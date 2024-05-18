High school scoreboard for May 16
May 17—Baseball
University 3, Aurora 2
Aurora * 000 * 100 * 1 * — * 2 * 9 * 1
US * 000 * 210 * x * — * 3 * 5 * 2
Geneva 6, Marlington 5
Geneva * 120 * 020 * 1 * — * 6 * 6 * 2
Marlington * 202 * 100 * x * — * 5 * 5 * 3
Geneva: Wilt 1H, 2R, 2B, Sb, Oros 2H, 2B, 2RBI
WP: Wilt 5iP, 4H, 12K
Boys track and field
Division II Perry District
Area top four
Discus: 1. McNamara, Gilmour, 141-1, 2. Thomas, Perry, 130-8, 3. Cummings, Lake Catholic, 130-6, 4. Rosenberg, Beachwood, 130-1; Pole vault: 1. B. Richards, Perry, 15-6, 2. Metz, Hawken, 13-8, 3. McGinnis, Chagrin Falls, 12-0, 4. M. Richards, Perry, 11-8; Long jump: 3. Green, Gilmour, 21-1 1/2, 4. Stein, Lake Catholic, 20-11 1/2; 4×800: 1. Hawken (Carrus, Levey, Cohen, Garcia-Whitko) 8:15.98, 2. Beachwood 8:21.35, 4. VASJ 8:24.43
Division II Lakeview District
Area top four
Pole vault: 4. Herczog, NDCL, 9-6; Long jump: 2. McInnerney, NDCL, 20-0; 4×800: 4. NDCL 8:25.42
Girls track and field
Division II Perry District
Area top four
Shot put: 1. Torbert, Beachwood, 38-7, 2. Turner, Hawken, 36-2 3/4, 3. Furst, West Geauga, 31-4 3/4, 4. Jackson, Beachwood, 31-0; Pole vault: 1. Trefzger, Perry, 10-0, 2. Zalud, Chagrin Falls, 9-8, 3. Freeman, Perry, 8-4, 4. Boehmer, Wickliffe, 7-0; High jump: 1. Deister, West Geauga, 5-4, 2. Sands, Hawken, 4-10, 3. Whitner, Gilmour, 4-8; 4×800: 1. Chagrin Falls (Kler, Stukus, Radomsky, Gresh) 9:46.30, 2. Gilmour 10:04.53, 3. Perry 10:07.38, 4. Hawlen 10:09.35
Division II Bedford District
Area top four
Shot put: 3. Palmisano, Geneva, 38-5 1/4, 4. Bobish, Geneva, 35-1 1/2; High jump: 2. Car. Boland, Geneva, 5-0; 4×800: 4. Kirtland 9:45.92
Division II Lakeview District
Area top four
High jump: 4. Shaffer, Berkshire, 4-8; 4×800: 4. Berkshire 10:45.50