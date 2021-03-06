High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 5, 2021
Mar. 6—High school
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Upper St. Clair 72, Seneca Valley 70
Butler 58, Penn-Trafford 55 (OT)
Fox Chapel 74, North Allegheny 56
Pine-Richland 65, Hempfield 61
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Upper St. Clair (17-1) vs. Butler (12-8), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-5) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Gateway (9-6) at Chartiers Valley (20-2), noon; Trinity (10-8) at Mars (15-2), noon; Latrobe (8-6) at New Castle (17-2), noon; Penn Hills (13-4) at Laurel Highlands (12-3), noon
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
South Park (9-5) at Belle Vernon (12-1), 6 p.m.; North Catholic (16-4) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-3) at Lincoln Park (15-5), 6 p.m.; Central Valley (11-4) at Montour (13-7), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Seton LaSalle (10-8) at South Allegheny (15-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel (12-10) at Aliquippa (11-5), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-4) at Neshannock (16-1), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Shenango (15-7) at OLSH (18-0), noon; Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette (13-5), noon; Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Fort Cherry (13-6) at Sto-Rox (10-5), noon
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Bishop Canevin 84, St. Joseph 56
Union 64, Imani Christian 53
Rochester 49, Western Beaver 30
Leechburg 45, Eden Christian 40 (2OT)
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Union (9-4) at Bishop Canevin (14-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (8-4) at Rochester (13-4), 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday's result
Upper St. Clair 63, Pine-Richland (7-10) 39
Saturday's schedule
Baldwin (9-7) at North Allegheny (19-1), noon; Bethel Park (14-3) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), noon; Butler (10-8) at Norwin (12-4), noon
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
North Allegheny/Baldwin winner vs. Mt. Lebanon/Bethel Park winner, 6 p.m.; Norwin/Butler winner at Upper St. Clair (13-2)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Fox Chapel (12-7) at Trinity (19-1), 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills (12-5) at Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m.; McKeesport (16-4) at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (13-2) at Hampton (15-5), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Beaver 49, Elizabeth Forward 36
Knoch 51, Blackhawk 45
Quaker Valley 68, Montour 39
Southmoreland 54, Mt. Pleasant 23
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Knoch (10-1) at Beaver (17-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-4) at Quaker Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Freedom (6-6) at North Catholic (16-2), noon; South Park (10-2) at Laurel (17-2), noon; Keystone Oaks (11-7) at Mohawk (14-4), noon; Beaver Falls (6-13) at Waynesburg (13-4), noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday's results
Neshannock 72, California 16
Sewickley Academy 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 21
Serra Catholic 60, Carlynton 37
Winchester Thurston 58, OLSH 48
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Sewickley Academy (13-5) at Neshannock (15-2), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-3) at Serra Catholic (15-0), 6 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday's schedule
Avella (10-9) at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton (11-3) at Aquinas Academy (13-4), 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-6) at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union (10-10) vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
