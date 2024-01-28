High school scoreboard for Jan. 27
Jan. 28—Boys basketball
South 58, Riverside 42
South: Meden 10, Moss 16, Wilson 14, Glanton 8, Lipford 2, Matrrano 8
Riverside: Kolar 2, Buttari 5, Durkin 5, Durella 17, Montgomery 4, Harden 6, Brown 2, Priest 1
South * 18 * 14 * 13 * 13 * — * 58
Riverside * 11 * 9 * 8 * 14 * — * 42
Lake Catholic 46, Walsh Jesuit 42
Lake Catholic: Webb 2, Pellecchia 4, Peterlin 18, Nimmo 11, Trinetti 4, Budrys-Rini 5, Sears 2
Walsh Jesuit: Spicer 13, James 6, Sitarz 7, Bell 15, McKiernan 3
Walsh Jesuit * 9 * 17 * 9 * 9 * — * 44
Lake Catholic * 14 * 11 * 12 * 9 * — * 46
Free throws: Walsh Jesuit 6 of 10, Lake Catholic 3 of 5; 3-pointers: Walsh Jesuit 6 (Bell 3, Spicer 2, Sitarz), Lake Catholic 5 (Peterlin 2, Pellecchia, Nimmo, Budrys-Rini);
Kirtland 63, St. Martin de Porres 33
St. Martin de Porres: Davis 11, Scott 2, Swopes 4, Schneided 5, Hamilton 2, Palmer 7, Robinson 2
Kirtland: Blasini 5, Hurd 7, Fortuna 1, Barisic 18, LaVerde 4, Sayle 3, Carriero 18, Rascan 3, Alfieri 2, Green 6, Dumstorff 2
Free throws: St. Martin 4 of 8, Kirtland 3 of 9; 3-pointers: St. Martin 3 (Davis, Schneider, Palmer), Kirtland 7 (Carriero 3, Blasini, Barisic, Rascan);
Girls basketball
Kirtland 57, St. Martin de Porres 43
Kirtland: Boyd 9, Bradac 3, Attinato 8, O. Dolovosky 3, Ridgeway 6, P. Dolovacky 12, Katic 15
St. Martin de Porres: Walker 4, Johnson 16, Fluker 4, Jackson 2, Ray 2, Fluker 10, Hodge 3, Edwerds 2
Kirtland * 7 * 22 * 18 * 10 * — * 57
St. Martin de Porres * 13 * 5 * 13 * 12 * — * 43
Riverside 60, Kenston 52 (2OT)
Riverside: Shanlery 12, Owens 3, Fulton 18, White 1, S. Laurenty 23, A. Laurenty 3
Mayfield 51, South 31
Mayfield (9-6): D'Angelo 14, Buttar 9, O. Williams 9, Montgomery 7, Januszewski 7, Moore 4, M. Williams 1
South (6-9): Boruszkowski 13, Isabella 11, Matriano 4, Luketic 3
Mayfield * 11 * 13 * 11 * 16 * — * 51
South * 9 * 10 * 6 * 6 * — * 31
3-pointers: Mayfield 6 (Buttar 2, D'Angelo 2, Montgomery, O. Williams), South 6 (Isabella 3, Boruszkowski 3);
Cuyahoga Heights 41, Berkshire 25
Berkshire: Hornak 6, Martin 5, Young 9, Masink 1, Stoddard 4
Cuyahoga Heights: Galek 8, Jaenke 21, Bohning 2, Frank 6, Winslow 2, Wilson 2
Berkshire * 6 * 5 * 7 * 7 * — * 25
Cuyahoga Heights * 17 * 6 * 7 * 11 * — * 41
Beaumont 39, NDCL 30
NDCL (5-11): Trusso 13, Clayton 7, O'Brien 4, White 3, Munn 2, Rowan 1
Beaumont (14-3): Callender 13, Goske 10, Shea 9, Jones 5, Reavis 2
NDCL * 6 * 0 * 10 * 14 * — * 30
Beaumont * 7 * 6 * 10 * 16 * — * 39
Free throws: NDCL 10 of 20, Beaumont 11 of 25; 3-pointers: NDCL 2 (O'Brien, Trusso), Beaumont 2 (Goske);
Fairport 45, Max Hayes 32
Fairport (6-12): Hunt 8, Adams 3, Priotechs 2, Vale 2, McFadden 27, Gamino 2, Dodd 1
Max Hayes: Nevaeh 8, Imilary 5, Mayode 5, Ahnalsh 9, Jolue 2, Solmaris 2
Fairport * 12 * 10 * 10 * 13 * — * 45
Max Hayes * 3 * 4 * 6 * 17 * — * 32
Free throws: Fairport 7 of 13, Max Hayes 1 of 9; 3-pointers: Fairport 4 (McFadden); Rebounds: Fairport 30 (McFadden 14); Assists: Fairport 9 (McFadden 2)
VASJ 74, East Tech 17
VASJ (8-10): Dunmire 18, Johnson 13, Bell 13, Oriani 10, Nelson 5, Bostick 4, Richard 4, Merkuloff 3, Henderson 2
East Tech: Carrawes 8, Hampfoal 4, Pamplin 4, Williams 1
VASJ * 21 * 34 * 10 * 9 * — * 74
East Tech * 14 * 2 * 0 * 1 * — * 17
Free throws: VASJ 2 of 2, East Tech 4 of 10; 3-pointers: VASJ 6 (Dunmire 2, Nelson, Johnson, Bell, Merkuloff), East Tech 1 (Carrawes);
Madison 35, Perry 26
Madison: Sorber 6, Delaganis 19, Smith 8, Snider 2
Perry: Bartlett 3, Porcello 5, V. Lynch 3, Tharp 11, M. Lynch 4
Madison * 9 * 4 * 11 * 11 * — * 35
Perry * 8 * 8 * 6 * 4 * — * 26
Mentor 57, John Hay 39
Boys bowling
NDCL 1,754, Warren JFK 1,376
Game 1: NDCL 802, Warren JFK 562; Game 2: NDCL 641, Warren JFK 595; Baker 1: NDCL 166, Warren JFK 97; Baker 2: NDCL 145, Warren JFK 112;
NDCL: Wesen 246
Records: NDCL 3-9
Girls bowling
Warren JFK 1,402, NDCL 1,287
Game 1: NDCL 564, Warren JFK 550; Game 2: Warren JFK 620, NDCL 467; Baker 1: NDCL 121, Warren JFK 117; Baker 2: NDCL 135, Warren JFK 115;
NDCL: Kinney 189
Records: NDCL 7-5
Hockey
University 2, Padua 1
University * 1 * 0 * 1 * — * 2
Padua * 0 * 0 * 1 * — * 1
University: Palmer g, Roberts g, Matthews a, Wade a, Ziore a
Padua: Aponte g, Brown a, Kane a
Saves: University, Caballero 22, Padua, Kustra 24
Power plays: University 0-0, Padua 0-1
University 5, Shaker Heights 0
University * 3 * 2 * 0 * — * 5
Shaker Heights * 0 * 0 * 0 * — * 0
University: Wade 3g, Palmer 2g, a, Beegun 3a, Messina 3a, Barlow a, Bryan a, Garofalo 1 a
Saves: University, Pettipiece 22, Shaker Heights, Deneris 31
Power plays: University 1-1, Shaker Heights 0-2
Wrestling
Chagrin Valley Conference Tournament
Team standings: 1. Perry 271, 2. Madison 255, 3. West Geauga 189, 10. Harvey 85, 11. Geneva 84.5, 12. Berkshire 80, 15. Chagrin Falls 58, 19. Hawken 41, 20. Richmond Heights 21, 21. Beachwood 15, 22. Cardinal 13, 25. Kirtland 6
Final Results
(area only)
106 pounds — Third: Cooper Schlauch, Perry maj. dec. Aidan Pastor, Madison 9-1; Fifth: Tanner Williams, Geneva pinned Rocco Wrobel, Crestwood 3:44.
113 — First: Landon Rusnak, Perry dec. Zander Mooney, Cuyahoga Height, 9-5; Third: Jordan McCullough, Madison pinned Colin Hering, Berkshire 4:45.
120 — Third: Caden Kealeal, West Geauga dec. Anthony Trentanelli, Perry 3-1; Fifth: Cooper Kucia, Cuyahoga Heights pinned Anthony Moree, Harvey 2:17.
126 — First: JP Wrobel, Crestwood dec. Riley Rowan, Perry 1-0; Third: Jacob Lewis, Jefferson dec. Caden Klingman, Berkshire 7-2; Fifth: Darrell Leeson, Lutheran West pinned Jay McGinnis, Chagrin Falls 2:45.
132 — First: Zander Joltin, West Geauga dec. Jacob Strailey, Lakeside 5-3; Third: Jackson Harrison, Madison dec. Lucas Spring, Perry 6-2; Fifth: Hunter Blair, Chagrin Falls maj. dec. Charlie Meyer, Independence 10-1.
138 — First: Chris Bezzeg, Perry dec. Jonathon Bissell, Jefferson, 12-11; Third: Ashton Zembower, Madison pinned Manoli Fourtounis, Independence, 4:55; Fifth: Charlie Dixon, Berkshire inj. def. Danny Sizler, West Geauga.
144 — First: Addison Trisket, Madison dec. Chance Schlauch, Perry 4-3; Third: Austin Wheatley, West Geauga dec. Tye Berquist, Crestwood 5-4; Fifth: Harrison Fritz, Chagrin Falls def. Alex Munn, Berkshire.
150 — First: Drake Rennecker, Crestwood dec. Ethan Bartlett, West Geauga 8-4; Third: Sonny Salajcik, Madison dec. Quinn Bruder, Fairview 8-4.
157 — First: Kyle Vencil, Edgewood tech fall Brian Denamen, West Geauga 17-2; Third: Izaiah Siler, Madison inj. def. Reginald Banies, Trinity; Fifth: Michal Niedzwiecki, Perry dec. Patrick Seibel, Orange 6-3.
165 — First: Noah Blough, Madison pinned Domenick LaMacchia, Perry 0:39; Third: Quentin Artino, West Geauga pinned Jake Vitron, Independence 1:22; Fifth: Mathew VanSickle, Geneva pinned Johnathan Johnson, Hawken 1:32.
175 — Third: Antonius Bertone, Perry dec. Finn O'Maley, Fairview, 11-4.
190 — Third: Trent Taylor, Perry dec. Francis Connors, Cuyahoga Heights 3-1; Fifth: Demitry Navarro, Madison pinned Kenny Pavlisin, Geneva 1:35.
215 — First: Abi Ortiz, Lakeside dec. Blake Welker, West Geauga 3-1; Third: Chase White, Madison pinned Gavin McIntyre, Crestwood 3:37; Fifth: Jeremiah Reed, Cuyahoga Heights inj def. Chuck Taylor, Perry.
285 — First: Will Greenberg, Hawken dec. Marvin Guerra, Harvey 1-0; Fifth: Cameron Mullins, Madison dec. Floyd Robinson, Trinity 3-1.
Delaware Hayes Rieman Invitational
Team standings: 10. Riverside 54
Final Results
(area only)
113 — Fifth: Maddux Nauman, Olentangy Berlin tech fall Steven Rocha, Riverside 17-1.
120 — Fifth: David Rocha, Riverside dec. Couper Corbett, Central Crossing 12-6.
144 — Seventh: Braden Sheets, Central Crossing pinned Nick Hansen, Riverside 0:26.
175 — Seventh: Chris Barone, Riverside forfeit Julius Rodriguez, Central Crossing.
285 — First: Aidan Fockler, Massillon Perry dec. Antonio Bottiggi, Riverside 7-3.
Eastern Ohio Wrestling League
Team standings: 6. Chardon 139
Final Results
(area only)
144 pounds — Third: Caden Foley, Chardon dec. Joey Kana, Salem 5-0.
150 — Fifth: Edward Stachowicz, South Range dec. Dylan Kick, Chardon 4-2.
157 — First: Ryan Chafins, Beaver Local pinned Alex Ash, Chardon 3:27.
165 — Fifth: John Hake, Austintown-Fitch maj. dec. Logan Shubert, Chardon 8-0.
175 — First: Will Vucetic, Chardon pinned Lucas Oslin, Poland 3:43.
285 — Third: Vince Luce, Canfield pinned Logan Bryant, Chardon 2:23.
Girls Wrestling
Lady Raiders Invitational
Team standings: t-7. Mentor 113, 10. Madison 87, 12. Brush 63
Final Results
(area only)
100 pounds — First: Ella Thomas, Poland Seminary pinned Lorelai Megery, Mentor 1:07; Fifth: Taylor MacAdam, Madison pinned Isabella Trujillo, Elyria 1:35.
105 — Third: Lyneyya Anthony, Brush pinned Camile Ramey, Olentangy Orange 0:30.
110 — Fifth: Julia Marshall, Mentor dec. Marlena Wightman, Madison 10-4.
115 — First: Alyssa Woodward, Vermilion pinned Milo West Ayala, Mentor 1:30.
130 — Fifth: Lily Chasko, Madison pinned Lorelei Bundgard, North Allegheny 0:43.
145 — Fifth: Seraiah Jackson, Elyria dec. Olivia Fox, Brush 7-5.
155 — Third: Brooklyn Baskin, Brush forfeit Surraiya Mahmud, Olentangy Orange; Fifth: Julianna Ramirez, North Ridgeville pinned Sadi Retkofsky, Madison 2:01.
170 — Third: Maddie Menchaca, Mentor pinned Faith Sergent, Vermilion 1:29.
190 — Third: Dlorrah Harrold, Mentor dec. Nawal Ali, Olentangy Orange 5-4.