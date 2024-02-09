HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS to face Midland High on the road

Feb. 8—The Odessa High boys and girls soccer teams will be on the road when they face Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

The Odessa High girls team is coming off a 3-0 loss to San Angelo Central from Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Midland High is also looking for its first win in district play as the Lady Dawgs are coming off a 5-0 loss to Wolfforth Frenship from Tuesday.

The Odessa High boys are coming off a win in penalty kicks against San Angelo Central earlier this week for the Bronchos' first win district victory of the season.

Midland High defeated Wolfforth Frenship in a 4-3 victory on Tuesday.