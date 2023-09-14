High school scores from Wednesday, Sept. 13

Here are scores and statistics from Wednesday’s Orlando area high school sports events:

Girls Volleyball

Winter Park 3, Orangewood Christian 0

Buzz: Winter Park (11-2) rolled Orangewood Christian (3-4) by the scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-16. Leading the Wildcats were Fallon Stewart with 12 kills and Isabella Incinelli with 6 kills and 3 blocks. Orangewood Christian was led by Marissa Forness with 5 kills and 1 block, and Kaleigh Langmo tallied 5 kills and 3 blocks.

Hagerty 3, Seminole 0

Buzz: The Huskies (8-4) swept Seminole (4-3) by the scores of 25-14, 30-28, 25-21. Mina Stephens led Hagerty with 11 digs. Abby Mas added 13 kills and 17 digs while Sophia Marini had 10 kills.

Kissimmee Osceola 3, Holy Trinity 0

Buzz: The Kowboys (8-3) topped Holy Trinity (4-2) by the scores of 25-17, 25-13, 25-12. Alex Liggeri led Osceola with 26 assists. Cate Palmi had 13 kills and 3 aces while Jordin Southal chipped in 10 digs and 7 kills. Sophie Spivey added 6 kills and 4 blocks in the win.

Boone 3, Edgewater 0

Buzz: Boone trumped the Eagles 25-13, 25-15, 25-19.

Orange City University 3, Wekiva 0

Buzz: The Titans dominated the Mustangs 27-25, 25-12, 25-4.

OTHER RESULTS

Harmony 3, Cypress Creek 0

Lake Highland Prep 3, Montverde Academy 0

Timber Creek 3, Olympia 0

Windermere 3, Winter Springs 0

Menendez 3, Mainland 0

Boys Golf

Windermere 145, West Orange 149, Timber Creek 151

Buzz: Carson Baez shot 33 for Windermere at Stoneybrook Golf Club East. Eli Schmutzler added a 33. Shawn Coultoff led West Orange and all golfers with a 33. Gabe Finley added a 37. Michael Brockman shot 36 for the Wolves. Brady Coffin and Dylan Dougherty added 38s in the loss.

Lake Nona 146, Bishop Moore 163

Buzz: Logan Leistner shot a 34 for the Lions at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Will Browning and Joaquin Soto added 37s in the win. Packy Morris led Bishop Moore with a 37 in the loss.

East River 176, Lake Buena Vista 187

Buzz: Brady MacLellan led the Falcons, shooting a 40 at Oak Trail. Jave Gelinas added a 42 in the win. Ben G led the Vipers with a 45 while Ronnie Dupuis shot a 46 for Lake Buena Vista in the loss.

Boone 317 Winter Park 323

Buzz: Kasen Schlichenmaier led the Braves with a 75 in an 18-hole match at the par-72 Ritz Golf Club. Nicholas Pisarski added a 76 for Boone in the win. Winter Park was led by individual medalist Ethan Breth with a 74.

New Smyrna Beach 153, DeLand 170

Buzz: Tyler Brewer led New Smyrna Beach with a 35 at Venetian Bay Golf Club. Brody Kelly added a 36 in the win. Isak Coveney led the Bulldogs with a 37 in the loss.

Girls Golf

Bishop Moore 165, Lake Highland Prep 211

Buzz: Emma Sanabria led the Hornets with a 37 at Dubsdread Golf Course. Amelia Miller added a 39 in the win. Konor Nichols shot 40 for Lake Highland Prep in the loss.

Boys Bowling

Lyman 2,481, Winter Springs 2,001

Buzz: Jake Everson bowled a 455 series for the Greyhounds. Richard Dannelly rolled a 438 series for the Bears.

Lake Howell 1,863, Lake Mary 1,826

Buzz: Antonio Zayas bowled a 331 series and Mason Love bowled a 328 series. Dean Kanasky bowled a 339 series for the Rams.

Hagerty 2,454, Sanford Seminole 1,480

Buzz: Hagerty’s Jason Sanguinetti bowled a 437 series. Austin Bishop bowled a 272 series for Seminole.

Trinity Prep 2,121, Lake Mary Prep 1,880

Buzz: Nick Kogan bowled a 197 game for Trinity Prep (2-1). Ben Pyle added a 180 game in the win. Lake Mary Prep’s Aidan Hossler bowled a 203 game. Joshua Moore added a 164 game in the loss.

Lake Highland 2049, Lake Brantley 1933

Buzz: Jack Mackey bowled a season-high 221 game for Lake Highland (1-1). Blake Skinner and Keith Lauritsen rolled a 403 and 396 two-game series, respectively, for Lake Brantley (3-2).

Girls Bowling

Winter Springs 1,509, Lyman 942

Buzz: Winter Springs’ Courtney Bechtel bowled a 386 series. Lyman’s Lilah Lanford bowled a 325 series.

Lake Mary 1,877, Lake Howell 1,411

Buzz: Lake Mary’s Katelyn Ryder bowled a 312 series and Layla Holtzapple bowled a 311 series. Julianna Dumee bowled a 326 series for Lake Howell.

Hagerty 1,539, Sanford Seminole 1,289

Buzz: Cami Sanguinetti bowled a 377 series for Hagerty. Olivia Burkshire bowled a 269 series for Seminole.

Trinity Prep 1,549, Lake Mary Prep 1,171

Buzz: Maddie Gains bowled a 150 game for Trinity Prep (3-0). Cordi Sargent added a 143 game in the win. Aidan Bortz bowled a 120 game in the loss for Lake Mary Prep.

Lake Brantley 1801, Lake Highland 1390

Buzz: Carly Lauritsen bowled a 199 for Lake Brantley (4-1), and Alina Shaikh bowled a 247 two-game series for Lake Highland (1-1).

Boys Swimming

Colonial 75, University (Orlando) 61

Buzz: Colonial’s Fernando Maldonado came in first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:25.15 and fourth in the 100 freestyle with a 1:10.17. University’s Mateo Alvarado-Wilkerson came in second place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.88 and third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:24.41. Both swimmers helped their respective teams wins in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Lake Nona 118, Boone 52

Buzz: Carter Kallenbach won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle for the Braves (0-2). Preston Santos won the 100 backstroke for the Lions.

OTHER RESULTS

Foundation Academy 81, The Geneva School 8

Foundation Academy 75, Crooms Academy 17

Foundation Academy 84, Lake Mary Prep 8

Foundation Academy 54, The Master’s Academy 44

Trinity Prep 68, Trinity Prep 37

Girls Swimming

Colonial 83, University (Orlando) 60

Buzz: Colonial first-year swimmer Giselly Rodriguez had a fantastic first 200 individual medley with a time of 3:44.46. University’s Kyra Drawdy finished in second place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:50.20

Boone 119, Lake Nona 59

Buzz: Amelia Wishart led the way for the Braves (2-0), winning the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Emily Ong won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle while Arianna Wertheim won the 100 butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Savannah VonRabenau won the 50 freestyle. Ava Conway won the 100 breaststroke for the Lions.

OTHER RESULTS

Foundation Academy 65, The Geneva School 31

Foundation Academy 74, Lake Mary Prep 15

Foundation Academy 69, The Master’s Academy 29

Foundation Academy 87, Crooms Academy 0

Trinity Prep 62, Foundation Academy 43

