South Pontotoc at Leake Central

Tishomingo County at Caledonia

Newton County at North Pontotoc

Northeast Lauderdale at New Albany

TBD at Kosciusko

Byhalia at West Lauderdale

Louisville at Amory

Columbia at Northeast Jones

McComb at Pass Christian

Mendenhall at Sumrall

Poplarville at Lawrence County

Greene County at Richland

Morton at Forrest County AHS

Raymond at Bay High

Purvis at Forest

Tuesday

CLASS 5A BOYS

Pontotoc at Greenville

Corinth at Cleveland Central

Canton at Lafayette

Vancleave at Florence

Brookhaven at East Central

North Pike at Stone

Gautier at South Jones

Bye: New Hope

CLASS 6A BOYS

TBD at Center Hill

TBD at Ridgeland

TBD at Warren Central

Neshoba Central at Saltillo

West Harrison at Picayune

Pearl River Central at Long Beach

Terry at George County

Hancock at West Jones

CLASS 7A BOYS

Tupelo at Oxford

Lewisburg at Madison Central

TBD at Clinton

Starkville at Hernando

St. Martin at Northwest Rankin

Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

Pearl at Gulfport

Biloxi at Brandon

