High school scores for Monday, May 20, 2024
May 20—SECTION 1, CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
No. 6 Chatfield 10, No. 11 Lourdes 0 (5)
May 20—SECTION 1, CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
No. 6 Chatfield 10, No. 11 Lourdes 0 (5)
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
With the fantasy basketball season behind us and the NBA playoffs in full swing, Dan Titus takes what he learned from this past campaign and reveals his first crack at next season's draft rankings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.