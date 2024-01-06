High school scoreboard for Jan. 5
Jan. 6—Boys basketball
Mentor 104, Euclid 70
Euclid: Smith 3, Spikes 4, Duncan 24, Davis 4, Jewell 1, Moore 8, Jones 8, Jones 4, Davis-Gayle 14
Mentor (5-3): Toot 3, Olulami 2, Calo 9, Baroni 2, Reilly 3, Frazure-Azzano 11, Biddell 32, Harrison 3, Gnjatic 3, O'Brien 6, Ioppolo 23, Katava 7
Euclid 10 23 22 15 — 70
Mentor 30 21 37 16 — 104
Free throws: Euclid 12 of 21, Mentor 4 of 10; 3-pointers: Euclid 6 (Duncan 3, Smith, Moore, Jones), Mentor 14 (Biddell 4, Calo 3, Ioppolo 3, Katava, Gnjatic, Reilly, Toot); Rebounds: Euclid 31 (Moore 9), Mentor 35 (Frazure-Azzano 9); Assists: Euclid 12 (Duncan 3), Mentor 26 (Sierputowski 5, Bidell 5, Harrison 5)
North Olmsted 65, Kenston 56
Kenston: Cordona 7, Collins 6, Brownfield 8, Allotta 7, Schurr 5, Black 1, Rogers 20, Seifried 2
N. Olmsted: Cordero 17, Susan 17, Limbert 3, Sato 9, Bloomfield 3, Santiago 10, Martin 6
Kenston 11 18 13 14 — 56
N. Olmsted 12 14 27 12 — 65
Free throws: Kenston 3 of 6, N. Olmsted 13 of 21; 3-pointers: Kenston 9 (Rogers 5, Cardona, Collins, Allotta, Schurr), N. Olmsted 6 (Susan 4, Cordero, Sato)
Lake Catholic 66, Riverside 56
Lake Catholic (5-3): Webb 17, Peterlin 13, Nimmo 11, Trinetti 6, Budrys Rini 19
Riverside (2-7): McKnight 11, Buttari 3, Dez Kirks 4, Durkin 18, Durdella 3, Harden 5, Brown 2, Priest 6, Dom Kirks 4
Riverside 23 9 10 14 — 56
Lake 13 17 21 15 — 66
Free throws: Riverside 3 of 5, Lake 11 of 19; 3-pointers: Riverside 7 (Durkin 4, Buttari, Durdella, Harden), Lake 9 (Budrys Rini 3, Webb 3, Peterlin, Nimmo, Trinetti)
Madison 57, Jefferson 56
Jefferson: Pisano 5, Covetta 14, Davarro 13, Degeorge 23, Brown 1
Madison: Crites 18, Steel 10, Dragas 20, Barnes 2, Tomco 4, Negin 3
Jefferson 15 17 12 12 — 56
Madison 14 10 18 15 — 57
Girls basketball
Geneva 44, Perry 34
Perry: Haase 2, Lynch 16, Tharp 8, Austin 2, Newsome 6
Geneva: Myers 8, Marrison 12, Richmond 7, Buck 4, Jackson 13
Perry 6 5 17 6 — 34
Geneva 18 7 11 8 — 44
Kirtland 49, Cardinal 12
Kirtland: Boyd 4, Flemining 3, Dumstorft 4, Ridgeway 4, Davidson 3, Dolvacky 1, Sayle 5, Hansen 4, Palagyi 2, Katic 18
Cardinal: Soltis 5, Pleva 2, Young 3, Krebs 2
Cardinal 4 7 1 0 — 12
Kirtland 16 15 13 5 — 49
Berkshire 61, Crestwood 54
Crestwood: O'Bryant 2, Ward 13, Dustman 2, Martini 11, Brady 11, Siebold 2, Harper 7, Gonczy 6
Berkshire: Martin 25, Bors 17, Brown 1, Young 3, Maszyk 2, Smetana 3, Stoddard 10
Crestwood 13 19 16 5 — 54
Berkshire 22 7 13 18 — 61
Wrestling
Mayfield 37, Kenston 36
106: Triscaro, K, def. Tartarowicz, 8-2; 113: Fartoe, K, won by forfeit; 120: Strano, K, tech. fall Young, 19-3; 126: Baran, K, maj. dec. Watkins, 9-0; 132: Bockmuller, K, won by forfeit; 138: S. Palmisano, pinned Lewis; 144: F. Palmisano maj. dec. Hirt, 12-3; 150: Fritz, M, dec. Spehar, 5-3; 157: Brodsky, K, pinned Reed; 165: Ibrams, M, won by forfeit; 175: Kerfonta, M, won by forfeit; 190: Mangelluzzi, M, won by forfeit; 215: Harris, M, won by forfeit; 285: Doyle, K, pinned Jackson