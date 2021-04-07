High school soccer: Connell scores four goals as Watertown rallies for win

Apr. 7—WATERTOWN — Riley Connell scored four goals — including three consecutive goals in the second half — as Watertown's boys soccer team rallied to defeat Fulton, 4-2, in a nonleague game on Tuesday.

With the Cyclones trailing 2-1 at halftime, Connell tallied unassisted goals in the 55th, 65th and 72nd minutes to lift his team to the victory. Connell also scored a goal in the 26th minute to open the scoring.

Goalie Evan Richardson made four saves to record the win for Watertown (3-0).

Donovan Duell and Gavin Doty scored a goal each for Fulton (1-3).

n In girls swimming, Emma Purvis and Ava Burns each won two individual events and appeared on a winning realy as South Jefferson defeated Carthage 98-83 at South Jefferson in Adams.

Purvis won the 100 and 200 freestyle events and swam on the winning 200 free relay. Burns took the 50 and 500 free and contributed to the 200 medley relay victory.

Kadince Bach captured the diving event for Carthage.

