High school soccer: NHS boys take down Midwest City
Apr. 10—Norman High boys soccer coach Gordon Drummond liked the way his team played and fought Tuesday at the Crosstown Clash, a game that saw the Tigers get clipped by a single goal.
Friday, the Tigers got a chance to bounce back and did just that at Midwest City, taking down the Bombers 3-0.
The victory pushed NHS to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in District 6A-1. Midwest City fell to 1-6 and 0-3.
The Tigers received goals from J.T. Deaton, assisted by Angel Velasco, in the 14th minute; Chuy Velasco, assisted by Dylan Garn, in the 49th minute; and Diego Lopez, assisted by Chuy Velasco, in the 73rd minute.
The Tigers have some big games upcoming, playing host to Yukon on Tuesday, traveling to Northwest Classen on Friday and playing host to Deer Creek a week from Tuesday, before wrapping the regular season at Edmond Santa Fe.
At minimum, reaching the playoffs is likely to require victories over Yukon and Santa Fe.
— Clay Horning