High school soccer: District 26-6A playoff spots coming down to the final day

Bowie Bulldogs goalkeeper Blaze Hatchett (0) for the kick in against the Westlake Chaparrals during the second half at the District 26-6A boys soccer game on Friday, Feb 2, 2024, at Toney Burger Stadium in Austin, TX.

District 26-6A is the only district in action this week, with Tuesday providing a few playoff-clinching results. Plenty is still left to be determined on the final day of the regular season Friday.

Girls

Playoff situation: Tuesday night matches saw Westlake and Anderson move into a tie for first and clinch playoff spots with wins. Both currently have 32 points. Lake Travis is in third with 31 points. Johnson is fourth with 29 points, with Bowie one point behind in fifth. Friday, Anderson plays Bowie. An Anderson win would give the Trojans first place as Westlake has concluded district play. Lake Travis plays last-place Akins and will clinch a playoff spot with a win, while Johnson can do the same with a win against Del Valle. For Bowie to make playoffs it must beat Anderson and have Lake Travis lose or Johnson tie or lose. Westlake has a bye, so its final seeding will be based on the outcome of the rest of the district matches.

More: 30 Austin-area soccer players having breakout seasons

Westlake 7, Akins 0: Kate Grannis’ brace and goals from Gabby Jatinen, Emma Kron, Hannah Hollenbeck, Margaret Barton and Lily Davison led the Chaps. Sophia Martin and Hollenbeck combined for the shutout in goal.

Anderson 5, Austin High 0: Stella Tatum scored twice and Claire Navarro, Gracie Huff and Simone Fodo all found the net as the Trojans clinched a playoff spot. Kendall Meachum and Jada Navarro combined for the clean sheet in goal.

Lake Travis 2, Johnson 0: Jaz Diaz tallied her ninth goal of the season and Sam Churchill also scored as the Cavaliers defeated the Jaguars 2-0. Amelia Clark notched her seventh assist (and has scored 18 goals on the season), while Banin Patterson had an assist. Colette Whitsitt notched her fifth clean sheet of the season.

Bowie 3, Del Valle 0: The Bulldogs kept alive playoff hopes with an impressive shutout of Del Valle. Liz Luck, Macy Jennings and Samantha Rabb scored for Bowie with Fiona Padalino and Miranda Sullivan teaming up for the shutout. The Bulldogs need to beat Anderson in their finale and get help elsewhere to make the postseason.

Boys

Westlake 3, Akins 1: The Chaps closed out the regular season with a win thanks to a goal and assist from all three of Christian Mezas, Izel Gonzalez and Dylan Holm. Westlake is the No. 2 seed out of District 26-6A and will play Round Rock in the first round of the playoffs.

Bowie 3, Del Valle 0: The Bulldogs stayed undefeated as Griffin Crawley, Jake Ciccarello and Karsten Albrecht scored and Blaze Hatchett recorded his 13th shutout in goal.

Lake Travis 2, Johnson 2: Andrew Roldan and Joldy Diaz scored off assists from Ayden Sadat and Christian Crespell for the Cavs, who inched closer to a playoff berth.

Playoffs: The only thing left to decide is the district’s fourth playoff team, which will be between Lake Travis, Dripping Springs and Akins. If the Cavs defeat Akins Friday, they advance to the postseason. The Tigers need to beat Austin High and hope for a Lake Travis loss or tie to qualify. If Dripping Springs wins and the Cavs tie, it will come down to goal-differential. If Akins wins and Dripping Springs ties or loses, the Eagles will be in the playoffs.

More: Vote for the Austin-area boys high school athlete of the week

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Prep soccer: District 26-6A playoff spots coming down to the final day