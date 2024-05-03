High school scoreboard for May 1
May 2—Baseball
Gilmour 3, Kenston 1
Kenston * 010 * 000 * 0 * — * 1 * 2 * 0
Gilmour * 003 * 000 * x * — * 3 * 2 * 1
Record: Kenston 6-13
Kenton 6, North 5
Kenston * 002 * 020 * 2 * — * 6 * 6 * 4
North * 005 * 000 * 0 * — * 5 * 7 * 4
Kennton: Bischof 3H, 3B, 2B, 2R, RBI
WP: Marcoguiseppe 2IP, 3K
Record: Kenston 7-13
Lake Catholic 8, Kirtland 2
Kirtland * 000 * 101 * 0 * — * 2 * 4 * 2
Lake Catholic * 010 * 106 * x * — * 8 * 11 * 1
Lake: Snider 2H, 2 2B, 2RBI, 1R, Radigan 2H, 2RBI, 1R; Kirtland: Turk 1H, 2B, RBI, Thaler 1H, 2R
WP: Trinetti 7IP, 4H, 1ER, 6K; LP: Becker 5IP, 2K
Madison 5, Brush 2
Brush * 110 * 000 * 0 * — * 2 * 5 * 5
Madison * 300 * 110 * x * — * 5 * 7 * 3
Madison: Negin 1H, 2B, 1R, RBI, Thomas 1H, 2B, 1R, RBI; Brush: Farrell 1H, 1R, RBI, BB, Hill 1H, 1R, BB
WP: Tomco 6IP, 4H, 0ER, 5K; LP: Sypniewski 5IP, 2K
Record: Madison 11-7 (7-1 CVC)
Andrews Osborne 20, St. Martin de Porres 1
Andrews Osborne 28, Lawrence 5
Softball
Kenston 12, West Geauga 7
Kenston * 103 * 160 * 1 * — * 12 * 13 * 2
West G * 300 * 040 * 0 * — * 7 * 8 * 4
Kenston: Robertson 2H, Gowdy 2H
Record: Kenston 11-11
Charon 12, Mayfield 2
Mayfield * 010 * 10 * — * 2 * 4 * 1
Chardon * 045 * 12 * — * 12 * 16 * 0
Chardon: Tarantion 3H, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, HR, Henderson 3H, 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Mayfield: Mikesell 2H, 2R, Garrett 2RBI
WP: Hendricks 5IP, 5K; LP: Sills
Record: Chardon 16-5 (7-2 WRC)
Wickliffe 5, Crestwood 0
Crestwood * 000 * 000 * 0 * — * 0 * 2 * 1
Wickliffe * 000 * 140 * x * — * 5 * 6 * 1
Wickliffe: Peklay 2H, Gazdak 1R, 2B; Crestwood: Hallis 1H, Huffman 1H
WP: 7IP, 0BB, 15K; LP: Harper 6IP, 4K
Record: Wickliffe 12-2 (10-0 CVC)
North 19, Kenston 5
North * 033 * 2 (11) * — * 19 * 17 * 0
Kenston * 000 * 41 * — * 5 * 5 * 4
North: Namestnik 2H, 1R, 5RBI, Dobida 3H, 3RBI, 1R
WP: Bard 4.1IP, 4K; LP: McCabe
Perry 14, Jefferson 1
Perry * 222 * 424 * — * 14 * 13 * 0
Jefferson * 000 * 100 * — * 1 * 5 * 4
Perry: Tharp 2H, 3R, 2RBI, HR, Winters 3H, 3RBI, HR, 2B
WP: Winters 5IP, 1ER, 4K
Record: Perry 16-7 (8-3 CVC)
Chagrin Falls 8, Hawken 7
Chagrin * 100 * 310 * 3 * — * 8 * 7 * 2
Hawken * 041 * 200 * 0 * — * 7 * 7 * 4
Chagrin: Kaseler 3H, 2B, 3R, SB, Edwards 3H, 2R, RBI; Hawken: Whiting 2H, HR, 2R, 3RBI, BB, Yanchar 1H, HR, 1R, RBI
WP: Beavers 7IP, 6K; LP: Swol 7IP, 3K
Grand Valley 12, Kirtland 9
Kirtland: Kosher 2H, RBI, 2B, Flemming 3H, 3RBI, HR, 2B
Padua 8, NDCL 5
NDCL: Tanner 3H, HR, Mould 3H, 2RBI
Record: NDCL 7-8 (4-2 Crown)
Girls lacrosse
Kenston 9, Riverside 4
Kenston * 4 * 2 * 1 * 2 * — * 9
Riverside * 1 * 2 * 0 * 1 * — * 4
Kenton: Black 3G, 2A, Nelson 2G
Saves: Kenston, Strong 3
Record: Kenston 10-6
NDCL 12, Padua 2
NDCL: Latore 3G, 2A, Keefe 2G
Saves: NDCL, Atakinson 3, Fox 3
Boys tennis
Geneva 3, Mentor 2
Singles: Vanjo, M, def. Riddell 6-0, 6-1, Keller, M, def. Brewster 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, Stark, G, def. Berzanske 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Rose/Colgan, G, def. Tackett/Edgell 6-1, 6-0, Amponkiat/Taylor, G, def. Patel/Haney 6-1, 6-4
Geneva 5, Hawken 0
Singles: Riddell, G, won 2-6, 6-0, 7-5, Brewster, G, won 6-3, 7-5, Stark, G, won 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Rose/Colgan, G, won 6-2, 6-0, Amponkiat/Taylor, G, won 6-4, 6-1
Boys track and field
Crown meet
Area top two results
Team standings: 2. NDCL 68
Shot put: 1. Kaufman, Lake Catholic, 45-9; Pole vault: 1. Herczog, NDCL, 10-6; Long jump: 1. Stein, Lake Catholic, 20-1 1/2; 4×800: 2. NDCL 8:42.30; 110 hurdles: 2. Herczog, NDCL, 17.12; 4×200: 2. NDCL 1:32.47; 4×100: 2. NDCL 43.73; 300 hurdles: 1. Herczog, NDCL, 43.52; 800: 2. Bates, NDCL, 2:04.52; 3,200: 1. Ciecierski, NDCL, 10:16.68; 4×400: 2. NDCL 3:29.05
Ashtabula County meet
Geneva top two results
Team standings: 1. Geneva 181.5
Shot put: 1. Clemens 41-1 1/4; Pole vault: 1. P. McKinney 11-6, 2. Pecore 11-6; Long jump: 1. Rice 21-3; 4×800: 1. Geneva (L. McKinney, Stamper, Sanchez, Shymske) 8:45.66; 4×200: 1. Geneva (Rice, Opron, Daghlas, Pfeifer) 1:32.01; 1,600: 1. Shymske 4:31.89, 2. L. McKinney 4:44.55; 4×100: 1. Geneva (Rice, Opron, Daghlas, Pfeifer) 43.56; 400: 1. Opron 53.95; 300 hurdles: 2. Rice 43.75; 800: 1. Shymske 2:01.80, 2. L. McKinney 2:06.12; 200: 2. Pfeifer 23.09; 4×400: 1. Geneva (Rosales, Opron, L. McKinney, Shymske) 3:35.81
Girls track and field
Crown Conference meet
Area top two results
Team standings: 2. Beaumont 83.5
4×800: 1. Beaumont (Hartman, Sweet, Rochester, Dautovic) 10:26.27; 100 hurdles: 1. Duricky, Lake Catholic, 16.16; 100: 1. Harris, Beaumont, 12.62, 2. Duricky, Lake Catholic, 13.09; 4×200: 1. Beaumont (Harris, Courtney, Carruthers, Holmes) 1:49.66; 1,600: 2. Holody, Beaumont, 5:46.59; 400: 1. Rochester, Beaumont, 62.90; 300 hurdles: 1. Duricky, Lake Catholic, 47.78, 2. Holmes, Beaumont, 50.15; 800: 2. Dautovic, Beaumont, 2:37.86; 200: 2. Harris, Beaumont, 26.56; 3,200: 1. Ward, Lake Catholic, 12:30.28, 2. Estrada, NDCL, 13:25.42; 4×400: 2. Beaumont 4:27.02
Ashtabula County meet
Geneva top two results
Team standings: 1. Geneva 181
Shot put: 1. Palmisano 36-10 1/4, 2. Bobish 35-7 3/4; Discus: 1. Haeseler 104-11; Pole vault: 1. Sartini 9-0; Long jump: 2. Marrison 16-6; High jump: 2. Winchell 4-8; 4×800: 1. Geneva (Moon, Dubsky, Lyons, Evangelista) 10:29.42; 100: 1. Sochia 13.30; 4×200: 1. Geneva (Schiemann, Park, Marrison, Car. Boland) 1:53.17; 4×100: 1. Geneva (Williams, Sochia, Cal. Boland, Car. Boland) 51.79; 800: 2. Evangelista 2:31.67; 4×400: 2. Geneva 4:26.82