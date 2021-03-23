High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2021
Mar. 23—High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Archbishop Wood (18-0) at Lower Merion (11-4), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (21-1) vs. Reading (24-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Archbishop Ryan 85, Chester 63
Cathedral Prep 54, Lower Dauphin 46
Finals
Friday's schedule
Archbishop Ryan (12-5) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-7) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Allentown Central Catholic 46, Middletown 43
Hickory 68, Lincoln Park 61
Finals
Thursday's schedule
Allentown Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Hickory (23-3) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Math, Civics & Science (14-6) vs. Loyalsock Township (23-1) at La Salle College, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (18-3) at Brookville (17-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Constitution (13-6) vs. Old Forge (7-8) at Saint Joseph's Prep, 7 p.m.; Portage (21-2) at OLSH (22-0), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Nativity BVM 73, LaAcademia Charter 64 (OT)
Berlin-Brothersvalley 78, Clarion 52
Finals
Thursday's schedule
Nativity BVM (23-4) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (27-1) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Spring-Ford 46, Nazareth 43
North Allegheny 66, Cumberland Valley 40
Finals
Friday's schedule
North Allegheny (26-1) vs. Spring-Ford (24-0) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Cardinal O'Hara (13-4) at Springfield-Delco (21-0), 7 p.m.; Spring Grove (21-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (24-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Scranton Prep (18-1) at Archbishop Wood (16-2), 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (20-1) vs. Villa Maria Academy (19-0) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's results
West Catholic 59, Notre Dame-Green Pond 33
Mohawk 74, Forest Hills 58
Finals
Thursday's schedule
West Catholic (10-4) vs. Mohawk (19-4) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Mount Carmel 52, Mahanoy Area 33
Neshannock 39, Penns Manor 36 (OT)
Finals
Thursday's schedule
Mount Carmel (18-5) vs. Neshannock (19-2) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
Northumberland Christian (22-3) at Jenkintown (17-1), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (15-4) at Rochester (16-3), 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley 3, Peters Township 2
Central Catholic 9, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 4, North Allegheny 2
Class AA
Latrobe 2, West Allegheny 1
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, ppd.
Hampton at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Class A
Greensburg Salem 4, Norwin 3
Freeport 5, Blackhawk 1
North Hills 3, Quaker Valley 2
Fox Chapel at Chartiers Valley, (n)
Class B
Morgantown 7, Elizabeth Forward 4
Neshannock 12, Burrell 2
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Montour at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; Moon at Plum at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Wheeling Central Catholic at The Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.; North Hills at South Park at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 6:10 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m.; Central Valley at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Monday's summaries
Freeport 5, Blackhawk 1
Goals: (F) Keith Smilowitz 2, Caleb Hoffman, Addison Stewart, Jake Suwan. (B) Owen Keister. Assists: (F) Cole Mitchell, Paul Zecca, Addison Stewart, Marcus Trask, Logan Horvath. (B) Eli Schaefer. Saves: (F) Tyler Lang 9. (B) Evan Kennelly 41.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Monday's results
Section 1-AAA
Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0
Norwin 3, Gateway 2
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1
Section 3-AAA
Shaler 5, Woodland Hills 0
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0
Section 4-AAA
Mt. Lebanon 3, Peters Township 2
Section 1-AA
South Park 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Mt. Pleasant 4, Ringgold 1
Section 2-AA
Central Valley 4, Neshannock 1
Blackhawk 5, Ambridge 0
Riverside 4, Ellwood City 1
Section 3-AA
Valley 5, Indiana 0
Section 4-AA
Keystone Oaks 3, Carlynton 2
Monday's summaries
Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0
Singles: 1. Advait Kulkarni (FR) d. Jake Greer, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Vishal Thulasiram (FR) d. Tyler Basinger, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Adi Arkalgud (FR) d. Kaiden Goforth, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Prerit Yadav/Abhinay Komanduri (FR) d. Alex Goforth/Ethan Rice, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Atharva Maxekar/Urvish Jain (FR) d. Gavin McPoyle/Sam Spotto, 6-0, 6-0.
South Park 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Singles: 1: Joey Toth (SP) d. Ben Ritenour, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Ethan Bowden (SP) Matt Metrosky, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Dylan Weiss wbf. Doubles: 1. Alex Duing/Tim Lakatos (SP) d. Daniel McMaster/Michael Mulloney, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Logan Thomas/Tyler Vargo (SP) d. Owen Cryblskey/Daniel Morgan, 6-0, 6-1.
Mt. Pleasant 4, Ringgold 1
Singles: 1. Nick Yurechko (MP d. Joshua Cuss, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Tyler Salvatore (MP) d. Bryan Nguyen, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Juraj Stasko (R) d. Caleb Heiser, 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Carson Kirshner/Ryan Borkowski (MP) d. Clayton Rosensteel/Noah Midas, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. 2. John Menefee/Eli Duval (MP) d. Andrew Noll/Ryan Cole, 7-5, 6-3
Norwin 3, Gateway 2
Singles: 1. Nathan Clark (G) d. Luke Snyder, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Brady Johnson (N) d. David Clark, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Matt Bandos (G) d. Cole Kubistek, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Mitch Kenney/Bret Vilage (N) d. Ryan Tandoc/Adam Almoukamal, 6-1, 6-3. 2. David Emro/ Nick Cormas (N) d. Joshua Burns/Zane Almoukamal, 6-2, 6-0.
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 1
Singles: 1. Dom Robinson (L) d. Brian Lee, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Alex Turowski (PT) d. August Lawrence, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. 3. Sahit Sudadi (PT) d. Luke Robinson, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: 1. Nick Turowski/Thomas Kopasko (PT) d. Kip Robinson/Koen Fulton, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Daniel Lee/Ryan Litzinger (PT) d. Julian Zhu/Gabe Golden, 6-1, 6-0.
Valley 5, Indiana 0
Singles: 1. Nicholas Bussard (V) d. Ethan Shearer, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5. 2. Dylan Gentile (V) d. Loughlin Pagnucci, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Thomas Albert (V) d. Josh Lindsag, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Marco Vigilante/Nathan Clarke d. Daniel Ray/Ethan Black, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Dario Wolfe/Adisun Jackson d. Ben Fraud/Christian Brown, 6-1, 6-2.
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 0
Singles: 1. Cooper Friday (FC) d. Jack Tongel, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Zain Hassan (FC) d. Aiden Seitz, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Will Siegel (FC) wbf. Doubles: 1. Ananth Kashyap/WIll Ernharth (FC) d. Joe Miller/Antonino Walker, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ben Hallman/Travis Malone (FC) d. Alec Alese/Michael Schorr, 6-0, 6-1.
Wrestling
PIAA Team Championships
Class AAA
First round
Monday's results
Delaware Valley 52, LaSalle College 18
Cathedral Prep 66, Carrick 0
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's schedule
Delaware Valley vs. Spring-Ford, TBA
Bethlehem Catholic at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Williamsport at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Monday's results
Lackawanna Trail 39, Archbishop Ryan 30
Chestnut Ridge 41, Brookville 21
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's schedule
Lackawanna Trail at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame Green Pond at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Burrell, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Reynolds, 6 p.m.
