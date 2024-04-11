High school roundup: Wiley tosses perfect game for Thousand Islands against LaFargeville in softball

Apr. 11—LAFARGEVILLE — Melanie Wiley pitched a perfect game, striking out 11, as the Thousand Islands softball team blanked LaFargeville, 20-0, on Wednesday to win a Frontier League crossover meeting in a game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.

Tatum Wiley went 3-for-4 and scored three runs to pace the Vikings (2-2) at the plate.

Also for the Vikings, Melanie Wiley, Jasmine Randall, Rachel Iloff and Ami Robbins each singled twice against the Red Knights (0-2).

SOUTH LEWIS 14, COPENHAGEN 9

Aleigha Hill smacked three hits and drove in two runs to pace the Falcons' second win in two days in a Frontier League crossover game in Turin.

Liadan McAleese also delivered three hits for South Lewis (3-1).

Caitlyn Case supplied three hits, including a triple, for Copenhagen (1-4, 1-2). Samantha Stokely also had three hits, including a double.

LOWVILLE 4, GENERAL BROWN 3

Anna Dening tossed a two-hitter, striking out 16, as the Raiders (2-2) edged the Lions (2-2) to win an "A-B" Division game played in Lowville.

Phoebe Jennings, Kara Macaulay and Jakayla Spence each singled and Myah Nortz drove in two runs for Lowville (2-2).

Peyton Enghusen scored a pair of runs for General Brown (2-2).

GOUVERNEUR 7, CANTON 5

Renissa Richards struck out 11 in recording for the Wildcats in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory against the Golden Bears.

Arianna Woods singled and doubled for Gouverneur, Andie Nichols doubled and Richards and Courtney Forsythe singled.

Tessa Alguire struck out nine and allowed only two runs for Canton and also slugged a home run and hit and two singles.

BASEBALL

GOUVERNEUR 3, CANTON 1

Holden Stowell fired a no-hitter, striking out 12, to back the Wildcats to victory over the Bears in an NAC Central Division game in Canton.

Stowell allowed one run while walking five in recording the win for the Wildcats.

Catcher Turner Sochia singled and drove in two runs for Gouverneur and Riley Shepherd doubled.

Starting pitcher Charlie Todd allowed three runs on one hit, with only one of them earned, and struck out six while walking four in 4 1/3 innings of work in taking the loss for the Golden Bears.

POTSDAM 14, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6

Adam Cook struck out six for in a winning effort for the Sandstoners, who scored seven runs in the first inning en route to defeating the Flyers in NAC Central Division play.

Brandon Bernard singled twice and drove in three runs for Potdam and Nick Roda scored three times.

Reece Grant scored three times for Norwood-Norfolk.

LISBON 10, EDWARDS-KNOX 0

Lucas Gravlin struck out 13 and walked only two in firing a six-inning one-hitter to propel the Golden Knights past the Cougars in an NAC West Division game.

Blake Woods and Gabe Smith singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Lisbon and Owen Jerome stroked a two-run single. Gravlin also singled in a run for the Golden Knights and Connor Flack singled and scored twice.

SACKETS HARBOR 16, ALEXANDRIA 3 (6)

Third baseman Damon Serow went 3-for-4 and knocked in four runs as the Patriots defeated the Purple Ghosts to win a Frontier League "D" Division game in Alexandria Bay.

Winning pitcher Ethan Shi allowed three his over six innings and struck out four to post the win for Sackets Harbor (2-2) and also singled twice and drove in a run.

Also for the Patriots, Luke Peters doubled, singled and knocked in a run and Aiden Terry doubled and drove in a run.

Mason Savage singled and knocked in a pair of runs for Alexandria (3-1).

LYME 8, COPENHAGEN 2

Derek Radley and Evan Froelich combined on a one-hitter, with Froelich pitching four innings of shutout ball, striking out 10 in relief of Radley to pace the Lakers to victory against the Golden Knights to win a "D" Division game in Copenhagen.

Logan Gregory went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in three runs for Lyme (2-1).

Also for the Lakers, Alex Radley singled twice, and Froelich and Jonny LaFontaine each tripled, with Froelich knocking in a run against Copenhagen (0-4, 0-3).

BEAVER RIVER 15, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0 (5)

Kade Schneider tossed a one-hitter, striking out 13, as the Beavers topped the Vikings to win a nonleague game in Clayton shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.

Schneider also doubled and singled for Beaver River (3-1), Bobby Hazard also went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, Kayne Lyndaker went 3-for-4, including a pair of doubles, and Andrew Chartrand tripled and knocked in two runs against Thousand Islands (1-1).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

CARTHAGE 73, INDIAN RIVER 68

Luke Waterhouse (100-meter dash, 400) and Grant Gillman (800 run, 1,600 run) each won two individual events to pace the Comets to a Frontier League triumph over the Wolves in the season opener for both teams in Carthage.

Jeremyiah Ewing (high jump, triple jump) won two individual events for Indian River.

BEAVER RIVER 111, SANDY CREEK 14

WATERTOWN 111, BEAVER RIVER 30

WATERTOWN 127, SANDY CREEK 13

Tafarhi Brown won three individual events — the 400 dash, the long jump and the high jump — to propel the Cyclones to Frontier League victories against the Beavers and Comets in the season opener for all three teams.

Camiren Collins (100 dash, 200 dash) and Anthony Filippelli (110 high hurdles, 400 hurdles) each prevailed in two individual events for Watertown.

Mason Zehr won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs to pace Beaver River.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

BEAVER RIVER 115, WATERTOWN 26

BEAVER RIVER 133, SANDY CREEK 7

WATERTOWN 110, SANDY CREEK 24

Greta Kuhl (1,500, 3,000 runs), Anna Roggie (100 hurdles, triple jump) and Hannah Roggie (shot put, discus) each won two individual events to pace the Beavers to victories against Sandy Creek and Watertown in the Frontier League season openers for all three teams.