Advertisement

High school scoreboard for Dec. 18

Ben Hercik, The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio
·3 min read

Dec. 18—Girls basketball

VASJ 71, Fuchs Mizarachi 44

VASJ (6-2): Dunmire 22, Johnson 22, Oriani 11, Merkuloff 6, Nelson 6, Bell 4

VASJ 19 13 16 23 — 71

Fuchs Mizarachi 10 7 13 14 — 44

Free throws: VASJ 5 of 8, Fuchs Mizarachi 5 of 8; 3-pointers: VASJ 6 (Nelson 2, Merkuloff 2, Dunmire, Oriani), Fuchs Mizarachi 4;

Wrestling

Solon Comet Classic

Team scores (Top 10): Medina Highland 227, Aurora 173.5, Walsh Jesuit 173, Louisville 132.5, Chardon 101, Lake Catholic 100.5, Solon 100, Brunswick 92.5, Massillon Jackson 90, Westlake 89

Final round

(Area only)

106 pounds

Fifth place: Cannon, Oregon Clay, 3-1 SV over Chance Wuhr, Lake Catholic.

132 pounds

First: Joey Romano, Lake Catholic, pinned Jonathan Campbell, Walsh Jesuit, 1:18.

144 pounds

First: Zisimos, Giatis, Highland, dec. Caden Foley, Chardon, 5-1

150 pounds

Fifth: Aidan Jones, Revere, dec. Dylan Kick, Chardon, 8-3.

165 pounds

Fifth: Broderick Barth, Fremont Ross, pinned Logan Shubert, Chardon, 2:04.

175 pounds

First: Will Vucetic, Chardon, pinned Matt Galemmo, Green.

215 pounds

First: Keegan Sell, Garrettsville, pinned Danny Zmorowski, Lake Catholic, 3:51.

285 pounds

First: Sean Doyle, Kenston, dec. Jack Paukovits, N. Royalton, 5-2.

Riverside Rumble

Team standings: GlenOak 322, Indian Valley 301, Brecksville 244, Geneva 213.5, Riverside 189.5, Jackson-Milton 167, Lakeside 156.5, Jefferson 141, North 126, Lakewood 104.5, Brush 99, University 93, Orange 76, Ravenna 65, St. John 63, Riverside B 60.

Final round

(Area only)

113 pounds

First: Bronko Braun, Indian Valley, pinned Steven Rocha, Riverside, 2:50; Third: Tanner Williams, Geneva, dec. Shamus Brady, North, 9-5.

120 pounds

First: David Rocha, Riverside, pinned Lucas Eland, Lakeside, 4:29.

126 pounds

Third: Doyle Grosz, University, dec. Brandon Wines, GlenOak, 9-7.

132 pounds

Third: Jack McDevitt, Jackson-Milton, dec. Rylan Preston, 9-7.

157 pounds

Third: Brayden Greathoust, Jackson-Milton, dec. Daniel Riddell, Geneva, 12-5.

165 pounds

First: Cole Ditzig, Brecksville, maj. dec. Dominic Palmisano, 14-6.

175 pounds

First: Johnathan Sims, Brush, pinned Aiden Heath, St. John, 2:21; Third: Matthew Van, Geneva, pinned Hassany Sy, Lakeside, :50.

215 pounds

First: Cayden Calogar, Riverside, dec. Mason Wallace, GlenOak, 5-1; Third: Kenny Pavlisin, Geneva, pinned Mason VanPelt, RiversideB, :28.

285 pounds

First: Antonio Bottiggi, Riverside, maj. dec. Romeo Magueyal, GlenOak, 12-3.

Rebel Invitational Tournament

Team standings: Madison 283, Avon 243.5, Valley Forge 216.5, Harvey 215, Columbia 157.5, Twinsburg 149, Chagrin Falls 100.5, Independence 99, Austintown-Fitch 76.5, Bedford 66, Normandy 64, South 30, Kirtland 14

Final round

(Area only)

106 pounds

Third: Gael Aranda, Harvey, maj. dec. Preston White, Kirtland, 13-3.

113 pounds

Third: Mitch Meyer, Independence, pinned Caleb Simcic, Madison, 3:58.

120 pounds

First: Jordan McCullough, Madison, pinned Allesio Farrell, Fitch, 1:55; Third: Bobby Tupa, Valley Forge, pinned Josue Gutierrez, Harvey, :22.

126 pounds

First: Anthony Mrosko, Avon, pinned Jay McGinnis, Chagrin, :47; Third: Anthnoy Wing, Valley Forge, tech. fall. Anthony Moree, Harvey, 18-1.

132 pounds

First: Jack Harrison, Madison, dec. Tristan Jackson, Bedford, 8-2; Third: Charlie Meyer, Independence, pinned Hunter Blair, Chagrin, 2:16.

144 pounds

First: Shea Fuller, Columbia, pinned Ethen Eudell, Harvey, 5:56.

150 pounds

First: Addison Triskett, Madison, pinned Robert Boykin, Harvey, 1:29.

157 pounds

First: Sonny Salasjak, Madison, dec. Alvaro Serrano, Harvey, 7-3; Third: Bryson Ziol, Valley Forge, maj. dec. Harrison Fritz, Chagrin, 8-0.

165 pounds

First: Noah Blough, Madison, pinned Bryan Jones, Columbia, :40; Third: Niko Kalamaras, Avon, pinned Recardo Lewis, Harvey, :55.

175 pounds

First: Aiden Stuczynski, Twinsburg, dec. Isaiah Siler, Madison, 7-6.

190 pounds

First: Adam Schumacher, Avon, pinned Kevin Pinion, Madison, 1:34; Third: Aidan Moreno, Harvey, dec. Dominic Genova, Twinsburg, :33.

285 pounds

First: Marvin Guerra, Harvey, pinned Cam Mullin, Madison, :44.

Cardinal Russ Ward Memorial

Team standings: Benedictine 264, Fairless 237, Firelands 222.5, John Adams 137, Mayfield 118, Cleveland CC 116, Pymatuning Valley 108, Brookfield 94, Rootstown 92, Cardinal 90, Garrettsville 78, Twinsburg 72, Berkshire 44, Cleveland JFK 31.