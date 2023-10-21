High School Roundup: West Morgan wins first 4A region title

Oct. 21—CADDO — Braxton Peters passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns as West Morgan won its first-ever Class 4A region championship with a 64-20 victory over East Lawrence on Friday.

The Rebels improved to 8-0 on the season with the win, including a perfect 6-0 mark in Class 4A, Region 7 play.

Jalen Fletcher rushed for 87 yards and two scores, while Ti'arrius Mosley caught two passes for 92 yards and two scores. Mosley, Kaylin Daniels and Jeremy Strong had one rushing touchdown each for the Rebels and Lou Segars returned a punt 17 yards for a score

Defensively, Ty Jones returned an interception for a touchdown and Segars had six tackles and returned a block punt for another score.

Brylan White and Alex Newman had one rushing touchdown each for East Lawrence.

West Morgan wraps up region play next week against Wilson. East Lawrence (2-6, 1-5) travels to Central-Florence.

—

Decatur Heritage 34, Gaylesville 0: Savarius Evans rushed for three touchdowns as Decatur Heritage rolled past Gaylesville in its Class 1A, Region 7 finale on Friday.

Evans scored on runs of 15, 64 and 36 yards for the Eagles, while quarterback Nash Thomas added a 12-yard touchdown run and tossed a 38-yards touchdown pass to Jayden Cooper.

Decatur Heritage (8-1, 6-0) is off next week before hosting Colbert Heights in the regular season finale.

—

Athens 49, Columbia 14: Brogan Gross turned in a perfect passing performance for Athens on Friday, completing 10-of-10 attempts for 154 yards and a pair of scores in a big region win for the Golden Eagles.

Jay'shon Ridgle had seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown for Athens, he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. Terron Williams had 74 yards rushing and one score and John McIntyre added a touchdown run.

Johnson Speegle had one receiving touchdown, while Robert Borden (57-yard kick off return) and Caiden Dumas (44-yard punt return) added touchdowns on special teams.

Athens (6-2, 3-2 in Class 6A, Region 7) travels to Fort Payne next week.

—

Westminster Christian 36, Priceville 29: Blitz Clemons ran for 181 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as Priceville dropped a tough Class 4A, Region 8 road game on Friday.

Priceville opened the game with an onside kick, scoring moments later on a six-yard run by Clemons to take an early 8-0 lead.

The game was back forth after, with Westminster Christian taking a 15-14 lead into halftime. Two touchdown runs from Clemons gave the Bulldogs a 29-14 lead late in the third quarter, but Priceville couldn't hold onto the lead in the fourth.

Jake England added 122 yards rushing for Priceville.

Priceville (4-5, 4-2) concludes region play next week against Randolph.

—

East Limestone 24, West Point 17: Xavier Edwards rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as East Limestone rallied from a late deficit to pick up its first win of the season on Friday.

Edwards scored on runs of 8 and 30 yards with less than three minutes to play. Mark Guerrero added an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Jan Stotz hit a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter.

East Limestone (1-7, 1-4 in Class 5A, Region 8) travels to Ardmore for a region game next week.

—In other games featuring region teams: Tanner topped Red Bay 46-14, Russellville defeated Ardmore 56-0, Colbert County defeated Clements 55-13, Vinemont defeated Danville 32-19 and Addison defeated Falkville 28-6.