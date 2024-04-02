Advertisement

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian to host El Paso Eastlake

Odessa American, Texas

Apr. 1—The Permian boys soccer team will be hosting El Paso Eastlake in the regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 win over LD Bell last Friday in the area round at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Eastlake knocked out Southlake Carroll in a 2-0 win in the area round last Friday.

Permian began its playoff run with a 3-1 win over El Paso Franklin last week at Ratliff Stadium.