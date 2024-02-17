High school scoreboard for Feb. 16
Feb. 17—Boys basketball
Mentor 79, Shaker Heights 44
Mentor: Skulski 2, Sierputowski 2, Toot 17, Calo 3, Frazzure-Azzano 13, Biddell 16, Harrison 5, O'Brien 3, Ioppolo 12, Katava 6
Shaker Hts: Lowery 3, Aaron 3, Griffin 3, Shelton 2, Woods 4, Je. Eaddy 11, Appelby 4, Ja. Eaddy 5, Thomas 9
Mentor * 22 * 29 * 23 * 5 * — * 79
Shaker Hts. * 16 * 12 * 5 * 11 * — * 44
Free throws: Mentor 12 of 19, Shaker 14 of 16; 3-pointers: Mentor 9 (Toot 5, Calo, Frazurre-Azzano, Biddell, Harrison), Shaker 2 (Aaron, Thomas); Rebounds: Mentor 38 (Ioppolo 7), Shaker 36 (Je. Eaddy 6); Assists: Mentor 25 (Biddell 7), Shaker 6 (Griffin 3)
Madison 58, Kirtland 53
Madison (15-6): Crites 4, Steel 6, Dragas 19, Barnes 13, Albert 2, Negim 9, Perkins 5
Kirtland(14-7): Blasini 13, Barisic 20, LaVerde 2, Sayle 7, Carriero 5, Green 6
Madison *19 * 9 * 19 * 11 * — * 58
Kirtland * 9 * 12 * 10 * 22 * — * 53
Free throws: Madison 12 of 21, Kirtland 0 of 3: 3-pointers: Madison 4 (Dragas 3, Negim);
Kirtland 5 (Barisic 2, Blasini, Sayle, Carriero)
North 62, Kenston 52
Kenston: Bell 7, Brownfield 2, Allotta 5, Hajdu 15, Schurr 7, Doyle 2, Black 5, Artale 3, Rogers 6,
North: Belasic 9, Frasure 8, Hunt 7, Horn 2, Sickaniec 5, Tadiello 17, Register 14
Kenston * 6 * 20 * 10 * 16 * — * 52
North * 18 * 21 * 12 * 11 * — * 62
Free throws: Kenston 5 of 9; North 9 of 14; 3-pointers: Kenston 9 (Hajdu 4, Rogers 2, Schurr, Artale), North 7 (Belasic 3, Frasure 2, Sickaniec, Tadiello)
Akron Hoban 65, Gilmour 55
Hoban (14-7): Nichols 25, Johnson 18, Scott 16, Hardman 3, Karhoff 2, J. Greer 1
Gilmour (12-8): Lawless 13, Lee 5, Jackson 5, Iliano 11, B. Titas 10, Pfundstein 11
Hoban * 14 * 18 * 16 * 17 * — * 65
Gilmour * 12 * 9 * 20 * 14 * — * 55
Free throws: Hoban 9 of 11, Gilmour 1 of 1; 3-pointers: Hoban 9 (Johnson 4, Nichols 2, Scott 2, Hardman); Gilmour 8 (Lawless 3, Titas 2, Iliano, Lee, Pfundstein)
Berkshire 41, Lakeview 36
Lakeview: Newton 7, Senkowitz 13, Warner 4, Doran 12
Berkhire: Miller 3, Hastings 12, Hipp 8, Beam 7, Mendolera 11
Lakeview * 14 * 10 * 11 * 1 * — * 36
Berkshire * 13 * 10 * 11 * 7 * — * 41
South 81, Chardon 80 (OT)
South: Moss 37, Wilson 21, Glanton 13
South * 13 * 14 * 18 * 24 * 12 * — * 81
Chardon * 24 * 11 * 16 * 17 * 11 * — * 80
Fairport 73, Cardinal 66
Cardinal (4-18): Ciminello 4, Gallagher 7, Strever 10, Domen 19, Naples 19, Soltis 7
Fairport (15-5): Y. Castellano 20, Deoing 3, Gadowski 31, J. Castellano 9, Parson 8, Piofrauski 2
Cardinal * 20 * 13 * 19 * 16 * — * 66
Faiport * 17 * 21 * 14 * 21 * — * 73
3-pointers: Cardinal 9 (Domen 4, Strever 2, Soltis 2, Naples); Fairport 13 (Gadowski 6, Y. Castellano 4, J. Castellano 2, Doening)