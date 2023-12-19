High school scoreboard for Dec. 18
Dec. 18—Girls basketball
VASJ 71, Fuchs Mizarachi 44
VASJ (6-2): Dunmire 22, Johnson 22, Oriani 11, Merkuloff 6, Nelson 6, Bell 4
VASJ 19 13 16 23 — 71
Fuchs Mizarachi 10 7 13 14 — 44
Free throws: VASJ 5 of 8, Fuchs Mizarachi 5 of 8; 3-pointers: VASJ 6 (Nelson 2, Merkuloff 2, Dunmire, Oriani), Fuchs Mizarachi 4;
Wrestling
Solon Comet Classic
Team scores (Top 10): Medina Highland 227, Aurora 173.5, Walsh Jesuit 173, Louisville 132.5, Chardon 101, Lake Catholic 100.5, Solon 100, Brunswick 92.5, Massillon Jackson 90, Westlake 89
Final round
(Area only)
106 pounds
Fifth place: Cannon, Oregon Clay, 3-1 SV over Chance Wuhr, Lake Catholic.
132 pounds
First: Joey Romano, Lake Catholic, pinned Jonathan Campbell, Walsh Jesuit, 1:18.
144 pounds
First: Zisimos, Giatis, Highland, dec. Caden Foley, Chardon, 5-1
150 pounds
Fifth: Aidan Jones, Revere, dec. Dylan Kick, Chardon, 8-3.
165 pounds
Fifth: Broderick Barth, Fremont Ross, pinned Logan Shubert, Chardon, 2:04.
175 pounds
First: Will Vucetic, Chardon, pinned Matt Galemmo, Green.
215 pounds
First: Keegan Sell, Garrettsville, pinned Danny Zmorowski, Lake Catholic, 3:51.
285 pounds
First: Sean Doyle, Kenston, dec. Jack Paukovits, N. Royalton, 5-2.
Riverside Rumble
Team standings: GlenOak 322, Indian Valley 301, Brecksville 244, Geneva 213.5, Riverside 189.5, Jackson-Milton 167, Lakeside 156.5, Jefferson 141, North 126, Lakewood 104.5, Brush 99, University 93, Orange 76, Ravenna 65, St. John 63, Riverside B 60.
Final round
(Area only)
113 pounds
First: Bronko Braun, Indian Valley, pinned Steven Rocha, Riverside, 2:50; Third: Tanner Williams, Geneva, dec. Shamus Brady, North, 9-5.
120 pounds
First: David Rocha, Riverside, pinned Lucas Eland, Lakeside, 4:29.
126 pounds
Third: Doyle Grosz, University, dec. Brandon Wines, GlenOak, 9-7.
132 pounds
Third: Jack McDevitt, Jackson-Milton, dec. Rylan Preston, 9-7.
157 pounds
Third: Brayden Greathoust, Jackson-Milton, dec. Daniel Riddell, Geneva, 12-5.
165 pounds
First: Cole Ditzig, Brecksville, maj. dec. Dominic Palmisano, 14-6.
175 pounds
First: Johnathan Sims, Brush, pinned Aiden Heath, St. John, 2:21; Third: Matthew Van, Geneva, pinned Hassany Sy, Lakeside, :50.
215 pounds
First: Cayden Calogar, Riverside, dec. Mason Wallace, GlenOak, 5-1; Third: Kenny Pavlisin, Geneva, pinned Mason VanPelt, RiversideB, :28.
285 pounds
First: Antonio Bottiggi, Riverside, maj. dec. Romeo Magueyal, GlenOak, 12-3.
Rebel Invitational Tournament
Team standings: Madison 283, Avon 243.5, Valley Forge 216.5, Harvey 215, Columbia 157.5, Twinsburg 149, Chagrin Falls 100.5, Independence 99, Austintown-Fitch 76.5, Bedford 66, Normandy 64, South 30, Kirtland 14
Final round
(Area only)
106 pounds
Third: Gael Aranda, Harvey, maj. dec. Preston White, Kirtland, 13-3.
113 pounds
Third: Mitch Meyer, Independence, pinned Caleb Simcic, Madison, 3:58.
120 pounds
First: Jordan McCullough, Madison, pinned Allesio Farrell, Fitch, 1:55; Third: Bobby Tupa, Valley Forge, pinned Josue Gutierrez, Harvey, :22.
126 pounds
First: Anthony Mrosko, Avon, pinned Jay McGinnis, Chagrin, :47; Third: Anthnoy Wing, Valley Forge, tech. fall. Anthony Moree, Harvey, 18-1.
132 pounds
First: Jack Harrison, Madison, dec. Tristan Jackson, Bedford, 8-2; Third: Charlie Meyer, Independence, pinned Hunter Blair, Chagrin, 2:16.
144 pounds
First: Shea Fuller, Columbia, pinned Ethen Eudell, Harvey, 5:56.
150 pounds
First: Addison Triskett, Madison, pinned Robert Boykin, Harvey, 1:29.
157 pounds
First: Sonny Salasjak, Madison, dec. Alvaro Serrano, Harvey, 7-3; Third: Bryson Ziol, Valley Forge, maj. dec. Harrison Fritz, Chagrin, 8-0.
165 pounds
First: Noah Blough, Madison, pinned Bryan Jones, Columbia, :40; Third: Niko Kalamaras, Avon, pinned Recardo Lewis, Harvey, :55.
175 pounds
First: Aiden Stuczynski, Twinsburg, dec. Isaiah Siler, Madison, 7-6.
190 pounds
First: Adam Schumacher, Avon, pinned Kevin Pinion, Madison, 1:34; Third: Aidan Moreno, Harvey, dec. Dominic Genova, Twinsburg, :33.
285 pounds
First: Marvin Guerra, Harvey, pinned Cam Mullin, Madison, :44.
Cardinal Russ Ward Memorial
Team standings: Benedictine 264, Fairless 237, Firelands 222.5, John Adams 137, Mayfield 118, Cleveland CC 116, Pymatuning Valley 108, Brookfield 94, Rootstown 92, Cardinal 90, Garrettsville 78, Twinsburg 72, Berkshire 44, Cleveland JFK 31.