High school soccer playoffs, first round
Feb. 1—MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Saturday (Except where noted)
CLASS I GIRLS
Riverside at Tupelo Christian
Independence at Philadelphia
Nettleton at St. Andrew's
MSMS at TBD
Kemper County at TBD
Booneville at Pisgah (Friday)
Coahoma County at Winona
Yazoo County at Mooreville
West Lincoln at Enterprise-Clarke
Crystal Springs at Our Lady Academy
Magee at Loyd Star
Sacred Heart at TBD
North Forrest at McLaurin
Southeast Lauderdale at Franklin County
Puckett at St. Patrick
Wesson at Clarkdale
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Louisville at Amory
South Pontotoc at Newton County
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
West Lauderdale at North Pontotoc
Northeast Lauderdale at New Albany
TBD at Kosciusko
Senatobia at Choctaw Central
Houston at Itawamba AHS
Columbia at Northeast Jones
McComb at Pass Christian
Quitman at Sumrall
Greene County at Lawrence County
Poplarville at Richland
Morton at Purvis
Raymond at Bay High
Forrest County AHS at Forest
Tuesday
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Corinth at Greenville
Cleveland Central at Pontotoc
Canton at New Hope
Vancleave at Florence
Brookhaven at East Central
North Pike at Stone
Gautier at South Jones
Bye: Lafayette
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Vicksburg at Saltillo
Center Hill at Ridgeland
Grenada at Warren Central
Neshoba Central at Olive Branch
Hancock at West Jones
Picayune at George County
Terry at Long Beach
West Harrison at Pearl River Central
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Germantown at Oxford
Hernando at Clinton
DeSoto Central at Madison Central
Tupelo at Lewisburg
Biloxi at Northwest Rankin
Oak Grove at St. Martin
Petal at Ocean Springs
Gulfport at Brandon
Saturday (Except where noted)
CLASS I BOYS
Yazoo County at Mooreville
Independence at Winona
Nettleton at TBD
Philadelphia at TBD
Kemper County at TBD
Booneville at Pisgah (Friday)
Coahoma County at MSMS
TBD at Tupelo Christian
Bogue Chitto at Clarkdale
Hazlehurst at Sacred Heart
Loyd Star at Magee
St. Patrick at TBD
North Forrest at Pelahatchie
Southeast Lauderdale at Franklin County
McLaurin at St. Stanislaus
Wesson at Enterprise-Clarke
CLASS 4A BOYS
Houston at Itawamba AHS
South Pontotoc at Leake Central
Tishomingo County at Caledonia
Newton County at North Pontotoc
Northeast Lauderdale at New Albany
TBD at Kosciusko
Byhalia at West Lauderdale
Louisville at Amory
Columbia at Northeast Jones
McComb at Pass Christian
Mendenhall at Sumrall
Poplarville at Lawrence County
Greene County at Richland
Morton at Forrest County AHS
Raymond at Bay High
Purvis at Forest
Tuesday
CLASS 5A BOYS
Pontotoc at Greenville
Corinth at Cleveland Central
Canton at Lafayette
Vancleave at Florence
Brookhaven at East Central
North Pike at Stone
Gautier at South Jones
Bye: New Hope
CLASS 6A BOYS
TBD at Center Hill
TBD at Ridgeland
TBD at Warren Central
Neshoba Central at Saltillo
West Harrison at Picayune
Pearl River Central at Long Beach
Terry at George County
Hancock at West Jones
CLASS 7A BOYS
Tupelo at Oxford
Lewisburg at Madison Central
TBD at Clinton
Starkville at Hernando
St. Martin at Northwest Rankin
Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
Pearl at Gulfport
Biloxi at Brandon