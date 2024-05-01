High school soccer playoffs: Defending champs Dalton, Coahulla Creek fall in Elite 8

Apr. 30—McIntosh 1, Dalton 0

For the first time since the 2018 season, Dalton High School has been knocked out of the state playoffs short of the state championship game.

Dalton (15-5-1) fell on the road against undefeated fellow 5A state power McIntosh (21-0) 1-0 Tuesday in the Class 5A quarterfinals, ending the Catamounts' season.

After falling in the 2018 second round, Dalton won state championships in 2019, 2021 and 2023 and reached the state championship game in 2022. There were no playoffs held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dalton dropped 3-1 to McIntosh earlier this season, but came within a one-goal margin against McIntosh in Peachtree City Tuesday. The game was scoreless at half, and Adan Dollens scored the game's only goal with 31:27 left.

Columbus 2, Coahulla Creek 0

There will be a new state champion in Class 3A in 2024.

Defending state champ Coahulla Creek (13-5-1) fell 2-0 in extra time Tuesday at Columbus (15-3-2) in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Regulation time was played without any score. Columbus got the first goal of the game on a penalty kick in the overtime periods, then added another.

Columbus moves on to the state semifinals.

Coahulla Creek, the 2021 and 2023 state champion, falls short on its quest for a third title in four years.