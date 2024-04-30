High school roundup: Zustra's blasts lead Lowville over South Jefferson in baseball

Apr. 30—LOWVILLE — Zane Zustra anchored Lowville's scoring in the second and third innings with a two-run home run and a two-run triple as the Raiders handed the South Jefferson Spartans their first loss of the season in a 6-1 Frontier League "A/B" Division baseball victory Monday.

Lowville, playing at home but as the visiting team, lost 8-0 to South Jefferson in its previous game April 18.

Zustra went 2-for-2, socking a home run over the fence as the Raiders scored twice in the second and four times in the third.

Eli Gronowski added two hits and two runs for the Raiders (2-4 overall, 2-3 league). Starting pitcher Dominick Swiernik tossed a complete-game four-hitter against the Spartans (5-1), striking out seven and walking one.

WATERTOWN 7, CARTHAGE 6

The Cyclones scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning then held on while the Comets scored five in the top of the seventh to prevail in the "A/B" Division game in Watertown.

Grayden Decker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Cyclones (4-0) and Daniel Maurer was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Maurer pitched six innings for the win, striking out eight and walking three.

Shay Sinitere hit a double and drove in two runs for Carthage. Ian Mono went 2-for-3 and Bryce Fordemwalt drove in two runs.

SOUTH LEWIS 8, BEAVER RIVER 7

Noah Dailey and Marek Morrison each hit a double and drove in two runs as the Falcons scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to secure the crossover victory against Beaver River in Beaver Falls.

Dailey finished with two hits, Jacob Exford doubled and drove in a run, and Thomas Spann added a hit and knocked in two runs for South Lewis (3-2-1, 2-0), which rallied from an early 3-0 deficit.

Kade Schneider doubled twice and drove in three runs for Beaver River (6-2, 3-2). Kayne Lyndaker went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Matthew Moore and Bobby Hazard each went 2-for-4.

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 15-14, LAFARGEVILLE 2-1

Brittan Cross and Cayden Randall each went 5-for-7 for the doubleheader and Randall drove in eight runs to fuel the Panthers' sweep of the Red Knights in the "D" Division at LaFargeville.

Cross drove in four runs, two in each game for Belleville Henderson (5-1, 5-0). He hit two triples in the first game and a double in the second. Brandon Dodge went 4-for-5 in the first game with a triple and two doubles and three RBIs. Greyson Agaciewski went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs in the second game.

Ben Simpson hit a triple for LaFargeville (1-7, 0-7) in the first game.

ALEXANDRIA 8, COPENHAGEN 7 (9)

The Purple Ghosts rallied after surrendering four runs in the seventh inning that forced extra innings to gain the "D" Division victory over the Golden Knights in Alexandria Bay.

Alexandria took a 5-0 lead behind Payton Watson's pitching. Watson allowed three hits and one run through six innings, striking out six. Copenhagen's rally in the seventh tied the game 5-5. Both teams scored two runs in the eighth with Alexandria getting the deciding run in the ninth.

Watson hit a double and walked three times at the plate. Mason Savage went 3-for-4 with a double for the Ghosts (5-3) and Evan Sanford was 3-for-5.

GOUVERNEUR 4, CANTON 0

Holden Stowell fired a one-hitter, striking out 12, for the shutout victory as the Wildcats won a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game over the Golden Bears in Gouverneur.

Stowell, who walked two, outdueled Canton starter Zadok Roiger, who shut out Gouverneur for four innings. The Wildcats scored once in the fifth and three times in the sixth.

Stowell also went 3-for-4 at the plate and knocked in two runs. Brodie Burns supplied two hits for the Wildcats with a double and solo home run. Ashton Bowman hit a triple and Tucker Mussaw drove in the other run.

Gavin Schryver delivered the lone hit for Canton.

HARRISVILLE 10, MORRISTOWN 0

Tanner Sullivan struck out the first 10 Morristown batters and combined with reliever Brendan Loos to fan 15 total and allow one hit in an NAC West Division victory in Harrisville.

Aiden Chartrand hit two doubles for the Pirates. Nolan and Tanner Sullivan, Loos, Joe Sheppard and Connor Mantle each singled twice.

EDWARDS-KNOX 9, HERMON-DEKALB 8

Kyle Reif singled three times as Edwards-Knox prevailed in a West Division victory over Hermon-DeKalb in Russell.

Caleb Murcray and Gavin Walrath each singled twice for Hermon-DeKalb.

In NAC East Division games, St. Lawrence Central defeated Brushton-Moira 12-10 and Parishville-Hopkinton swept a doubleheader from st. Regis Falls, 12-4 and 21-9.

In nonleague games involving NAC teams, Plattsburgh blanked Ogdensburg Free Academy 11-0 and Saranac defeated Malone 10-3.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, WATERTOWN 2

Shea O'Dell and Colleen Davis each compiled four hits as the Spartans rolled past the Cyclones in a Frontier League "A/B" Division game in Watertown.

O'Dell doubled, tripled, drove in four runs and scored five times. Davis doubled and drove in three runs, scoring four times.

O'Dell and Davis each pitched three innings, allowing two hits apiece.

Riley Monroe added three hits and three RBIs for South Jefferson (7-1, 4-0).

THOUSAND ISLANDS 7, LYME 5

Ami Robbins went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Vikings rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to gain the crossover victory at Clayton.

Grace McDonough added a pair of hits, Melanie Wiley tripled and drove in a run, and Rachel Illoff added a hit and two RBIs for Thousand Islands (5-2).

Wiley pitched the complete game, striking out 15 and allowing five hits.

SANDY CREEK 22, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0 (5)

Baylee Williams went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Julia Hollister added two hits, including a double, and an RBI as Sandy Creek took advantage of 15 walks to win the shortened crossover game in Belleville.

Mikayla Glazier pitched the victory for the Comets (6-0), allowing one hit in the shutout and striking out nine. Glazier added a double and four RBIs at the plate.

COPENHAGEN 20, ALEXANDRIA 4 (5)

The Golden Knights scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning and capitalized on 15 walks en route to the five-inning "D" Division victory in Alexandria Bay.

Delaney Petrie went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Copenhagen (2-7, 2-5). Mackenzie Howard was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Madison Cheek and Rhianna Kriner each supplied two hits and drove in two runs.

Sierra Fasshauer went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Alexandria (1-4).

HEUVELTON 3, HAMMOND 1

The Bulldogs rallied from a one-run deficit with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to claim the NAC West Division victory over the Red Devils in Heuvelton.

Cassidy Pray hit three singles and Carley Simmons delivered a tie-breaking home run for Heuvelton.

In an NAC East Division game, St. Lawrence Central defeated Colton-Pierrepont 17-12. Brushton-Moira beat Norwood-Norfolk 11-7 in a nonleague game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CARTHAGE 19, EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 4

Isabelle Wormwood led the way with six goals and two assists in the Comets' nonleague victory against the Spartans in Carthage.

Ella Marriott followed with three goals and Cadence Jones finished with two goals and three assists for the Comets (5-5).

Claire Rogers added two goal and an assist and Isabela Bigelow and Macie Hancock supplied two goals each. Rori Gebo also scored for Carthage.

Mattingly Dorchester made eight saves for the Comets.

HEUVELTON 11, SARANAC LAKE PLACID 10 (2 OT)

Saige Blevins scored the deciding goal off a set-up from Raya McGaw in the second three-minute overtime to lift Heuvelton victory in Saranac Lake.

Blevins finished with six goals and two assists for the Bulldogs and McGaw had two goals and three assists. Ashley Weston added two goals and an assist.

Phoebe Peer scored four goals for Saranac Lake Placid and Emma Clark added three.

POTSDAM 16, PLATTSBURGH 9

Emma Fields unloaded for eight goals to lead the Sandstoners past the Hornets in Plattsburgh.

Danielle Emerson followed with four goals and an assist for Potsdam. Rylie Bicknell added two goals and two assists.

Emilee Geiger registered six goals and an assist for Plattsburgh.

BOYS LACROSSE

SALMON RIVER 15, ST. LAWRENCE 3

Alex Derlormier, Treven Seymour and Taylor Mitchell each recorded two goals and an assist as the Shamrocks topped the Larries in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Brasher Falls.

Rohatiio Francis added two goals for the Shamrocks. Xavier Delormier stopped eight shots in goal.

Josh Allen scored twice for St. Lawrence.

MASSENA 11, PLATTSBURGH 4

Takaronhiotakie Thompson provided three goals and an assist as Massena went up 8-0 en route to the victory in Massena.

Drew Smutz assisted on five goals for the Raiders. Ronan Oakes and Myles Cook each recorded two goals and two assists.

Alek Duprey scored twice for Plattsburgh.

In another NAC game, Canton routed Saranac Lake Placid 17-1.