HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian teams to face Wolfforth Frenship
Feb. 8—The Permian boys and girls soccer teams will be back at Ratliff Stadium for Friday's games against Wolfforth Frenship.
The Lady Panthers will begin with the 5:30 p.m. game Friday with the boys game following.
The Permian girls (7-4-1 overall, 2-0 in District 2-6A) are coming off a 2-0 win over Midland Legacy Tuesday on the road.
Frenship (8-0-4, 2-0) is coming off a 5-0 win over Midland High from Tuesday.
The Permian boys (9-5-1, 1-0-0-1) are coming off a loss in penalty kicks to Legacy on Tuesday after both teams went scoreless in regulation.
Frenship is coming off a 4-3 loss to Midland High on Tuesday.