High school roundup: Zustra sparks Lowville to baseball victory over General Brown

Apr. 10—LOWVILLE — Zane Zustra clubbed a three-run home run in the second inning and Lowville held on to defeat General Brown 6-5 in a Frontier League "A/B" Division baseball game Tuesday.

Lowville (1-1 overall, 1-0 league) scored four runs in the inning and led the rest of the way, fending off a three-run sixth by General Brown.

Dominick Swiernik pitched the win for the Raiders, throwing four innings. Devin Swiernik threw the final 1 2/3 innings for the save.

Jackson Ward supplied a hit and walked twice for General Brown.

BEAVER RIVER 18, INDIAN RIVER 4

Brit Dicob went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, double and five RBIs as the Beavers rolled to the "A/B" Division victory over the Wolves in Beaver Falls.

Kade Schneider was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases for Beaver River, which scored 10 runs in the third inning of the shortened five-inning game. Andrew Chartrand added a double, single and two RBIs.

Chace Bearup was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Indian River. Dominic Cappuccetti went 2-for-3 with a double.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 14, CARTHAGE 0 (5)

Four batters supplied at least two hits as the Spartans battered the Comets in an "A/B" Division game in Carthage.

Derek Rice went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Billy Winchester was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for South Jefferson. Ryker Pennock added two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans and Grant Clark was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Russell Hazard Jr. contributed a hit and two RBIs.

Pitchers Teague Quinn, Pennock and Adam Denehy combined on a two-hitter.

LYME 12, COPENHAGEN 2 (5)

Evan Froelich fell a single shy of a cycle and drove in six runs to highlight Lyme's "D" Division romp over Copenhagen in Chaumont.

Froelich doubled, tripled and hit a home run for the Lakers. Derek Radley went 2-for-3 and Alex Radley doubled and scored three runs.

Lyme pitcher Cooper Kaplan allowed two hits and struck out six in recording the win.

Samuel Carroll went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and an RBI for the Golden Knights.

ALEXANDRIA 7, COPENHAGEN 2

Evan Sanford went 2-for-3 and Charlie Gorman supplied a base hit and scored two runs as the Purple Ghosts beat the Golden Knights in Sackets Harbor.

Alexandria pitchers, led by starter Payton Watson, held Copenhagen without a hit. The Golden Knights did reach on eight walks.

NORWOOD-NORFOLK 9, OFA 8

Caleb Liebfred's two-run single completed the Flyers' ninth inning rally as Norwood-Norfolk came back from six runs down in its final at-bat to beat Ogdensburg Free Academy in the season-opening Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Norfolk.

The Flyers trailed 8-2 entering the ninth.

SOUTH LEWIS 6, UTICA NOTRE DAME 1

Marek Morrison held Notre Dame to two hits through 6 1/3 innings and struck out five as the Falcons gained the nonleague victory in Turin.

Conner Carpenter went 2-for-3 for South Lewis with two runs scored. Maddox Morrison doubled and drove in a run. Justice Maciejko and Noah Dailey each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH LEWIS 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1 (9)

Megan Klossner allowed a first-inning run to Thousand Islands and nothing the rest of the way as the Falcons scored in the ninth inning to claim the "C" Division victory in Turin.

Klossner struck out 13 batters for South Lewis, which gained the winning run on a passed ball.

Aleigha Hill and Liadan McAleese each connected for two hits for the Falcons.

Melanie Wiley struck out 14 for Thousand Islands and added two hits at the plate. Jasmine Randall also had two hits for the Vikings.

SACKETS HARBOR 7, COPENHAGEN 2

Emily Young doubled and drove in four runs to propel the Patriots to the "D" Division win against the Golden Knights at Sackets Harbor.

Starting pitcher Myah Matice struck out 10 batters in pitching the win for Sackets Harbor (2-0).

Samantha Stokely provided two hits and stole two bases for Copenhagen.

LYME 8, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6

Kennady Scott went 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs as the Lakers outlasted the Panthers in a "D" Division game in Chaumont.

Rylee Wiseman added three hits and an RBI for Lyme. Samantha Slate also contributed a hit and an RBI in the victory.

Alanna Langdon struck out 14 batters en route to the win on the mound.

LAFARGEVILLE 6, ALEXANDRIA 5

Ariana Humiston went 2-for-4 with a triple and stole a base as LaFargeville edged Alexandria in a "D" Division game at LaFargeville.

Starting pitcher Sarah Sourwine allowed two hits in seven innings and struck out six for the Red Knights.

Jordis Savage was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Purple Ghosts.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, LOWVILLE 0

Bryanna Moroughan went 4-for-4 and hit a home run as the Spartans shut out the Raiders in an "A/B" Division game in Adams.

Colleen Davis struck out 19 batters en route to the win for South Jefferson (2-0). Davis allowed one hit, to Jakyla Spence.

Trinity Brimmer added two hits at the plate for the Spartans.

GENERAL BROWN 3, CARTHAGE 2

Rileigh Sharp singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Lions over the Comets in an "A/B" Division game in Glen Park.

Raegan Burgenstock picked up the victory in relief, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Starter Aubrey McManaman went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Emma Lavarnway reached base three times for General Brown with a single, walk and hit by pitch. She also scored.

SANDY CREEK 16, BEAVER RIVER 1 (5)

Haidyn Soluri went 2-for-2 and also reached base two other times being hit by a pitch, driving in three runs and scoring four to key the Comets' "C" Division win over the Beavers in Sandy Creek.

Scout Preston also went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs, hitting a home run. Abigail Balcom contributed two hits and an RBI for Sandy Creek.

Madden Soluri allowed three hits and struck out 10 on the mound for the victory.

HAMMOND 20, POTSDAM 1 (5)

Mia Tully went 5-for-5 as the Red Devils claimed a season-opening nonleague victory over the Sandstoners in Hammond.

Grace Belknap added a double and Ava Howie and Chloe Fleming combined on a one-hitter for Hammond.

CANTON 20, LISBON 3

Tessa Alguire scattered five hits en route to the pitching win for the Golden Bears in a nonleague victory over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.

Alguire added a triple, double and two singles on offense. Emma Logan recorded two doubles for Canton and Shaylee Olmstead totaled a triple and two singles. Jenna Larabee added three singles.

Adia Richards hit a double and single for Lisbon.

BOYS LACROSSE

GENERAL BROWN 14, CARTHAGE 3

Cam Thomas scored four goals as General Brown broke open a one-goal game with eight second-half goals for the Frontier League win against Carthage in Dexter.

Nolan Gantner added three goals and Gabe Secreti recorded a goal and three assists for the Lions, who led 3-2 at halftime. Luke Dupee added a goal and two assists and Dom Wisner a goal and an assist. Dawson Foley also scored.

Luke Secreti recorded 10 saves while allowing three goals for General Brown.

For Carthage, Evan Dicob, Gage Marino and Kayden Paquette scored a goal apiece.

WATERTOWN 14, INDIAN RIVER 10

Nico Spaziani posted three goals and four assists to key the offense in the Cyclones' Frontier League victory over the Wolves in Philadelphia.

Jack Adams and Kage Loftus each finished with three goals and two assists as Watertown used a six-goal first quarter to grab control.

Antonio Marzano added three scores for Watertown. Owen O'Donnell and Jack Converse each contributed a goal and an assist. Norman Cushman made seven saves.

For Indian River, Riley Alexander and Connor McMahon recorded two goals and an assist apiece. Zachary McMahon and Brady Lynch each scored twice. Kane Lynch pitched in with a goal and an assist.

SOUTH JEFFERS0N 19, IMMACULATE HEART 1

Chase Waite and Cobin O'Brien each scored four goals as the Spartans pounced for eight first-quarter goals en route to the Frontier League win in Watertown.

Andre Watts scored a goal and assisted on five others for the Spartans. Julien Watts and Adam Pooler each scored three times. Chase Bickel added two goals. Gavin Warner and Jase Livingston contributed a goal apiece.

LOWVILLE 8, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4

Cody Kempney connected for three goals and Carson Kempney provided a goal and four assists in the Raiders' win over the Vikings in Clayton.

Zane Metzler scored twice and contributed an assist for Lowville, and Will Vokey and Jack Rowsam each scored a goal.

MASSENA 17, OFA 11

Arohaiwaks Rice led the way with six goals and Brady Frost followed with five goals as the Raiders outlasted the Blue Devils for an Northern Athletic Conference win in Massena.

Takaronhiotakie Thompson continued the offense for Massena with three goals and two assists. Drew Smutz added a goal and three assists and Rowan Oakes and goal and two assists. Dominic Murtagh also scored.

OFA received a pair of goals from Aidan O'Neil, Theodore Hewko, Nate Irvine, Landan Denner and Brady Bullock. Kaden Bogart also scored.

CANTON 10, POTSDAM 8

Jonney McLear produced four goals as the Golden Bears scored early en route to the NAC win against the Sandstoners on the new turf field in Canton.

Josh Ayrassian, Josh McLear, Jack Brandy, Caleb Hartmann, Caleb Briggs and Daniel Creurer scored a goal each for the Golden Bears.

Jake Pitts finished with a goal and three assists for Potsdam. Liam McCargar and Owen Lovely had two goals and an assist each. Devin Green and Graham Shelly also scored.

GIRLS LACROSSE

GENERAL BROWN 9, CARTHAGE 8

Cameryn Case scored four times and provided an assist as the Lions erased a four-goal halftime deficit with seven goals in the second half and the Frontier League triumph in Carthage.

Alivia Cross added a goal and an assist for General Brown. Claire Ramie, Morgan Dillenback, Natalia Uscio and Tricia Price also scored for the Lions.

Isabelle Wormwood led Carthage with three goals and an assist. Macie Hancock added two goals and Isabela Bigelow and Cadence Jones a goal and an assist each. Bella Perrigo added a goal.

WATERTOWN 17, FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 12

Alex Macutek paced a balanced offensive attack with four goals in Watertown's nonleague victory over Fayetteville-Manlius in Manlius.

Delaney Callahan and Alena Clough followed with three goals each. Amalia Netto and Olivia Macutek delivered two goals and two assists each. Adriana Arthur scored twice and Sienna Virga finished with a goal and an assist for the Cyclones.

Julianna Cogliandro scored four times for the Hornets. Taylor Novack added three goals and two assists.

CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 13, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1

The North Stars allowed a first-quarter goal to the Spartans but shut them out the rest of the way for the nonleague victory in Cicero.

Gabrielle Putman scored three goals for Cicero-North Syracuse and Brooke Molchanoff recorded a goal and three assists. Elizabeth Smith scored twice and had an assist and Natalie Wilson added two goals.

Lily Morrison scored for South Jefferson. Sophia Watts totaled four ground balls.

CENTRAL SQUARE 10, IMMACULATE HEART 4

Hannah Reichard, Taylor Adams, Mariah Miller and Jenna James each recorded two goals to spark Central Square to the nonleague win against Immaculate Heart in Watertown.

Melayna Miller added a goal and an assist.

Abigail Bombard finished with a goal and an assist for the Cavaliers. Bella Bombard, Jordan McKee and Jensen St. Croix scored a goal apiece for IHC.

CANTON 15, OFA 1

Vivian Coburn registered seven goals and two assists to pace the Golden Bears offense in a Northern Athletic Conference victory over the Blue Devils.

Olivia Francey added three goals for Canton and Sara Aldous and Ella Mousaw each scored twice. Adrianna Lesperance added a goal.

Taylor Pinkerton scored for OFA.

SALMON RIVER 21, MALONE 1

Tallis Tarbell and Anastasia Terrance recorded four goals apiece as the Shamrocks rolled to the NAC victory at Fort Covington.

Tarbell added two assists for Salmon River. Teammate Ariyah LaFrance finished with three goals and four assists. Azalea Lazore followed with two goals and three assists and Jianna Lazore two goals and two assists. Calysta Cree contributed a goal and two assists and Kakwenies Mitchell added a goal and an assist.