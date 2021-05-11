High school roundup: Tokay's Filippini to play for Arizona Christian

May 11—Tokay High running back Joseph Filippini made his college choice official on Monday, signing an agreement to play football for Arizona Christian University,

ACU, in Glendale, Ariz., plays in the NAIA. The Firestorm went 9-2 this past year in a season split between Fall 2020 and spring of this year.

Filippini has been a centerpiece for the Tokay offense, and compiled a thousand-yard rushing season his junior year, with 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns on 242 carries.

This spring, the 5-foot-7, 182-pound senior played four of the Tigers' five games, with 414 yards and eight touchdowns on 72 carries. He also threw a touchdown on his only pass.

For his three-year varsity career, the speedster racked up 1,926 rushing yards on 345 carries, with 30 touchdowns, and added 31 catches for 532 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He also played defense, with 158 career tackles (83 solo), two interceptions, two fumbles caused and two recovered. He was involved in the third phase of the game as well, returning 58 kickoffs for 1,255 yards.

Boys basketball: St. Mary's 57, Lodi 38

Tony Rivera scored nine points to lead Lodi with Monday's loss, along with eight from Stephanos Pappas, five each from Jason Berry, Kevin Dondero and Carter Swicegood, three from Dylan Scott and two from Vinny Montgomery.

Boys basketball: Linden 59, Elliot Christian 49

Christian Robinson scored 20 points to lead the Eagles in Monday's loss, while Andrew Gretsinger added 18.

Peyton Yarbrough scored seven, and Cooper Yarbrough and Rob Goodpasture had two each.

JV boys basketball: St. Mary's 45, Lodi 30

Nathan Morse had 11 points and Hugo Balderrama had 10 in the Flames' loss on Monday. Zach Stephens added four, Brayden Stout and Tarek Maier had two each and Connor Overbo had one.

On Friday, the Flames dropped a 73-23 loss to Modesto Christian. Balderrama led the Flames with eight points, along with six from Stephens, three from Cole Smalley and two each from Ernesto Hernandez, Maier and Jacob Ivey.

JV basketball: Tracy 52, Tokay 28

Colin Griffin and Alex Pimienta each scored eight points in Friday's loss, along with five from Matt Gobel, four from Immanuel Montes, two from Juan Soria and one from Chris Pimienta.

Freshman boys basketball: St. Mary's 49, Lodi 26

Luke Leggitt led the Flames with 17 points in Monday's loss, followed by Zeeshaun Akbar with three, Dimitri Berean and Blake Gown with two each, and Bryce Dosio and Seth Gritsch with one each.