HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS to face Midland High on the road

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Feb. 8—The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams will be on the road when they face Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

The Odessa High girls team is coming off a 3-0 loss to San Angelo Central from Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Midland High is also looking for its first win in district play as the Lady Dawgs are coming off a 5-0 loss to Wolfforth Frenship from Tuesday.

The Odessa High boys are coming off a win in penalty kicks against San Angelo Central earlier this week for the Bronchos' first win district victory of the season.

Midland High defeated Wolfforth Frenship in a 4-3 victory on Tuesday.