High school scores for Saturday, May 18, 2024
May 18—NON-CONFERENCE
Lake City 2, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
May 18—NON-CONFERENCE
Lake City 2, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Rose Zhang was one of seven golfers who withdrew from the tournament due to an illness.
In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race
That's more than some of the Aces players' salaries.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
With Day 1 in the books, Andy Behrens runs down the players who saw their fantasy values change after the first 32 picks.
Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby by a nose last weekend in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.