HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian to host El Paso Eastlake

Apr. 1—The Permian boys soccer team will be hosting El Paso Eastlake in the regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 win over LD Bell last Friday in the area round at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Eastlake knocked out Southlake Carroll in a 2-0 win in the area round last Friday.

Permian began its playoff run with a 3-1 win over El Paso Franklin last week at Ratliff Stadium.