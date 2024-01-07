High School scoreboard for Jan. 6
Jan. 6—Boys basketball
Geneva 91, Conneaut 64
Geneva: Barbo 26, Smith 20, Proy 11, Daghlas 7, Diemer 7, Stamper 3, Csiszar 3, Shymske 3, Hicks 1
Conneaut: Loomis 30, Hamm 11, Turner 10, Kulkso 8, Hutchinson 4, Sigley 1
Geneva 18 27 32 14 — 91
Conneaut 12 17 18 17 — 64
Free throws: Geneva 10 of 16, Conneaut 9 of 18; 3-pointers: Geneva 9 (Barbo 4, Smith, Proy, Stamper, Oros, Csiszar), Conneaut 9 (Hamm 3, Turner 2, Kulsko 2, Loomis 2); Rebounds: Geneva 37 (Barbo 8); Assists: Geneva 15 (Diemer, Proy 4)
Perry 67, Edgewood 64
Perry 14 16 21 16 — 67
Edgewood 8 20 17 19 — 64
Gilmour 51, Streetsboro 39
Gilmour: Lawless 5, Olsen 3, Lee 8, Flaherty 2, Iliano 2, Jackson 2, Seals 3, Renfro 8, Pfundstein 6, Titas 12
Streetsboro: Charles 11, Berry 1, Gula 7, P. Laryea 3, Murray 6, E. Laryea 2, Batten 5, Sims 4
Gilmour 7 18 12 14 — 51
Streetsboro 6 19 7 7 — 39
Free throws: Gilmour 3 of 6, Streetsboro 2 of 7; 3-pointers: Gilmour 4 (Lawless, Olsen, Renfro, Titas), Streetsboro 5 (Murray 2, Charles, Gula, Batten);
Hawken 68, University 66
Hawken: Drocton 6. Johnson 2. Caver 16. Hill 12. Mallet 2. Price 20. Dettlebach 10
University: Diaz 3, Belcher 31, Brennan 5, Congdon 12, Malone 3, Nalla 12
Hawken 11 23 19 15 — 68
University 17 13 20 16 — 66
Girls basketball
South 55, Rhodes 35
South: Isabella 20, Boruszkowski 16, Owens 1, Matriano 4, James 7, Pennington 2, West 3, Grier 2
Rhodes: Adams 2, King 13, Davis 7, Garcia 3, Vargas 2, Byrd 8
South 12 16 19 8 — 55
Rhodes 8 14 1 12 — 35
Free throws: South 6 of 12, Rhodes 8 of 23; 3-pointers: South 5 (Boruszkowski 2, James, Isabella, West), Rhodes 1 (Garcia);
CVCA 57, Kenston 23
CVCA: Williams 26, Bronowski 10, Brown 5, Frye 2, Guinn 10, Mague 2, Creahan 2
Kenston: Cicek 3, Paystrup 4, Macias 2, Young 7, Grubich 1, Black 2, Jarmolowicz 2, Kale 2
CVCA 10 10 17 20 — 57
Kenston 7 5 7 4 — 23
Free throws: CVCA 14 of 21, Kenston 5 of 16; 3-pointers: CVCA 4 (Williams 2, Bronowski 2);
Hoover 42, Mayfield 30
Mayfield: Buttar 10, O. Williams 10, Januszewski 6, Moore 3, M. Williams 1
Hoover: McCout 21, Yocum 10, Fisher 6, Moore 5
Mayfield 3 7 14 6 — 30
Hoover 8 13 14 7 — 42
St. Joseph 70, VASJ 42
VASJ (6-6): Dunmire 23, Bell 10, Oriani 4, Merkuloff 2, Nelson 2, Henderson 1
St. Joseph: Haddad 11, Mocho 11, Wearsh 10, Sullivan 8, M. White 8, Stephens 6, Rodriguez 5, White 4, Reed 4, Alvarenga 4, Croce 3
Free throws: VASJ 12 of 17, St. Joseph 4 of 7; 3-pointers: St. Joseph 12 (Haddad 3, Mocho 3, Sullivan 2, Wearsh 2, Rodriguez, Croce);
Beaumont 42, Walsh Jesuit 22
Walsh Jesuit (6-6): Esterak 7, Webb 6, Parker 4, Courtad 3, Angielski 2
Beaumont (8-3): Goske 13, Callender 12, Shea 8, Carlton 5, McDonald 4
Walsh Jesuit 7 0 10 5 — 22
Beaumont 2 17 15 8 — 42
Free throws: Walsh Jesuit 1 of 4, Beaumont 5 of 8; 3-pointers: Walsh Jesuit 1 (Esterak), Beaumont 5 (Goske 3, Carlton, McDonald);
Mentor 70, Euclid 32
Mentor (7-3): Chicone 2, Stouffer 3, Meinke 1, Kiggins 3, Berwald 6, Cindric 3, Willis 6, Ferritto 5, Rodriguez 16, Watson 6, Coode 13, Bittinger 3, McKinney 3
Euclid (3-8): Evans 10, Murray 6, McKinley 4, Wilkerson 1, McMahan 1, Simmons 10
Riverside 73, North 34
Riverside: Shoantery 6, Mepes 11, Thomas 3, Owens 2, Fulton 20, White 3, S. Laurenty 17, A. Laurenty 9, Wilhelm 2
North: Bucy 8, Powalie 3, Cantrell 5, Namesnilc 4, Welty 9, Hren 5
Riverside 15 24 14 18 — 73
North 2 15 12 5 — 34
Cornerstone 38, NDCL 34
Cornerstone (7-4): O'Leary 6, Barnes 5, Bell 7, Murphy 11, Mason 5, Davis 4
NDCL: Bunally 2, Mason 7, Baskosh 3, O'Brien 9, Renar 1, Clayton 12
Cornerstone 15 8 5 10 — 38
NDCL 13 11 8 2 — 34
Free throws: Cornerstone 6 of 8, NDCL 5 of 14; 3-pointers: Cornerstone 6 (Murphy 3, O'Leary 1, Bell 1), NDCL 3 (O'Brien 2, Mason); Rebounds: Cornerstone 13 (Barnes 5); Assists: Cornerstone 7 (Bell 4)
Padua 36, Lake Catholic 31
Lake Catholic: Zampedro 2, Cox 3, Ave. Budrys-Rini 8, Sowers 13, Hawkins 2, Delgrosso 3
Padua: Tonsing 7, Jaidah 2, Rypiak 4, Spade 13, Ornas 1, Cario 1, Figiliano 8
Lake Catholic 4 10 5 12 — 31
Padua 4 12 5 15 — 36
Free throws: Lake Catholic 2 of 9, Padua 9 of 14; 3-pointers: Lake Catholic 2 (Ave. Budrys-Rini, Cox), Padua 3 (Tonsing, Rypiak, Spade);
Boys swimming
Lexington 135, Hawken 133
200 medley relay: Hawken, 1:45.07; 200 freestyle: Butler, Hawken, 1:54.62; 200 I.M.: Wooley Hawken, 2:06.87; 50 freestyle: Roth, Hawken, 23.95; 100 butterfly: Wooley, Hawken, 57.37; 100 freestyle: Xu, Hawken, 51.56; 500 freestyle: Roth, Hawken 5:08.94; 200 freestyle relay: Lexington, 1:37.85; 100 backstroke: Peruri, Hawken 58.09; 100 breaststroke: Nickoli, Lexington, 1:01.58; 400 freestyle relay: Hawken, 3:32.46;
Mayfield 104, South 71
200 medley relay: Mayield, 1:48.73; 200 freestyle: Ballard, South, 2:00.73; 200 I.M.: Boeman, South, 2:03.13; 50 freestyle: Iacovetta, Mayfield, 23.86; 1-meter dive: Kitrilakis, Mayfield, 135.95; 100 butterfly: Boeman, South, 53.82; 100 freestyle: Iacovetta, Mayfield 52.42; 500 freestyle: Compton, South, 5:44.34; 200 freestyle relay: Mayfield, 1:48.73; 100 backstroke: Bremec, Mayfield, 1:04.66; 100 breaststroke: Klouda, South, 1:10.35; 400 freestyle relay: Mayfield, 3:40.42;
GCC meet
AREA RESULTS IN TOP THREE
200 medley relay: 2. Mentor 1:43.96; 200 IM: 2. Benedict, Mentor, 2:06.89; 50 free: 1. Tackett, Mentor, 22.52; 100 fly: 1. Benedict, Mentor, 53.45; 100 free: 2. Tackett, Mentor, 51.06; 100 back: 3. Hodkey, Mentor, 59.30; 400 free relay: 3. Mentor 3:26.52
Ashtabula County meet
GENEVA RESULTS IN TOP TWO
200 medley relay: 1. Geneva (A. Lee, T. Lee, Reigle, Rose) 1:54.94; 200 free: 1. Collins 2:05.27; 200 IM: 1. Reigle 2:07.76, 2. Rose 2:45.52; 50 free: 1. T. Lee 25.67; 100 fly: 1. Reigle 58.60; 100 free: 1. A. Lee 59.11; 500 free: 2. Rose 6:50.93; 200 free relay: 1. Geneva (Collins, Navarro, A. Lee, Reigle) 1:43.04; 100 back: 2. Collins 1:02.57; 100 breast: 1. T. Lee 1:10.03; 400 free relay: 1. Geneva (Collins, Rose, A. Lee, T. Lee) 4:01.60
Girls swimming
Hawken 170, Lexington 113
200 medley relay: Hawken 1:56.14; 200 freestyle: Gustin, Hawken, 2:05.48; 200 I.M.: Edgar, Hawken, 2:17.87; 50 freestyle: Pophal, Hawken 25.43; 100 butterfly: Edgar, Hawken 1:04.35; 100 freestyle: Pruce, Hawken, 55.96; 500 freestyle: Caldwell, Lexington, 5:34.52; 200 freestyle relay: Hawken, 1:44.46; 100 backstroke: Caldwell, Lexington, 1:03.52; 100 breaststroke: Pophal, Hawken, 1:09.62; 400 freestyle relay: Hawken, 3:47.81;
Mayfield 124, South 60
200 medley relay: Mayfield, 2:01.04; 200 freestyle: Grande, Mayfield 2:19.69; 200 I.M.: Isabella, Mayfield; 50 freestyle: Malatesta, Mayfield, 26.38; 1-meter dive: Sanelli, Mayfield, 208.95; 100 butterfly: Del Vecchio, Mayfield; 100 freestyle: Grande, Mayfield, 1:02.76; 500 freestyle: Cook, Mayfield, 6:36.18; 200 freestyle relay: Mayfield, 1:48.16; 100 backstroke: Del Vecchio, Mayfield, 1:10.06; 100 breaststroke: Grande, Mayfield, 1:17.37; 400 freestyle relay: Mayfield, 3:40.42;
GCC meet
AREA RESULTS IN TOP THREE
200 medley relay: 3. Mentor 1:55.25; 200 free: 2. Slaninka, Mentor, 2:01.13; 200 IM: 3. Childs, Mentor, 2:21.10; 50 free: 1. Berrow, Mentor, 23.92; 100 fly: 3. Gemmen, Mentor, 1:01.94; 100 free: 1. Berrow, Mentor, 53.14; 500 free: 3. Slaninka, Mentor, 5:27.91; 200 free relay: 1. Mentor (Gemmen, Childs, Slaninka, Berrow) 1:39.96; 400 free relay: 3. Mentor 3:47.22
Ashtabula County meet
GENEVA RESULTS IN TOP TWO
200 medley relay: 2. Geneva 2:18.03; 200 IM: 2. Collins 2:48.25; 100 fly: 1. Griffiths 1:11.17; 100 back: 2. Collins 1:15.38; 400 free relay: 2. Geneva 4:49.64
Wrestling
Columbia Wrestling Invitational
Team standings: 1. Benedictine 200, 2. North 160, 3. Columbia 145, 4. Cuyahoga Heights 108.5, 5. Western Reserve 93, 6. Huron 87, 7. Liberty 72. 7. Northwestern 72, 9. Elyria Catholic 68, 10. Beachwood 59, 11. Garfield Heights 57, 12. Fairview 50, 13. Oberlin 26
113 pounds
First place: Zander Mooney, Cuyahoga Heights dec. Shamus Brady, North, 6-2; Third place: Rushi Patel, Columbia pinned JayZhan Jones, Benedictine, 2:05.
120 pounds
Third place: Kolt Karovich, North, dec. Kholer Graves, Western Reserve 7-4.
126 pounds
First place: Devion Coffin, Benedictine pinned Jack Morris, Northwestern, 1:23; Third place: Deinye Campbell, Elyria Catholic pinned Brandon Bedworth, North, 2:31.
132 pounds
First place: John Jones, Benedictine pinned Josh Young, Liberty, 4:23; Third place: Joey Paletta, Benedictine pinned Tommy Boyer, Oberlin, 1:40.
138 pounds
First place: Antonio Hobbs, Benedictine pinned Hunter Drury, Huron, 1:20; Third place: Drake Martinez, North pinned Dominic Rueting, Western Reserve, 2:04.
144 pounds
Third place: Lucas Dolan, Benedictine pinned Jaiden Anderson, Garfield Heights, 2:14.
150 pounds
First place: Caleb Greenwood, Beachwood default Fletcher Sturgill, Cuyahoga Heights; Third place: Drake Munroe, Western Reserve default Lucas McArthur, North.
157 pounds
First place: Timmy Jesenovec, North pinned Aaden Condor, Beachwood, 0:35.
165 pounds
First place: Tristan Wilson, Benedictine pinned Bryan Jones, Columbia, 4:46.
175 pounds
First place: Christopher Maloney, Benedictine pinned Yousef Hajjawi, Liberty, 1:13.
215 pounds
First place: Jeremiah Reed, Cuyahoga Heights dec. Jamere Church, Benedictine, 7-4; Third place: Cash Pemberton, North punned Kevin Mosher, Northwestern, 1:49.
285 pounds
First place: Evan Trevino, Hyuron, pinned Patrick Sheehan, North, 3:07; Third place: Darnell Johnson, Benedictine, default Ben Bowling, Columbia
Perry Pin City
Team Standings: 1. Cathedral Prep 208, 2. Mentor 183.5, 3. Perry 155.5, 4. Grove City 148, 5. Amherst 119.5, 6. Madison 107.5, 7. North Royalton 104.5, 8. Westlake 100.5, 9. Spire 84, 10. North Olmsted 83.5, 11. Kenston 63, 12. Lutheran West 50, 13. Edgewood 44, 14. Tallmadge 33, 15. Jefferson 30.5, 16. West Branch 18
Final round
(Area only)
106 pounds
First place: DJ Oreto, Lutheran West tech fall Joey Triscaro, Kenston, 16-1; Third place: Cooper Schlauch, Perry, maj. dec. Aidian Pastor, Madison, 15-1.
113 pounds
Third place: Landon Rusnak, Perry dec. Jordan McCullough, Madison, 4-1; Fifth place: Will English, Cathedral Prep pinned Carmen Fratoe, Kenston, 1:58; Seventh place: Brandon Alioa, North Olmsted over Caleb Simcic, Madison, forfeit.
120 pounds
Fifth place: Anthony Trentanelli, Perry dec. Aiden Baran, Kenston, 7-1.
126 pounds
First place: Ryan Kennedy, Spire def. Riley Rowan, Perry, 4-2; Third place: Keagan Oler, Cathedral Prep dec. Jackson Harrison, Madison, 6-1; Fifth place: Brogan Hartup, Westlake dec. Mikal Brindley, Mentor, 7-5.
132 pounds
First place: Diego Stropko, Mentor tech fall Andrew Gammon, Cathedral Prep, 21-6.
138 pounds
Third place: Jack DeBoe, Mentor def. Jonathon Bissell, Jefferson, 11-7; Fifth place: Chris Bezzeg, Perry pinned Joey Calarco, North Royalton, 3:53; Seventh place: Aaron Hirt, Kenston over Charlie Porter, Amherst, forfeit.
144 pounds
First place: Nick Blackburn, Mentor tech fall Gabe Dorman, Cathedral Prep, 21-5.
150 pounds
First place: Antonio Shelley, Mentor dec. Brandon Byrd, Cathedral Prep, 4-0; Third place: Luke Koprowski, North Royalton pinned Drew Smith, Perry, 2:02; Seventh place: Sonny Salajcik, Madison pinned Hamzah Ghieth, Westlake, 0:49.
157 pounds
Third place: Kyle Vencilli, Edgewood dec. Izaiah Siler, Madison, 10-4; Fifth place: Domenick LaMacchia, Perry pinned Michal Niedzwiecki, Perry, 2:04; Seventh place: Eddie Cooney, Perry pinned Isaac Vasquez, Amherst, 2:15.
165 pounds
First place: Noah Blough, Madison dec. Jaden Crockett, Cathedral Prep, 9-4; Third place: Ezekiel Lucas, Edgewood, pinned Preston Bogel, Mentor, 0:30.
175 pounds
First place: Hunter Hohman, Grove City maj. dec. Liam Lloyd, Mentor, 16-4; Fifth place: Antonius Bertone, Perry pinned Jack Wise, North Royalton, 0:58.
190 pounds
Fifth place: Ben McWilliams, Mentor dec. Ian McCreary, Grove City, 5-4.
215 pounds
First place: Trent Taylor, Perry pinned Ross Auvil, Amherst, 1:21; Third place: Max Spaulding, Cathedral Prep pinned Tim Pozgai, Mentor, 4:34; Fifth place: Chuck Thomas, Perry pinned Sean Rorar, Tallmadge, 0:21.
285 pounds
First place: Sean Doyle, Kenston dec. Jacob Holtz, North Olmsted, 3-1; Third place: Cameron Mullins, Madison dec. Omar Arrington, Cathedral Prep, 3-2; Fifth place: Nolan Leben, Perry pinned Jordan Hatfield, Amherst, 2:27; Seventh place: Josh Smelcer, Mentor pinned Dominick Lloyd, North Olmsted, 2:18.
Perrysburg Invitational Tournament
Team Standings: 15. Chardon 83
Final Round
(Area only)
144 pounds
Fifth place: Stone Busler, Moeller dec. Caden Foley, Chardon, 7-1
157 pounds
Seventh place: Alex Ash, Chardon over Max Mossing, Evergreen, Inj FF
175 pounds
Third place: Gabe Garlick, Lakota over Will Vucetic, Chardon, DQ