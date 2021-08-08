High School Roundup: Strong start for Lapel's Beeson

Aug. 8—Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.

MONDAY

The Pendleton Heights girls golf team posted an 11th-place finish at the Plainfield Invitational at Deer Creek Golf Club in Clayton. Senior Grace Wiggins — a 2020 regional qualifier — led the Arabians with an 89 and was followed by a 103 from senior Kaylee McKenney.

TUESDAY

Defending state girls golf champion Macy Beeson opened her season for Lapel with a 68 at the Hamilton Southeastern Invitational at Stony Creek Golf Club. She was tied for the lead after 18 holes but ultimately placed second following a playoff. The Bulldogs posted a team score of 359, good enough for a ninth-place finish, and were aided by an 86 from senior Chloe Renihan.

Daleville teed off its season at the Union County Invitational with a score of 410. The Broncos were led by Kaitie Denney, who posted a 91.

WEDNESDAY

The Frankton girls golf team opened its season with an eighth-place finish at the South Adams Invitational. The Eagles were led by junior Bella Dean, who shot a 102 at the 18-hole invitational.

THURSDAY

Alexandria improved to 2-0 with a 218-224 win over Muncie Central at Crestview Golf Club in Muncie. Senior Chloe Cuneo rebounded from a tough season opener Wednesday with a 50 to lead the Tigers.

Elwood collected its first win of the campaign over Wes-Del. The Panthers posted a team score of 243 and were led by Alyvia Savage with a round of 53, which was also a personal best. The Warriors had just three players for an incomplete score.

FRIDAY

At Arbor Trace Golf Club, Frankton prevailed in a tie breaker to edge Oak Hill and Eastbrook in a three-way meet among Central Indiana Conference rivals. Dean again paced the Eagles with a 52 while Hannah Cain added a 54.

SATURDAY

The Bulldogs placed third at the Kokomo Golf Invitational behind a second straight round of 68 from Beeson, who placed first at the event. Senior Chloe Renihan placed fifth with a personal best 18-hole score of 79, and junior Kerith Renihan added an 87, a 13-stroke improvement from her season opener.

