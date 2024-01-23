Advertisement

High School Scoreboard for Jan. 22

Ben Hercik, The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio

Jan. 22—Girls Basketball

Beaumont 52, Trinity 46 (OT)

Beaumont (12-3): Callender 19, Shea 10, Carlton 9, Goske 7, Jones 6, McDonald 1

Trinity (8-5): Harrison 22, Bennett 8, Charlton 8, Thornton 3, Boyd 2, Chapman 2, Wiggins 1

Beaumont * 13 * 16 * 8 * 8 * 7 * — * 52

Trinity * 15 * 9 * 7 * 14 * 1 * — * 46

Free throws: Beaumont 18 of 34, Trinity 3 of 7; 3-pointers: Beaumont 4 (Charlton 2, Goske 2), Trinity 5 (Bennett 2, Harrison 2, Thornton);

Conneaut 69, Cardinal 52

Cardinal * 10 * 8 * 11 * 15 * — * 52

Conneaut * 20 * 13 * 19 * 17 * — * 69