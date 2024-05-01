High school scores for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Apr. 30—GOPHER CONFERENCE
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 2, Kenyon-Wanmingo 1
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Abreu has struggled at the plate since joining the Astros on a $58.5 million contract in 2022.
“It’s part of the game … Wish we would’ve caught it.”
Andy Behrens helps fantasy baseball managers in need of a boost by revealing seven widely available players worth adding.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Murphy was an all-conference offensive tackle in his first season at Appalachian State.
Finch collided with Mike Conley in the final two minutes of Minnesota's series-ending win over the Suns.
Rockne had been buried at Highland Cemetery for 93 years.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 season.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Inter Miami's ambitious quest for a Club World Cup berth came to an abrupt end as it was outclassed by Monterrey in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, exposing the gap between MLS and Liga MX.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.