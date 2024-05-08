High school roundup: Wiley spins no-hitter to lead Thousand Islands over South Lewis in softball

May 8—CLAYTON — Melanie Wiley fired a no-hitter, striking out 14, as the Thousand Islands softball team blanked South Lewis, 2-0, on Tuesday in a Frontier League division crossover game.

Jasmine singled and scored a run for the Vikings, who improve to 7-4 on the season.

Ami Robbins and Rachel Iloff also singled for Thousand Islands against South Lewis (9-2).

SANDY CREEK 13, ALEXANDRIA 0

Madden Soluri spun a three-hitter, striking out 12 while walking none, as the Comets defeated the Purple Ghosts to win a division crossover game in Sandy Creek.

Mikayla Glazier went 2-for-3, including a pair of doubles, drove in four runs and scored two runs for Sandy Creek (10-1, 10-0).

Julia Hollister chipped in with a double, single, drove in a run and scored two runs for the Comets against Alexandria (3-6).

SACKETS HARBOR 8, LAFARGEVILLE 3

Myah Matice went 3-for-3, drew a walk, scored three runs and stole three bases to spark the Patriots to victory over the Red Knights in a "D" Division game.

With the win, Sackets Harbor (9-3) clinched its third consecutive division regular-season title.

Taylor Mower and Emily Curley each singled twice and scored a run for the Patriots.

Winning pitcher Natalie Gibbons struck out eight while walking four for Sackets Harbor against LaFargeville (2-9).

SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, INDIAN RIVER 0

Colleen Davis and Shea O'Dell combined to pitch a six-hit shutout, recording 13 and three strikeouts, respectively, as the Spartans blanked the Warriors to win an "A-B" Division game in Philadelphia.

Bryanna Moroughan went 3-for-3, including a triple, drove in two runs and scored five runs for division champion South Jefferson (12-1, 8-0).

Davis, who pitched five innings, also doubled and singled, as did Remissa Stephens, with Davis knocking in three runs, while O'Dell and Riley Monroe each singled twice.

Alyssa Ojeda totaled two hits for Indian River (0-10, 0-8).

Also in division crossover play, Beaver River defeated Belleville Henderson, 10-2.

CARTHAGE 15, UTICA PROCTOR 0 (4)

Maddy Delorme pitched a no-hitter as the Comets blanked the Raiders to win a nonleague game in Carthage.

Delorme struck out six and walked none to record the win for Carthage (2-9) in a game shortened to four innings because of a player injury.

Mikaila Smith singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Comets against Utica Proctor (3-11).

Also in nonleague play, Canton defeated Copenhagen, 15-1.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SANDY CREEK 1

Brady Mooney tossed a two-hitter, striking out six while walking two and yielding an unearned run as the Panthers defeated the Comets to win a division crossover game in Sandy Creek.

Peyton Bellinger singled twice and scored two runs for Belleville Henderson (8-2, 8-1), and Greyson Agaciewski delivered a two-run double against Sandy Creek (6-5, 4-2).

GENERAL BROWN 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1

Jackson Ward tossed a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none as the Lions topped the Falcons to win a nonleague game in Dexter.

Ward also doubled for General Brown (6-5), which scored two runs in the second inning and one in the fifth to prevail.

Marek Morrison and Ivan Branagan combined to limit the Lions to four hits for South Lewis (7-3-1) and Jacob Exford doubled and singled.

CARTHAGE 10, ADIRONDACK 2

Winning pitcher Thomas Storms doubled, singled and scored two runs to help pace the Comets to victory over the Wildcats in a nonleague game in Carthage.

Blake Widrick singled twice and drove in a run for Carthage (7-6), Jaired Bach drove in two runs and Ethan Moser scored three runs.

Storms scattered six hits, striking out two and walking two in a complete game effort for the Comets against Adirondack (6-8-1).

COPENHAGEN 9, HEUVELTON 6

Winning pitcher Samuel Carroll doubled, singled and drove in two runs as the Golden Knights defeated the Bulldogs to win a nonleague game in Copenhagen.

Lane Lyndaker and Colton Parkin each singled twice, driving in two and one run, respectively, for Copenhagen (5-10), and Jackson Augustine doubled and knocked in a pair of runs.

BOYS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 12, GENERAL BROWN 5

Antonio Marzano supplied three goals and two assists and Nico Spaziani contributed three goals and an assist as the Cyclones bested the Lions to win a Frontier League game in Watertown.

Jack Adams generated two goals and two assists for Watertown (10-2, 4-0), Owen O'Donnell chipped in with two goals and an assist, and Jack Rathbun recorded a pair of assists.

Goalie Norman Cushman made 11 saves to record the win for Cyclones, who led 7-3 through the first half and then held General Brown to a goal in each of the final two quarters.

Nolan Ganter scored a pair of goals for the Lions (6-6, 3-1) and goalie Luke Secreti finished with 17 saves.

SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5

Cobin O'Brien totaled five goals and one assist and Andre Watts contributed four goals and an assist as the Spartans defeated the Vikings to record a Frontier League victory in Clayton.

Chase Waite generated four goals for South Jefferson (10-2, 3-0), and Julien Watts scored three goals of his own.

Luca Beattie supplied a pair of goals to pace Thousand Islands (3-8).

Also in league play, visiting Indian River defeated Immaculate Heart Central, 15-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, IMMACULATE HEART 2

Savannah Hodges, totaled 10 points, including scoring four goals, and also took a turn in goal, making one save, as the Spartans defeated the Cavaliers in a Frontier League game played at IHC.

Emma Kelley supplied four goals and assisted on another for South Jefferson (10-2, 8-0), which has secured at least a tie for the league title.

Brooke Perry scored three goals, Lydia Tremont contributed two goals and one assist and Lily Morrison scored a pair of goals for the Spartans, who had won the past six league championships coming into the season.

Hannah Hathway assisted on a pair of goals for South Jefferson against IHC (1-10, 0-9).

WATERTOWN 14, GENERAL BROWN 7

The Cyclones downed the Lions to win a Frontier League game played in Dexter.

Watertown (8-3, 6-2) built a 7-1 lead through the first half and added seven more goals the rest of the way.

Tricia Price tallied three goals and an assist to pace General Brown (5-7, 3-4), and Alivia Cross contributed a goal and two assists, while goalie Emma House made 12 saves.

GOLF

INDIAN RIVER 3.5, IMMACULATE HEART 3.5

Eric Frank shot a 51 as the Warriors forged a tie with the Cavaliers in a Frontier League match at Willowbrook Golf Club.

SANDY CREEK 7, INDIAN RIVER 0

Ethan Babcock carded a 39 as the Comets defeated the Warriors in a Frontier League match at Willowbrook Golf Club.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

WATERTOWN 86, INDIAN RIVER 55

Tafarhi Brown prevailed in the 800 run and in the long jump to pace a balanced team effort the Cyclones defeated the Warriors in a Frontier League meeting.

Joey Raap (110 hurdles, 400 intermediate hurdles) and Ryan Gauthier (1,600 run, 3,000 run) each won a pair of events for Indian River.

WATERTOWN 84, SOUTH LEWIS 57

Brown was also a double individual-event winner (800 run and in the long jump) as the Cyclones bested the Falcons in a Frontier League encounter.

MacCoy Maciejko (1,600 run, 3,200 run) and Carson Molnar (triple jump, high jump) each won two individual events for the Falcons.

INDIAN RIVER 68, SOUTH LEWIS 68

Raap won both hurdles events and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team as the Warriors forged a tie with the Falcons in Frontier League competition.

Maciejko (1,600 run, 3,200 run) and Carson Molnar (long jump, triple jump) each captured two individual events for the Falcons.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

SOUTH JEFFERSON WINS PAIR

Kennady Billman won three individual events — the 100 dash, the 200 dash and the long jump to propel the Spartans to Frontier League victories against Carthage and Sandy Creek.

Chloe Abbott (100 high hurdles, 400 intermediate hurdles) and Cora Miller (triple jump, pole vault) each prevailed in two individual events for South Jefferson.

As a team, the Spartans defeated Carthage, 107-34, and bested Sandy Creek, 125-13.

CARTHAGE 106, SANDY CREEK 29

Hailey VanPutte (1,500 run, 3,000 run) and Alexa Sinitiere (100 high hurdles, 400 intermediate hurdles) each prevailed in two individual events to pace Carthage past Sandy Creek in a Frontier League meeting.

INDIAN RIVER 102, WATERTOWN 59

Asia Black won three individual events — the 400 intermediate hurdles, the shot put and the discus to propel the Warriors to a Frontier League victory against the Cyclones.

Cleopatra Kalunda also won the 200 dash as well as the long jump events for Indian River and teammate Mary Solar won the 400 run and the triple jump events.

INDIAN RIVER 81, SOUTH LEWIS 60

Kalunda also prevailed in the 200 dash and the long jump events to lead a balanced effort as the Warriors bested the Falcons in a Frontier League meeting.

Mallory Kraeger (1,500 run, 3,000 run), Brynn Bernard (400 run, 800 run) and Shelby Becraft (400 intermediate hurdles, pole vault) each won two individual events to pace South Lewis.

SOUTH LEWIS 82, WATERTOWN 59

Kraeger (1,500 run, 3,000 run), Bernard (400 run, 800 run) and Becraft (400 intermediate hurdles, pole vault) each won two individual events as the Falcons topped the Cyclones in a Frontier League encounter.

Hailey Thomas won three individual events (100 hurdles, long jump, high jump) to pace Watertown.