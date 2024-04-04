HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, OHS players earn All-District honors

Apr. 3—The Permian boys soccer team was well-represented in the 2024 2-6A All-District Team.

Ernesto Melendez was named the District Most Valuable Player while Johnny Cuellar earned Offensive MVP and Marcus Aguirre was named the Defensive MVP.

Enrique Cabello was named the Goalkeeper of the Year while Iker Munoz was named Co-Newcomer of the Year along with Odessa High's Dylan Arreola.

Permian head coach Luis Carmona was named the Coach of the Year.

The Panthers won the District 2-6A title this season before advancing to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Permian had four players earn First Team All-District honors which included Carlos Hernandez, Matthias McClure, Jacob Franco and Audrick Moreno.

Odessa High's Aidric Rivera, Ruben Tavarez and Adan Carrillo were also named to First Team All-District.

The Golden Boot went to Wolfforth Frenship's Cooper Scott.

For Permian, Nestor Quinonez, Oscar Valles and Freddie Melchor were named to the Second Team All-District.

Odessa High's Xian Christian and Azriel Rivera were named to the Second Team All-District as well.